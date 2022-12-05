ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beacon, New York Puppy to Suit Up for 2023 Puppy Bowl

Are you ready for some football? Actually, let's rephrase that. Are you ready for some PUPPY football?. Yeah, that's right. It may be December but we're already thinking about the Puppy Bowl 2023. ARF, Animal Rescue Foundation, in Beacon announced on their Facebook page on December 8th that one of...
BEACON, NY
3 Arrested in Hudson Valley After Stealing Mail, Residents Grateful

A Mahopac man, along with two people from Brooklyn have been caught stealing mail from residents' mailboxes. Police departments all across the Hudson Valley remind us a few times a year that criminals are still driving around the Hudson Valley stealing mail right out of mailboxes. When they share reminders they often times end the message with "if you see something, say something" hoping that residents will call them if they see something that doesn't feel right.
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
“Torso Killer” Admits to Five More New York Murders

According to a report by Mary Murphy of Pix11, Richard Cottingham, the jailed serial killer also known as the "Torso Killer," admitted to five additional murders committed on Long Island, New York dating back to the 1970s. According to the report, appearing virtually from South Woods prison in New Jersey...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Think You Have What it Takes to be New York’s New Rat Czar?

New York has long had a problem with rats, and over the past few years the issue has gotten even worse. The city often ranks at, or near, the top of the list for rattiest cities in the country. Video posted over the summer showed a whole family of rats carrying a slice of of discarded pizza at a subway station near the L train. Soon video of the encounter was taken and posted to social media, and then later shared to the Subway Creatures Instagram account.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Distribution Center Laying Off Over Half of Hudson Valley Workers

A Hudson Valley business has announced that it will be laying off over half of its workforce at the beginning of 2023. On Tuesday we told you that Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC in Newburgh had laid off over 200 of its employees just weeks before Christmas. The mass layoffs came as the company announced that it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Just one day later it appears that another Orange County company has some bad news for local employees.
CHESTER, NY
New Update on Timeline for Newburgh Plaza Store Opening

Hudson Valley residents finally have some concrete answers about the store taking over the former ShopRite plaza on Route 300 in Newburgh, NY. Ocean State Job Lot is moving in quickly, and employees are almost ready to open their doors for the first time. New Timeline for Ocean State Job...
NEWBURGH, NY
