Legal pot supporters in Ohio see path forward in 2023
Pot will not be legalized for personal use in Ohio by the end of this year, but supporters say there are several paths forward for the issue in 2023. There were two bills proposed in the Ohio House to legalize marijuana for adult use, one bill was sponsored by Republicans and the other was sponsored by Democrats — but both were nearly identical.
DeWine demurs when asked if Deters could land on Ohio Supreme Court
Gov. Mike DeWine says he plans to make a decision on who to appoint to the Ohio Supreme Court by the end of the year. The court has a vacancy left by Sharon Kennedy after she won her race for chief justice. DeWine says his office is getting calls every...
Ohio House lawmakers signal momentum for large criminal justice reform bill
A bill that spans more than 900 pages and makes many changes to the state’s criminal justice system received its second hearing in an Ohio House committee Thursday. The hearing for SB288 brought out major players in Ohio’s criminal justice system, including prosecutors, public defenders, and judges. Most...
Kentucky’s income tax will go down in 2023. Who does it help?
In January, Kentuckians will start paying less in income taxes after the Republican-led legislature passed a bill reducing rates from 5% to 4.5%. GOP leaders say they plan to cut the tax even further during next year’s lawmaking session, with hopes to totally eliminate the tax in the future.
