Read full article on original website
Related
Triple H Meets With Bad Bunny, Johnny Fusion (John Morrison) Returning To MLW, More | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Thursday, December 8, 2022. - Triple H met with Bad Bunny for lunch and Benito arrived in grand fashion. - Johnny Fusion (John Morrison) will be returning to MLW at Blood & Thunder 2023. From MLW:. Major League Wrestling today announced Johnny Fusion...
Shawn Michaels On Triple H: He's Been So Busy, I'm Very Fortunate That He Trusts Me
Shawn Michaels pulls the curtain back on his current relationship with Triple H. The NXT brand has been led by Shawn Michaels for over a year now. Throughout that time, the brand has experienced success in both television ratings and live event attendance, despite also drawing some fan criticism about the creative product.
Chris Jericho: Eddie Kingston Probably Would've Won Barbed Wire Match If I Didn't Have AEW Title Bout
Chris Jericho looks back on Barbed Wire Everywhere match with Eddie Kingston. On the July 20 episode of AEW Dynamite, Jericho competed in a Barbed Wire Everywhere match against Kingston as a blow off match for their feud that started at the beginning of the year. Jericho was victorious in the bout, finishing Kingston with a barbed wire assisted Judas Effect.
Matt Riddle Will Be Out Of Action For Six Weeks Following Attack By Solo Sikoa On 12/5/22 WWE Raw
Matt Riddle will be out of action for at least six weeks following the assault perpetrated against him by Solo Sikoa. On the December episode of WWE Raw, Matt Riddle was assaulted by Solo Sikoa following Riddle and Kevin Owens suffering a loss to Jimmy and Jey Uso in a Tag Team Championship match. During the attack, Sikoa utilized maneuvers made famous by Umaga such as The Samoan Spike and a Running Hip Attack on "The Original Bro."
Flip Gordon Comments On Who He Attributes His Ring Of Honor Popularity To
Flip Gordon gives credit where credit is due. Throughout Ring Of Honor's massive surge in popularity in 2016-2018, many new stars were brought to the forefront of the company. One of those stars was Flip Gordon, who signed with the promotion in 2017. Shortly after signing, Gordon began to appear both on screen and off screen with ROH's most popular act at the time, The Elite. This would lead to Gordon becoming a popular figure among Ring Of Honor fans.
Tony Khan Announces ROH TV Will Air On HonorClub, No Start Date Announced
Tony Khan addresses the future of ROH television. During the ROH Final Battle media scrum, Khan gave an update on where fans would be able to watch ROH television in the future. Tony Khan said there has been a "soft launch" of HonorClub, he's put a lot of money into...
Spoiler: Title Change At IMPACT Wrestling Tapings On 12/9
Title change at IMPACT Wrestling tapings. IMPACT Wrestling is taping upcoming episodes of IMPACT in Pembroke Pines, FL on December 9. During the show, there was a title change. Read below if you want to be spoiled. The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) are the new...
Swerve Strickland Walks Out On Keith Lee During Tag Bout At ROH Final Battle 2022
Miscommunication was the key factor in the match between Swerve in our Glory and the tandem of Shane Taylor & JD Griffey at ROH Final Battle 2022. For several weeks now, Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee have had communication issues getting back to their time as AEW Tag Team Champions. At ROH Final Battle 2022, Swerve and Keith attempted to put their issues behind them when they faced the team of Shane Taylor and JD Griffey.
Shawn Michaels On A Possible William Regal Return: There's Nothing Official To Announce, Stay Tuned
Shawn Michaels comments on William Regal's potential return to NXT. On Wednesday's ROH Final Battle Media Call, AEW/ROH owner Tony Khan confirmed that he will be letting William Regal out of his AEW contract at the end of the year so he can return to WWE to spend time with his son. Khan's confirmation of the situation comes after weeks of rumors that Regal wanted to return to WWE.
Chris Jericho Says Colt Cabana Was 'Solely' Brought Back For Story, Had Ideas For PCO And Chris Hero
On the November 2 episode of AEW Dynamite, Colt Cabana made his return to AEW when he challenged Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship. It marked Cabana's first AEW TV appearance since the March 8 episode of AEW Dark. As part of the storyline, Jericho, the reigning ROH World Champion, was facing former ROH champions as he attempted to desecrate the legacy of Ring of Honor.
WWE SmackDown On 12/9/22 Nets Over 2 Million Viewers In Preliminary Viewership
The numbers are in for the December 9 episode of WWE SmackDown. According to Spoiler TV, Friday's WWE SmackDown on December 9 drew 2,098,000 viewers. This number is up from the 902,000 viewers that last week's episode drew on FS1. This number is also up from the 2.064 million viewers the November 28 episode on FOX drew in preliminary viewership.
AEW Dynamite Records Decrease In Viewership, But Uptick In Demo Rating On 12/7/22
Viewership numbers for the December 7 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 840,000 viewers on December 7. This number is down from last week's episode which drew 870,000 viewers. For several Spectrum customers, there were audio and visual issues throughout the duration of the show, potentially affecting overall viewership.
Britt Baker Says That Bryan Danielson's WrestleMania 30 Storyline Gave Her The Wrestling Bug
Britt Baker reveals the storyline that made her want to pursue a career in wrestling. The vast majority of talent in the wrestling business can recall the moment and/or time that they decided to become a pro wrestler. For AEW star Britt Baker, there was an entire storyline that inspired her journey into the squared circle.
Jamie Hayter: I Wouldn’t Have Any Qualms If I Retired Today; Being Accepted Is So Validating
Jamie Hayter is loving her current run as AEW Women's World Champion. Since becoming a full time member of the company in 2021, Jamie Hayter has slowly climbed the ranks of the AEW's women's division. Her ascend to the top was seemingly completed at the recent Full Gear pay-per-view, where Hayter defeated her longtime friend/rival Toni Storm to win the AEW Women's World Title.
Tony Khan Says That Injury Prevented Colt Cabana From Competing At ROH Final Battle
Colt Cabana wasn't cleared to compete at ROH Final Battle. Throughout the new era of Ring Of Honor, Colt Cabana has competed at all of the promotion's pay-per-view events. In April, Cabana took on Blake Christian in singles action at ROH Supercard Of Honor. In July, Cabana faced off against Anthony Henry at ROH Death Before Dishonor.
Damon Kemp, Duke Hudson, Toxic Attraction, More Added To 12/13 WWE NXT
WWE NXT on December 13 will feature several matches in addition to a previously-announced debut. It was already known that Lyra Valkyria, the former Aoife Valkyrie, would be making her debut on the December 13 episode of WWE NXT. In addition to that, WWE has announced several matches including Odyssey Jones against Von Wagner. In recent weeks, Wagner has incurred the wrath of Jones by messing with Jones' friends, Edris Enofe and Malik Blade.
Ian Riccaboni Discusses Whether He Would Ever Sign With WWE
Ian Riccaboni is the voice of Ring of Honor, having worked for the company for nearly a decade. Riccaboni was kept on board by Tony Khan when he purchased the company in March, utilizing Riccaboni for ROH pay-per-view events and ROH matches on AEW television. Would he ever consider going to WWE though?
Tony Khan Talks Trent Seven's Contract Status, Forbidden Door 2, More | ROH Fight Size
Here is your post ROH Final Battle fight size update for Saturday, December 10, 2022. - The Zero Hour pre-show kicked off with a singles bout between Jeff Cobb and Mascara Dorada. Cobb won the match after hitting Dorada with a pop up Tour Of The Islands:. - Next, Eli...
Better To Scissor For Forgiveness Than Scissor For Permission | Newsworthy
Joel & Jeremy break down the BIG stories for the week of December 5th ... and the not-so-big ones, on a new episode of Newsworthy!. 5 - Anthony Bowens Didn’t Ask For Permission To Scream ‘Scissor Me Daddy Ass’. 4 - Athena: The Girls Can Hit Just As...
Kurt Angle Reunites With Jason Jordan, Moxley Defeats Takeshita | WWE SD x AEW Recap
Here is your post SmackDown and Rampage fight size update for December 9, 2022. - Kurt Angle introduced WWE signee Gable Steveson, an Olympic gold medalist, to Braun Strowman, who said they could use him on SmackDown once he's ready. Later in the show, Angle celebrated his birthday backstage and reunited with his "son" Jason Jordan, who gave him a birthday card. In another highlight, Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) showed up, but they went on the list. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) showed up, and they were allowed in.
Fightful
14K+
Followers
34K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0