Columbus, OH

Nebraska RB becomes latest Husker to enter transfer portal

Nebraska sophomore running back Jaquez Yant has entered into the NCAA transfer portal. Yant played in 12 games for the Cornhuskers and rushed for a total of 350 yards, while also scoring 3 touchdowns. He played high school football at Amos P. Godby (Florida) and was unranked coming out of...
LINCOLN, NE
Illinois OL reportedly enters transfer portal following 1st season with Illini

Illinois football reportedly had a player enter the transfer portal on Friday. It was freshman OL Matt Fries, according to FarrellPortal on Twitter. Fries did not play in a single game for the Fighting Illini this season. Fries was a member of the 2022 recruiting class and a former 3-star OL per the 247Sports Composite. Fries originally picked Illinois over Arizona State, Indiana, Akron, and Arizona.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Jeff Brohm reveals Mike Bobinski made a blank-check offer to keep the HC at Purdue

According to both Jeff Brohm and Purdue athletic director Mike Bobiski, there was no way of keeping Brohm away from Louisville, his alma mater. No matter how much Brohm loved his time as a Boilermaker and no matter how much Bobinski wanted him to stay, the pull to Louisville was too strong. Bobinski, in a last-ditch attempt, asked Brohm to name the price for him to stay, but both knew that that wasn’t the thing he was worried about, per Boiled Sports.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Brad Underwood highlights lone Illinois player who ‘plays hard every day’

Brad Underwood tore into Illinois after the loss to Penn State. At the post game presser, there was one player that caught Underwood’s eye. Sencire Harris was the lone player that Underwood said plays hard every day. Harris joined the Fighting Illini from the 2022 recruiting class as a former 4-star SG per the 247Sports Composite. The Illinois commit was the No. 14 SG and No. 2 player from his home state of Ohio for his class.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Cade McNamara speaks on Michigan QB competition for first time since Iowa transfer

Cade McNamara has had a tumultuous year, leaving Michigan to find a new home in Iowa City with Iowa. Until now, the QB has remained mum on the details surrounding his transfer, and exactly why he left Ann Arbor for other opportunities. McNamara led the Wolverines to a 12-2 season and B1G title in 2021, as well as handing rival Ohio State.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Former Penn State LB target decommits from North Carolina

Another commit from the 2023 class has de-committed from a Power 5 program. Kaveion Keys, a Varina High School senior linebacker is officially back on the market for any Division-1 school for the 2023 football season. Keys committed to North Carolina on Aug. 29 of this year but has de-committed...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Wisconsin football earns pledge from 2023 walk-on OT

Peyton Lange has made his commitment as a walk-on official to the Wisconsin Badgers after the recent hire of new HC Luke Fickell. Lange is a 6-foot-9, 370 pound offensive tackle from who played at Minnehaha Academy from Minneapolis. He plays multiple sports including track, field, basketball and football. In...
MADISON, WI
JJ Harrell, 4-star ATH, includes B1G program on top 8 list

JJ Harrell, 2024 4-star ATH out of Panola, Mississippi, has included 1 B1G team in his top 8 list. Harrell lists Penn State as one of his finalists. In addition to Penn State, Harrell lists LSU, Tennessee, Florida State, Oregon, Mississippi State, Arkansas, and Memphis as the teams still in the running.
TENNESSEE STATE
FWAA unveils 2022 All-America Team with 16 B1G standouts featured

Another list involving B1G players came out on Friday. The Football Writers Association of America released their 2022 All-America Team with 16 total B1G players featured. There were first and second teams chosen for offense, defense, and specialists. The B1G actually had the most players selected on the first team by any conference with nine total. The B1G also had the most players make the second team as well with seven.
WISCONSIN STATE
Phil Longo will change everything about Wisconsin football as we know it

When Wisconsin hired Luke Fickell, it looked like a perfect fit for what we know the Badgers to be. Successful Midwestern native with Big Ten roots and a defensive background. That description fit Bret Bielema to a T, and Barry Alvarez established the archetype. But with his first major hire,...
MADISON, WI
Matt Rhule hammers importance of Nebraska rebuild, tells Husker faithful it's not just another assignment

Matt Rhule addressed the crowd at Pinnacle Bank Arena as Nebraska hoops prepared to take on No. 4 Purdue. The new Huskers HC fired the crowd up. Rhule comes to Nebraska from the Carolina Panthers in the NFL and explained what makes Nebraska a special job. Rhule stated that Nebraska is not just another coaching job and that it’s a mission for himself and his coaching staff to rebuild the program.
LINCOLN, NE
Scott Frost returning to sidelines as HC in 2022 US Army Bowl

Scott Frost is officially making his return to the sidelines. The former Nebraska HC is going to be one of the head coaches in the U.S. Army Bowl. The U.S. Army Bowl is a showcase for high school All-Americans from all over the country. Frost will be coaching the gold team and will be coaching against former Ole Miss HC Houston Nutt.
LINCOLN, NE

