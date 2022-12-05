Read full article on original website
Dametrius 'Meechie' Walker’s family receives warm wishes from Michigan football following news of passing
Dametrius Walker, honorary Michigan captain, has unfortunately passed after losing his battle with cancer. Walker is a Michigan native and was a defensive line standout for Muskegon High School. Walker dreamed of playing for the Michigan Wolverines but in 2020 he was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer, which...
Nebraska edge rusher opts to return to Huskers following stint in transfer portal
Jimari Butler has made his announcement on social media that he will stay at Nebraska and continue his career as a Cornhusker. The transfer portal window to announce, enter and leave is currently very active with plenty of players looking to leave their current program. Butler played every game this...
Michigan football: Ex-Wolverines QB Cade McNamara tarnishes legacy during interview
Take the high road, Cade. Let your legacy live on at Michigan. Great things were accomplished. Or, take the low road, and allow interviewers to play you like a puppet while encouraging you to dump on the Wolverines. The choice was presented. McNamara, for some reason, chose the low road.
Markus Allen, Wisconsin WR, removes name from transfer portal after committing to Minnesota
Markus Allen must have had a change of heart. The Wisconsin redshirt freshman wide receiver initially entered his name into the transfer portal and committed to Minnesota. However, on Wednesday Allen decommitted from the Gophers. He removed his name from the portal Thursday afternoon. That’s big news for the Badgers...
Nebraska RB becomes latest Husker to enter transfer portal
Nebraska sophomore running back Jaquez Yant has entered into the NCAA transfer portal. Yant played in 12 games for the Cornhuskers and rushed for a total of 350 yards, while also scoring 3 touchdowns. He played high school football at Amos P. Godby (Florida) and was unranked coming out of...
Illinois OL reportedly enters transfer portal following 1st season with Illini
Illinois football reportedly had a player enter the transfer portal on Friday. It was freshman OL Matt Fries, according to FarrellPortal on Twitter. Fries did not play in a single game for the Fighting Illini this season. Fries was a member of the 2022 recruiting class and a former 3-star OL per the 247Sports Composite. Fries originally picked Illinois over Arizona State, Indiana, Akron, and Arizona.
Jeff Brohm reveals Mike Bobinski made a blank-check offer to keep the HC at Purdue
According to both Jeff Brohm and Purdue athletic director Mike Bobiski, there was no way of keeping Brohm away from Louisville, his alma mater. No matter how much Brohm loved his time as a Boilermaker and no matter how much Bobinski wanted him to stay, the pull to Louisville was too strong. Bobinski, in a last-ditch attempt, asked Brohm to name the price for him to stay, but both knew that that wasn’t the thing he was worried about, per Boiled Sports.
Brad Underwood highlights lone Illinois player who ‘plays hard every day’
Brad Underwood tore into Illinois after the loss to Penn State. At the post game presser, there was one player that caught Underwood’s eye. Sencire Harris was the lone player that Underwood said plays hard every day. Harris joined the Fighting Illini from the 2022 recruiting class as a former 4-star SG per the 247Sports Composite. The Illinois commit was the No. 14 SG and No. 2 player from his home state of Ohio for his class.
Why Purdue should slide into Jim Leonhard's DMs after losing Jeff Brohm
Jeff Brohm, 1 of 3 Purdue coaches with a career winning record since former Boilermaker Neil Armstrong walked on the moon, is gone. Brohm returned to his alma mater, Louisville, in a move that was always destined to happen. It was just a matter of when. Scott Satterfield greased the...
Cade McNamara speaks on Michigan QB competition for first time since Iowa transfer
Cade McNamara has had a tumultuous year, leaving Michigan to find a new home in Iowa City with Iowa. Until now, the QB has remained mum on the details surrounding his transfer, and exactly why he left Ann Arbor for other opportunities. McNamara led the Wolverines to a 12-2 season and B1G title in 2021, as well as handing rival Ohio State.
Former Penn State LB target decommits from North Carolina
Another commit from the 2023 class has de-committed from a Power 5 program. Kaveion Keys, a Varina High School senior linebacker is officially back on the market for any Division-1 school for the 2023 football season. Keys committed to North Carolina on Aug. 29 of this year but has de-committed...
Wisconsin football earns pledge from 2023 walk-on OT
Peyton Lange has made his commitment as a walk-on official to the Wisconsin Badgers after the recent hire of new HC Luke Fickell. Lange is a 6-foot-9, 370 pound offensive tackle from who played at Minnehaha Academy from Minneapolis. He plays multiple sports including track, field, basketball and football. In...
JJ Harrell, 4-star ATH, includes B1G program on top 8 list
JJ Harrell, 2024 4-star ATH out of Panola, Mississippi, has included 1 B1G team in his top 8 list. Harrell lists Penn State as one of his finalists. In addition to Penn State, Harrell lists LSU, Tennessee, Florida State, Oregon, Mississippi State, Arkansas, and Memphis as the teams still in the running.
Tanner Holden drills game-winner, sends Ohio State to win over Rutgers as time expires
Tanner Holden made just one field goal for Ohio State in Thursday’s clash against Rutgers. Fortunately, Holden saved that bucket for a clutch moment late. With time running out and Rutgers leading 66-64, the Buckeyes found Holden for an open shot at the buzzer. Holden drained the dagger, sending Ohio State to a 67-66 win as time expired.
Former Ohio State assistant to be retained on Cincinnati coaching staff following hiring of Scott Satterfield, per report
There were some changes expected to be made to the Cincinnati coaching staff now that Scott Satterfield is the head coach. Luckily for one assistant that isn’t going to be the case. Kerry Coombs has some history with the NFL as well as multiple jobs in the college football...
FWAA unveils 2022 All-America Team with 16 B1G standouts featured
Another list involving B1G players came out on Friday. The Football Writers Association of America released their 2022 All-America Team with 16 total B1G players featured. There were first and second teams chosen for offense, defense, and specialists. The B1G actually had the most players selected on the first team by any conference with nine total. The B1G also had the most players make the second team as well with seven.
Phil Longo will change everything about Wisconsin football as we know it
When Wisconsin hired Luke Fickell, it looked like a perfect fit for what we know the Badgers to be. Successful Midwestern native with Big Ten roots and a defensive background. That description fit Bret Bielema to a T, and Barry Alvarez established the archetype. But with his first major hire,...
Matt Rhule hammers importance of Nebraska rebuild, tells Husker faithful it's not just another assignment
Matt Rhule addressed the crowd at Pinnacle Bank Arena as Nebraska hoops prepared to take on No. 4 Purdue. The new Huskers HC fired the crowd up. Rhule comes to Nebraska from the Carolina Panthers in the NFL and explained what makes Nebraska a special job. Rhule stated that Nebraska is not just another coaching job and that it’s a mission for himself and his coaching staff to rebuild the program.
Scott Frost returning to sidelines as HC in 2022 US Army Bowl
Scott Frost is officially making his return to the sidelines. The former Nebraska HC is going to be one of the head coaches in the U.S. Army Bowl. The U.S. Army Bowl is a showcase for high school All-Americans from all over the country. Frost will be coaching the gold team and will be coaching against former Ole Miss HC Houston Nutt.
Matt Painter reveals key difference for Nebraska basketball during 2022-23 season
Matt Painter’s Purdue squad escaped Lincoln unscathed Saturday night. However, it was far from a comfortable trip. Nebraska and Purdue wound up heading to overtime with the Boilermakers never able to pull away on the road. When it was all said and done, Purdue narrowly avoided the loss with a 65-62 final score.
