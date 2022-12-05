Read full article on original website
Popular Hudson Valley Bar Plans NYE Party For New York Parents
A very popular brewery in the Hudson Valley is hosting a New Year's Eve party for parents that won't be able to stay up until midnight. The Newburgh Brewing Company is hosting its first New Year's Eve party. This event is called a "NYE Party For People with Kids so 5pm is Perfect, Thanks Very Much."
Beacon, New York Puppy to Suit Up for 2023 Puppy Bowl
Are you ready for some football? Actually, let's rephrase that. Are you ready for some PUPPY football?. Yeah, that's right. It may be December but we're already thinking about the Puppy Bowl 2023. ARF, Animal Rescue Foundation, in Beacon announced on their Facebook page on December 8th that one of...
This Hidden Hudson Valley Breakfast Gem Is One Of The Best Around
Anytime you can find a place that has great food and also food-to-go, you have to share it. I am always looking for unique places that have homemade food. Places that I can enjoy food, eat-in, and support small business owners. If you find a gem like that let me...
Popular Hudson Valley BBQ Restaurant Ready for New York Giants
Award-winning Hudson Valley BBQ is heading to MetLife Stadium. Football and BBQ, what a great combination. One popular, award-winning, Hudson Valley BBQ restaurant recently received some good news after a referral from their bbq family, and they're headed to East Rutherford, NJ this month. Newburgh's Handsome Devil BBQ has been...
Newburgh NY Airline Suddenly Stops This Thing Before Xmas Travel
Are you back to scanning the airlines for super-inexpensive airfares? Yep, me too. There is a hidden gem in an airport at Stewart Newburgh (SWF). It is super close, easy to get parking for and has a handful of discount flights to several destinations in Florida, and a few other states.
3 Arrested in Hudson Valley After Stealing Mail, Residents Grateful
A Mahopac man, along with two people from Brooklyn have been caught stealing mail from residents' mailboxes. Police departments all across the Hudson Valley remind us a few times a year that criminals are still driving around the Hudson Valley stealing mail right out of mailboxes. When they share reminders they often times end the message with "if you see something, say something" hoping that residents will call them if they see something that doesn't feel right.
“Torso Killer” Admits to Five More New York Murders
According to a report by Mary Murphy of Pix11, Richard Cottingham, the jailed serial killer also known as the "Torso Killer," admitted to five additional murders committed on Long Island, New York dating back to the 1970s. According to the report, appearing virtually from South Woods prison in New Jersey...
Think You Have What it Takes to be New York’s New Rat Czar?
New York has long had a problem with rats, and over the past few years the issue has gotten even worse. The city often ranks at, or near, the top of the list for rattiest cities in the country. Video posted over the summer showed a whole family of rats carrying a slice of of discarded pizza at a subway station near the L train. Soon video of the encounter was taken and posted to social media, and then later shared to the Subway Creatures Instagram account.
Beloved Pub Owner Turning over the Keys to New Staff
Growing up in Orange County I must have passed Loughran's Irish Pub at least once a week. Since I moved to Ulster County, I don't get down to Salisbury Mills that often but I can say that it would be weird to drive down Route 94 by Loughran's and not see it open.
Emergency Crews in the Hudson Valley Save Man and Dog From Water
We would do just about anything to save our pets. For many, that means putting themselves in peril if it means rescuing their cat, dog, or whatever else they may own. Police and firefighters from multiple agencies across the Hudson Valley worked together to save not just an escaped dog, but the owner who had gone to try to rescue the pet.
Distribution Center Laying Off Over Half of Hudson Valley Workers
A Hudson Valley business has announced that it will be laying off over half of its workforce at the beginning of 2023. On Tuesday we told you that Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC in Newburgh had laid off over 200 of its employees just weeks before Christmas. The mass layoffs came as the company announced that it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Just one day later it appears that another Orange County company has some bad news for local employees.
New Update on Timeline for Newburgh Plaza Store Opening
Hudson Valley residents finally have some concrete answers about the store taking over the former ShopRite plaza on Route 300 in Newburgh, NY. Ocean State Job Lot is moving in quickly, and employees are almost ready to open their doors for the first time. New Timeline for Ocean State Job...
Body of Missing Woman Found in Goshen New York, Submerged in Car
The sad discovery happened in Orange County on Thursday, December 8th. Earlier this week we told you about a woman from Orange County that went missing on November 30th, friends and family shared pictures and information about 45-year-old Nicole Brown, who was last heard from around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Hudson Valley Company Files Bankruptcy, 233 Employees Laid Off
After filing for bankruptcy, a Hudson Valley business laid off 233 local employees just weeks before Christmas. It's the worst news you can imagine at the worst possible time. Last week 233 Hudson Valley employees found out that they were losing their job just as holiday bills have begun to pile up.
Horrific Prank Turning Heads on Rte 9 in Fishkill
Did you have to do a double-take when looking at this photo? So did I. Is the bizarre decoration on the roof of this driver's car going too far?. I don't know if this is a prank or some sort of protest but it is horrifying Hudson Valley residents. Imagine...
