KGO

First Gen Zer elected to Congress details his trouble getting an apartment in DC

As another Gen Zer, Olivia Rodrigo, famously said, "God, it's brutal out here" -- including for Washington, D.C.'s newest, youngest congressman-elect. Maxwell Frost, 25, the first member of Gen Z elected to Congress, wrote on Twitter on Thursday about his frustrations after he said he was denied an apartment as he relocates to the capital, due to having bad credit.
WASHINGTON, DC
KGO

New York Times reporters and other staff stage 24-hour strike

More than 1,000 journalists and other workers at The New York Times launched a 24-hour strike on Thursday, a protest over ongoing contract negotiations that marks the first such strike at the company in more than four decades. "It's never an easy decision to refuse to do work you love,...
KGO

Russia frees WNBA star Brittney Griner in prisoner swap; US releases arms dealer Viktor Bout

WASHINGTON -- Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, as the U.S. released notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. The swap, at a time of heightened tensions over Ukraine, achieved a top goal for President Joe Biden, but carried a heavy price -- and left behind an American jailed for nearly four years in Russia.
MICHIGAN STATE

