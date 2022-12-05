Read full article on original website
Doria Ragland 'regrets' failing to make daughter Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, more aware of racial prejudice
Doria Ragland spoke out for the first time as she appeared in Prince Harry and Meghan's highly-anticipated Netflix documentary series released Thursday, detailing fears for her safety and her regrets as a parent.
Toni Collette & Husband Of 20 Years Split As He’s Pictured Kissing Another Woman
Toni Collette has confirmed that she and her husband of nearly 20 years, Dave Galafassi, have split. She announced the news on Wednesday, Dec. 7 — the same day images of Dave, 44, kissing another woman on the beach in Sydney (seen here) surfaced. “It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing,” Toni, 50, and Dave announced in a joint statement shared on Toni’s Instagram page.
The Crystal Nicole Experience Celebrates 20 Years of Music Industry and New Christmas Single ‘Silent Night Hush (Remix)’
The Crystal Nicole Experience allows attendees an opportunity to go on a musical journey with Crystal Nicole. We come together to celebrate the debut of Crystal’s solo career as an artist while also acknowledging her 20 years in the music industry already. Crystal Nicole will be performing her new single Silent Night Hush (Remix) live at The Christian Lounge.
Emerging hip-hop artist Frost G shares new single “Play Inda Cross”
Texas-based rapper Frost G releases a new single, “Play Inda Cross.” Effortlessly vibrant and upbeat Following his previously released singles “As The World Turns,” “For U,” “The Response,” and “Splash.”. The newest single, “Play Inda Cross,” showcases his ability to go...
French Montana Joins Moh Green and 1da Banton on New Single and Video
Dope new collaboration between award-winning US rap star French Montana, Nigerian breakout star 1da Banton and French Algerian DJ and producer Moh Green titled ‘JO’. The song is fittingly titled ‘Jo’ which means dance in Yoruba as it is an infectious afroclub jam that’s calling on the listener to lose their inhibitions and dance, so it’s a very fun offering that I hope you’ll enjoy – the video is already at over 185K views on YouTube.
Meet Afro Preacha the Multi-Faceted Artist Who’s Professionalism is Matched by None
The seemingly unstoppable and certainly not out workable, Afro Preachah is actively taking measures to ensure he covers ALL of his bases. Putting in the face-to-face footwork each and every day, on top of keeping his social media presence and overall internet presence and official website AFROPREACHAH.com (AFROPREACHAH) up to date and overall at the level which he desires and more than well deserves. A regularly busy businessman with ventures featured on his website (AFROPREACHAH) ranging from his extensive music selection including songs such as “Get Down”, “I Don’t Need You”, and “Undress” to his elaborate work in the clothing design scene available for purchase on the website (AFROPREACHAH) as well. The downloads for each song are available in all forms, CD, cassette, and vinyl each coming with a complimentary downloadable version. Being the fashion guru that he is, it’s only right that he has the wearable merch to go with his releases; all that and more is included in one convenient place! (AFROPREACHAH) In usual Afro Preachah fashion, taking everything he does to the next level and then some, sources say he is currently working on his first NFT project, and given the vision he has painted for us so far, we can’t wait to learn more about it and to get involved assuming it’s everything we expect from Afro Preachah to put together. In addition to the already provided links to his website through this article, below we’ve also attached the link to his website and other areas such as socials and music streaming services below for your convenience!
Proto Hologram & Spotify Beam Metro Boomin for 2 City Live Mix Session
In an epic hologram event— Metro Boomin beamed from Astro Studios in Atlanta live to Cool Kicks in Los Angeles and to Miami’s Patron of the New to cook a beat live via interactive hologram using Proto technology, all sponsored by Spotify, part of the Heroes&Villains album rollout. This is the first time a beat has been created via live holoportation.
New music on max, GreekDaGod was shocked about Hurricane G
Greekdagod was shocked learning Hurricane G passed away as it hit close to him since Greekdagod was born in Brooklyn. Greek stated before he respects all the artists before him who pave the way for the hip-hop community and the blueprint. Greekdagod is now working on two Albums. His release...
Migrant Motel Shares New Single ‘Shame’ with Accompanying Video
Migrant Motel combines modern Alt.Pop sounds with contemporary production techniques into a blend that is unique yet familiar. They have been making music and developing their sound since 2017 and the band has built their fan base in Mexico and throughout Latin America. They are now aiming their sites on the growing Bi-Lingual and Bi-Cultural youth movement in the United States. With the release of the new song ‘Shame’, the band is expanding its reach in the evolving culture.
Chief Keef Announces ‘Finally Rich (Complete Edition)
Just in time to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the original Finally Rich (released 12/18/12 via Interscope Records), Chief Keef will be adding 7 tracks, including a verse from Wiz Khalifa, to this extra deluxe version of his seminal classic. You can find the additional tracklist below!. For a quick...
‘Wednesday’ Costume Designer Reveals How Jenna Ortega’s Alaïa Dress Was Hacked for Viral Dance Moves and Blood Stains on Netflix
“Wednesday” is already on its way to becoming one of the most watched Netflix series of all time. A report from the streaming platform on Nov. 7 said the show has become the number-three most watched English-language TV title in the network’s history. More from WWD'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Lily Collins, Ashley Park & More Stars'Welcome to Chippendales' Costumes From Hulu's Drama SeriesA Look at the Costumes in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever “Wednesday,” which was released on Nov. 23, stars Jenna Ortega in the lead role and takes inspiration from the original Addams Family comics, which was...
Brooklyn’s Dark Pop Queen Valley Latini Marks a Modern Day Renaissance in Debut EP “Attention Lover”
Bogota born and NYC-based dark pop artist Valley Latini has announced the release of her highly anticipated debut project “Attention Lover”. Musically inspired by the industrial sounds of Bushwick, Brooklyn, “Attention Lover” delivers a sexy dose of introspection and refreshing authenticity for lovers of electro pop. Sensual and direct, the eleven track project shares stories of past relationships and love affairs as well as a deeper look at self-love and female empowerment. “Attention Lover” branches further into Latini’s personal life and the relatable chaos that ensues when attempting to fall in love. Sonically, Valley is highly influenced by her religious background. In a transgressive way she chooses to combine said elements with contrasting themes like sensuality and divinity as a unified entity.
Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed returns as Mr Swallow – and he’s not just for Christmas
Any assessment of the best character acts of recent years – Colin Hoult’s Anna Mann, Zoë Coombs Marr’s Dave, Ciarán Dowd’s Don Rodolfo – must include in its top tier Mr Swallow, the excitable alter ego of comedian Nick Mohammed. For years, the character has operated in “best kept secret” territory for comedygoers, with his bumptious, boffin-ish solo shows alternating with stage spectaculars – about Houdini, Dracula and so on – co-starring put-upon sidekicks Jonathan and Mr Goldsworth. Now, two new shows featuring the character are upon us: A Christmas Carol-ish, in which the no-filter northern impresario gives us his take on Dickens, Santa and festive tradition; and The Very Best and Worst of Mr Swallow, touring from March.
Multi-Platinum Producer 1SRAEL Talks ‘WAIT FOR U,’ Musical Background, and What’s Next for Him
It’s been a stellar year so far for multi-platinum producer Israel Fowobaje. Famed as Israel (stylized as 1SRAEL), the Nigerian-born producer and cross-genre artist has been transcending music immeasurably. He is currently riding high with one of the most ubiquitous singles of the year, “WAIT FOR U” by rapper Future featuring Drake & Tems which has been certified double platinum in the States, platinum in Australia, silver in the U.K and gold in New Zealand. Fun fact, 1SRAEL is the covert guitar player on the infectious song.
Macklemore & ‘Brunch With Babs’ Swap Holiday Traditions to Launch BRACH’S Sweetness Swap
‘Twas the night of BRACH’S Sweetness Swap and followers were “hooked,” Babs’ made a Gingerbread House while Macklemore cooked, an evening of sweet moments with traditions old and new, classic Candy Canes and new treats, too!. Recently, fans across the country tuned in to watch the...
Alt-Country’s The Jared Stout Band Deliver Upbeat, Appalachian Rhythms in New Hit “Luck”
Ending the year on a melodic note, Virginia’s The Jared Stout Band are back with their fun yet introspective new hit “Luck”. Now available on all streaming platforms, “Luck” will not only get you up out of your seat, but it’ll also keep you thinking about how to flip a negative moment on its head and instead, make something positive out of it. Channeling wildly popular Appalachian rhythms, the alt-country powerhouse presents an original melody among soulful vocals that stick in your head from beginning to end. Paired with a dynamic music video, the 6 piece band shows off their undeniable energy, ready to share with LIVE stages in 2023.
New Comedy Short: ‘HBC…U Got Jokes!’ Presented by OneYard & Xfinity
This week, iONE Digital’s “One Yard” platform – a one-stop-shop for all things related to Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs), premiered its latest content short, the refreshingly hilarious “HBC…U Got Jokes” in partnership with Xfinity. “HBC…U Got Jokes” is hosted by famed actor, writer, and comedian, Chris Spencer, and is a comedy series that scours the HBCU talent pool throughout the country to “find the funny!”
