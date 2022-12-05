As another Gen Zer, Olivia Rodrigo, famously said, "God, it's brutal out here" -- including for Washington, D.C.'s newest, youngest congressman-elect. Maxwell Frost, 25, the first member of Gen Z elected to Congress, wrote on Twitter on Thursday about his frustrations after he said he was denied an apartment as he relocates to the capital, due to having bad credit.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO