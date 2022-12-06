Photos / Where We Live: New local business offers creative art options

There is a new business in Rainier, promising to bring out your most artistic self.

Marvelous Mosaic is owned by Kory Dollar, described as a world-class artist. This new store and workshop at 315 W. B street is where classes are offered to the public, allowing individuals to learn how to create stained glass, perhaps the most beautiful of art forms.

Long associated with church windows, the beauty produced by stained glass is continually increasing in popularity.

“In 2022, stained glass is a popular trend,” writes Kate Streit for Simplemost publication. “You probably think of stained glass in a church or some ancient structure. Well, what is old is new again. It has become one of the hottest trends in decorating.”

Sources say there has been an increase of 127% in searches online for stained glass crafts and supplies.

Kory and her sister Rachel Dollar manage the Rainier business. Both said the rewards of the art and the business have been many.

The ‘delight’

The two said it is “thrilling” for them to see the delight in a student’s eyes when they finish a piece. The camaraderie developed is an added benefit for the artists. It has become quite the hub for social interaction.

“I have met so many wonderful people here,” artist Denise Watson said. “The people I have met have become some of my closest friends.”

This sentiment is echoed by many of the students, according to Rachel.

Kory said her passion for creating comes from nature and nurture. She grew up in an artistically inclined family, who always encouraged her to use self-expression. From a very young age, she began working with her father, and has had practice working in many mediums – eventually mastering the art of stained glass.

Marvelous Mosaic concentrates on the most popular form of mosaic, which is glass-on-glass or GOG.

“Kory is intrigued by glass and its dimensional effects it can produce by illumination; she uses light, reflection, and negative space to create her mosaics,” Rachel said.

Kory up-cycles wood framed windows, creating beautiful mosaic sun-catchers or privacy screens that can be hung in a window or on a covered patio.

Her specialty is flowers, blossom trees, mandalas, and goddesses. From a very young age, she has had practice working in many mediums such as wood, stained glass, clay, ink, acrylic, and watercolor.

Inspirations for mosaic designs are up to each individual student. Kory’s inspiration for her mosaics comes from design, texture, and color of the stained glass itself.

“Kory wants to leave a healthy artistic footprint behind for her children; she is driven by her need to artistically express feelings, desires, and visions,” Rachel said.

As with any new business, the two said there have been challenges.

“The biggest one we have faced is getting the word out about our store” Rachel said “We do have an advantage because Rainier is right off Highway 30, which helps bring in people from surrounding areas. Facebook has also helped with generating interest.”

Children are welcome to come learn as well, the two artists said. There are classes for kids who want to have fun while learning a new hobby. Call the store to find out more about these classes.

Kory also teaches workshops in Deer Island. These retreats include overnight stays and are very popular, she said.

History

“Rather than creating images by adding pigment to a flat surface, some artists created patterns or shapes by arranging hundreds to thousands of tiny, colored tiles, Mosaic Art Galley states on its website. “We call this art form a mosaic; a decorated surface made up of individual pieces. It’s a unique art form and one which can produce incredible results.”

Mosaic Art Galley states that the oldest mosaics the gallery’s researchers have found date to the 3rd millennium, in a temple in Mesopotamia.

“These ancient mosaics were made of stones, shells, and ivory, most of which were locally available products,” the website states.

For more information about the Marvelous Mosaic retreats, call 360-719-9298.