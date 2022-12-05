ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Matt Riddle Will Be Out Of Action For Six Weeks Following Attack By Solo Sikoa On 12/5/22 WWE Raw

Matt Riddle will be out of action for at least six weeks following the assault perpetrated against him by Solo Sikoa. On the December episode of WWE Raw, Matt Riddle was assaulted by Solo Sikoa following Riddle and Kevin Owens suffering a loss to Jimmy and Jey Uso in a Tag Team Championship match. During the attack, Sikoa utilized maneuvers made famous by Umaga such as The Samoan Spike and a Running Hip Attack on "The Original Bro."
Fightful

Flip Gordon Comments On Who He Attributes His Ring Of Honor Popularity To

Flip Gordon gives credit where credit is due. Throughout Ring Of Honor's massive surge in popularity in 2016-2018, many new stars were brought to the forefront of the company. One of those stars was Flip Gordon, who signed with the promotion in 2017. Shortly after signing, Gordon began to appear both on screen and off screen with ROH's most popular act at the time, The Elite. This would lead to Gordon becoming a popular figure among Ring Of Honor fans.
Fightful

Swerve Strickland Walks Out On Keith Lee During Tag Bout At ROH Final Battle 2022

Miscommunication was the key factor in the match between Swerve in our Glory and the tandem of Shane Taylor & JD Griffey at ROH Final Battle 2022. For several weeks now, Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee have had communication issues getting back to their time as AEW Tag Team Champions. At ROH Final Battle 2022, Swerve and Keith attempted to put their issues behind them when they faced the team of Shane Taylor and JD Griffey.
Fightful

Shawn Michaels On A Possible William Regal Return: There's Nothing Official To Announce, Stay Tuned

Shawn Michaels comments on William Regal's potential return to NXT. On Wednesday's ROH Final Battle Media Call, AEW/ROH owner Tony Khan confirmed that he will be letting William Regal out of his AEW contract at the end of the year so he can return to WWE to spend time with his son. Khan's confirmation of the situation comes after weeks of rumors that Regal wanted to return to WWE.
Fightful

Chris Jericho Says Colt Cabana Was 'Solely' Brought Back For Story, Had Ideas For PCO And Chris Hero

On the November 2 episode of AEW Dynamite, Colt Cabana made his return to AEW when he challenged Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship. It marked Cabana's first AEW TV appearance since the March 8 episode of AEW Dark. As part of the storyline, Jericho, the reigning ROH World Champion, was facing former ROH champions as he attempted to desecrate the legacy of Ring of Honor.
Fightful

AEW Dynamite Records Decrease In Viewership, But Uptick In Demo Rating On 12/7/22

Viewership numbers for the December 7 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 840,000 viewers on December 7. This number is down from last week's episode which drew 870,000 viewers. For several Spectrum customers, there were audio and visual issues throughout the duration of the show, potentially affecting overall viewership.
Fightful

Jamie Hayter: I Wouldn’t Have Any Qualms If I Retired Today; Being Accepted Is So Validating

Jamie Hayter is loving her current run as AEW Women's World Champion. Since becoming a full time member of the company in 2021, Jamie Hayter has slowly climbed the ranks of the AEW's women's division. Her ascend to the top was seemingly completed at the recent Full Gear pay-per-view, where Hayter defeated her longtime friend/rival Toni Storm to win the AEW Women's World Title.
Fightful

Damon Kemp, Duke Hudson, Toxic Attraction, More Added To 12/13 WWE NXT

WWE NXT on December 13 will feature several matches in addition to a previously-announced debut. It was already known that Lyra Valkyria, the former Aoife Valkyrie, would be making her debut on the December 13 episode of WWE NXT. In addition to that, WWE has announced several matches including Odyssey Jones against Von Wagner. In recent weeks, Wagner has incurred the wrath of Jones by messing with Jones' friends, Edris Enofe and Malik Blade.
Fightful

Ian Riccaboni Discusses Whether He Would Ever Sign With WWE

Ian Riccaboni is the voice of Ring of Honor, having worked for the company for nearly a decade. Riccaboni was kept on board by Tony Khan when he purchased the company in March, utilizing Riccaboni for ROH pay-per-view events and ROH matches on AEW television. Would he ever consider going to WWE though?
Fightful

Kurt Angle Reunites With Jason Jordan, Moxley Defeats Takeshita | WWE SD x AEW Recap

Here is your post SmackDown and Rampage fight size update for December 9, 2022. - Kurt Angle introduced WWE signee Gable Steveson, an Olympic gold medalist, to Braun Strowman, who said they could use him on SmackDown once he's ready. Later in the show, Angle celebrated his birthday backstage and reunited with his "son" Jason Jordan, who gave him a birthday card. In another highlight, Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) showed up, but they went on the list. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) showed up, and they were allowed in.
Fightful

Fightful

14K+
Followers
34K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy