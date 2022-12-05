Read full article on original website
One person killed in Highway 83 accident north of North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is investigating a rollover accident on Highway 83 between North Platte and Stapleton. Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office say a vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 83 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, crashed into a ditch, and rolled several times into a pasture. A female was found dead at the scene.
1 killed, 2 injured in Lincoln County crash
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Authorities said one person has died, and two more were seriously injured in a crash in northern Lincoln County. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said at around 10:17 a.m., deputies responded to the report of a rollover accident at mile marker 96 on Highway 83 between North Platte and Stapleton.
holyokeenterprise.com
Details slow to emerge in Krausnick death
Few details were released more than a week after a Thanksgiving night shooting when 19-year-old Jesse Krausnick of Imperial, Nebraska, was found at an Imperial residence with a gunshot wound and later died. Law enforcement officials haven’t been releasing much information, other than the Nebraska State Patrol news release sent...
North Platte Telegraph
Dunham’s joins North Platte’s District 177 Friday; new tire store on deck
Dunham’s Sports will open its doors Friday at North Platte’s District 177, with Nebraskaland Tire & Service’s new store following suit next week. Rev Development LLC co-owner Mike Works announced the twin openings Wednesday, a week after his firm’s $75 million reinvention of the former Platte River Mall passed the 18-month mark.
knopnews2.com
NPIce opening day pushed back; volunteers needed
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Skating with Santa will not happen this year after the opening date for the ice-skating rink was pushed back two weeks. NPIce President Blu McGrath said their dasher board shipment from Chicago would not be arriving in time. However, plans to open by the end of the year are still in motion. NPIce is shooting for a Dec. 28 opening date.
North Platte Telegraph
Fire burns 200 acres in North Lincoln County on Sunday
A fire in north Lincoln County near U.S. Highway 83 spread from a grove of trees and consumed about 200 acres of grassland on Sunday. North Platte Assistant Fire Chief Trent Kleinow said the call came in about 1 p.m. “We had to get help from Stapleton, Hershey and Sutherland,”...
North Platte Public Schools cancel activities, staggered dismissals at High School
Due to declining weather, North Platte Public Schools Cancels ALL Afterschool Activities for Today, December 8, 2022. This cancelation includes Kids Klub, Concerts, Sporting Events and Practices, Meetings, and any other activity or event scheduled for this afternoon/ evening. ALL NPPS facilities will close at the end of the regularly scheduled school day, and staff will be dismissed once students are safely out of the building.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte City Council tables 2nd open-air shelter for Cody Park
A proposal to build a second open-air shelter for events in North Platte’s Cody Park has been tabled by the City Council for further study of its costs and timing. The idea, which would use $177,930 in available Newburn Fund interest, was one of three items various council members pulled off Tuesday’s nine-item “consent agenda” for separate votes.
agupdate.com
Nebraska farm through generations to focus on soil health, cover crops
In the 1880s, William McCoy settled in Nebraska. Later on, Vance McCoy’s father was named after his grandpa. Today, McCoy’s grandson has William as his namesake, as well. While the honor of the name William has been passed down through generations on the McCoy family farm near Elsie, Nebraska, a will to always ask questions and change for the better is living on, too.
🎧Housing concerns remain, Habitat gets big win at North Platte City Council Meeting
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-With growth comes the need for room to grow, and that lack of room is on the mind of North Platte City Council members. With the completion of Sustainable Beef, the Hershy Rail Park, District 177, and other economic development projects underway, now is the time to prepare for future growth.
Great Plains Health implements visitor restrictions on children amid respiratory illnesses
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Beginning Wednesday, December 7, Great Plains Health is implementing a temporary visitor policy restricting visitors ages 12 and below. The temporary policy comes after a rise of respiratory illnesses in the region, including influenza, RSV and COVID-19. “These restrictions are part of our effort to help protect the most vulnerable patients in our community,” said Misti Hutchison, senior director of nursing. “These viruses spread easily and can cause significant illness and, in certain cases, lead to prolonged hospitalization or death.” Hutchison added, “We know that in every situation there are special circumstances, and exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis.”
