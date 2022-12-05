Read full article on original website
Have you visited San Antonio's strangest grave?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Barstow High School Aztecs marching band performing at the Alamo BowlThe HD PostBarstow, CA
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Whataburger is giving away $2 million. Here is how to apply for a grantAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas motorcyclist reports diamond-shaped object hovering overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio, December 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Rare Tim Duncan championship memorabilia auctioned by Spurs Give
The funds from the auction will help expand the Spurs Youth Basketball League.
Longtime San Antonio Judge Sol Casseb III dies at age 74
And this week's top stories.
Brittney Griner lands in San Antonio after Russian prisoner exchange
This was after 10 months in detention.
4 San Antonio spots land on Yelp's Top 20 Holiday Lights in Texas for 2022
Six spots in the San Antonio-area made the statewide list, according to Yelp
San Antonio business behind Whataburger signs sold to Ohio company
The company has also made signs for H-E-B.
11 free parking lots for UTSA football fans near the Alamodome
Headed to the UTSA game? Here's where you can park for free.
El Remedio's brick-and-mortar restaurant is finally open in San Antonio
The birria bosses are open for business.
fox26houston.com
Body of former University of Houston student found in Central Texas Lake
HOUSTON - The body of former University of Houston student Aamir Ali has been located by dive teams in Central Texas. According to the Comal County Sheriff's Office, Ali's body was located by Blue Diver Search and Recovery Team in Canyon Lake, near Potters Creek Park. Ali went missing on...
Texas bakery ranked among best in the world for its brownies: report
Brownies are one of the gifts to the world that will continue giving until the sun decides not to shine anymore because if you're having a bad day, eating a freshly baked brownie will turn that frown upside in a snap.
Body of Texas college student Aamir Ali found at Canyon Lake
The student went missing while camping with friends.
Severe storms possible around San Antonio and Hill Country this weekend
There is a low risk for a tornado.
Body of missing Houston man found near San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — The body of Houston man Aamir Ali, missing since Friday night, was found Wednesday afternoon in Canyon Lake near Potters Creek Park, officials said. Ali disappeared while he was camping with his friends at the park, according to authorities. The Blue Diver and Recovery Team in Canyon Lake recovered the man's body; his family has been notified.
Here are 12 San Antonio apartment projects in the works in 2023
Overall these projects are adding over 2,800 units to San Antonio.
KSAT 12
Drag show in San Antonio among several canceled nationally due to ongoing threats
SAN ANTONIO – A night of entertainment at a local venue on San Antonio’s West Side was canceled Saturday for safety reasons, among several drag shows nationwide threatened by so-called anti-LGBTQ+ extremists this week. Armed protesters disrupted a library reading in California, and self-described members of the Proud...
Houston man goes missing during camping trip with friends near San Antonio, family says
According to family, Aamir Ali was camping with friends when he told them he was going on a walk and would catch up, but he never reappeared, leaving behind only his belongings.
mySanAntonio.com
