NECN
France Tops England 2-1 in Thriller, Advances to World Cup Semifinal
The last remaining semifinal ticket has been booked. France’s quest to repeat as World Cup champions continued after topping England 2-1 in a quarterfinal thriller. Both Gareth Southgate and Didier Deschamps came out with unchanged starting XIs from their round of 16 wins. England kept its 4-3-3 shape with...
NECN
Patriots' Bill Belichick Has Excited Reaction to Brazil-Croatia World Cup Ending
Belichick has excited reaction to Brazil-Croatia World Cup ending originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Bill Belichick is very proud of his Croatian heritage (from his father's side of the family), so the New England Patriots head coach was understandably excited when Croatia upset Brazil in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals Friday in Qatar.
NECN
Soccer Journalist Grant Wahl Dies in Qatar While Covering World Cup
Soccer journalist Grant Wahl, who recently made international headlines after he said he was temporarily detained in Qatar for wearing a rainbow shirt, has died, U.S. Soccer said in a statement. A cause of death has not been revealed. Wahl, who also wrote for the GrantWahl.com Substack, most recently worked...
NECN
How and Why the Penalty Shootout is Used to Break Ties in Soccer
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. There is no bigger adrenaline rush during the World Cup than when a game ends with a penalty shootout. The 2022 World Cup has seen many of these nerve-wracking...
NECN
What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Dec. 10
Thousands of fans flooded Qatar on Friday to witness the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals and the two fixtures were exciting, to say the least. The day started with Brazil and Croatia, which ended in a major upset for the 2022 favorites. The two teams were head-to-head at 0-0 up until the end of regulation, sending them into two 15-minute periods of extra time.
NECN
Cristiano Ronaldo Booed by Moroccan Fans After Subbing in
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Moroccan fans in the stands were quick to react to Cristiano Ronaldo's quarterfinal entrance to the Portugal-Morocco quarterfinal match with boos. The 37-year-old Portuguese star did not start the...
NECN
Who Is Viktor Bout, the Notorious Arms Dealer Swapped for Brittney Griner?
A Russian arms dealer labeled the “Merchant of Death” was released from a U.S. prison Thursday in exchange for WNBA star Brittney Griner. Viktor Bout, 55, had served 11 years of his 25-year prison sentence after being convicted in 2011 on terrorism charges for selling arms to Colombian rebels, which prosecutors said were intended to kill Americans.
NECN
WNBA Star Brittney Griner Freed in US-Russia Prisoner Swap
WNBA star Brittney Griner was freed Thursday from Russian custody in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, with the U.S. releasing notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout. President Joe Biden, who signed off on the trade, confirmed during a morning news conference that Griner landed in the United Arab Emirates and was expected to be back in the U.S. within 24 hours. Biden, standing next to Griner's wife Cherelle Griner, said they spoke to the the basketball star by phone and she appeared in "good spirits."
Biden tries to reboot US brand in Africa amid China, Russia inroads
When Barack Obama welcomed African leaders to Washington in 2014, many viewed the summit as historic, not just due to the US president's background but for the pledges to make the partnership deeper and such events routine. Mvemba Phezo Dizolele, director of the Africa program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said the United States was entering the summit with a "trust deficit" from Africans due to the long wait since 2014.
An Indian spiritual leader is urging the world to ‘save soil.’ Experts say he’s not helping
On a clear, bright day in March, a few dozen people gathered in Parliament Square in central London, many of them wearing green T-shirts and carrying signs emblazoned with the words "Save Soil." They were there to see an Indian spiritual leader named Sadhguru, who was about to set off on a 13,000-mile motorcycle journey through Europe, the Middle East, and India in a bid to raise awareness of a growing problem: the widespread loss and degradation of the world's soils.
