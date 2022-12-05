Read full article on original website
Juan Soto, Padres Reacts To Reported Xander Bogaerts Deal
The Padres made the full jump in an attempt to remove any idea they are a small-market team, and their players are excited for what’s to come. Xander Bogaerts agreed to an 11-year, $280 million deal with San Diego late Wednesday night. The two-time World Series champion will join a roster that includes Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Fernando Tatís Jr.
Mets Continue To Spend Big, Make Two More Free-Agent Signings
The New York Mets continued to add to the biggest payroll in baseball Thursday night. After already handing out a massive contract to American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander earlier this week, the Mets reportedly re-signed center fielder Brandon Nimmo to an eight-year, $162 million deal, according to The New York Post’s Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman. But the Mets weren’t done there, as minutes later they reportedly inked veteran reliever David Robertson to a one-year, $10 million contract, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.
Red Sox Fans Who Want Dansby Swanson Won’t Hate This Insight
Dansby Swanson entered the MLB offseason as one of the top free-agent shortstops available, and with Xander Bogaerts reportedly leaving the Red Sox for the San Diego Padres, the 2022 Gold Glove winner is thought to be a potential replacement in Boston. And for Red Sox fans hoping that will...
Padres GM Reveals Hidden Reason For Signing Xander Bogaerts
Adding a player as high of a caliber as Xander Bogaerts was an obvious reason for the San Diego Padres to sign the talented shortstop. Bogaerts, a four-time All-Star himself, now joins a band of All-Stars already in San Diego with the Padres boasting Manny Machado, Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis, Josh Hader, Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove on their roster.
Kiké Hernández Is All Of Red Sox Nation After Reported Xander Bogaerts-Padres Deal
Kiké Hernández probably spoke for many, if not all Red Sox fans without even saying a word about Xander Bogaerts’ reported departure. Bogaerts reportedly agreed to a massive 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres worth $280 million and now will depart Boston after nine seasons as its shortstop.
Rafael Devers Bids Farewell To Xander Bogaerts On Instagram
Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts built quite the friendship over the last six seasons as Boston Red Sox teammates. And now Devers will play with a new shortstop for the first time in his Major League Baseball career after Bogaerts reportedly agreed to an 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres worth $280 million at the winter meetings. Devers often referred to the five-time Silver Slugger as his brother and often spoke highly of him and many Red Sox fans were wondering what that means for the third baseman.
MLB Rumors: Mets, Kodai Senga Reach Five-Year Agreement
The New York Mets have continued to absolutely unload their pockets this offseason. The Mets reportedly added yet another interest-garnering pitching target and signed Japanese right-hander Kodai Senga to a five-year, $75 million contract which is still pending a physical, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. Senga’s contract also includes no-trade protection and an opt-out clause after the 2025 season.
MLB Rumors: Blue Jays Sign Three-Time Gold Glove Outfielder
The Boston Red Sox got used to seeing Kevin Kiermaier in a Tampa Bay Rays uniform over the last decade. While the defensive-minded outfielder is moving on from the Rays, the Red Sox will still see him in the American League East. Kiermaier reportedly agreed to a deal, pending a...
Chaim Bloom Reflects On Xander Bogaerts Leaving Red Sox For Padres
Red Sox and Padres fans were in a frenzy when the Xander Bogaerts deal was reported during the Major League Baseball winter meetings right at the stroke of midnight on the east coast. San Diego officially introduced its new shortstop Friday, and Boston thanked the 30-year-old for everything he did...
Where Do Red Sox Go From Here? Three Ways To Replace Xander Bogaerts
Xander Bogaerts reportedly is headed to the San Diego Padres on an 11-year contract, and the unfortunate reality for Boston Red Sox fans is the organization now will have to move forward without a franchise cornerstone. There are a few ways the Red Sox can do so, and chief baseball...
Alex Cora Says Goodbye To Xander Bogaerts With Simple Post
Alex Cora joined the slew of Red Sox players who bid farewell to Xander Bogaerts. The five-time Silver Slugger departed Boston this week and signed an 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres. Bogaerts debuted with the Red Sox in 2013 and helped the organization to two World Series championships. The 30-year-old was the unofficial captain of the team, was beloved among the fan base and his teammates and was one of the most coveted shortstops on the free agent market.
This Josh McDaniels Quote Won’t Be Inspiring For Raiders Fans
The Raiders were feeling themselves after three straight wins, but “Thursday Night Football” was Baker Mayfield’s show. Just days after he was waived by the Carolina Panthers, the fifth-year quarterback came in and led the Los Angeles Rams to a comeback win after they were down by 13 points in the fourth quarter. It was a historic victory on both sides of the field.
Rondale Moore didn't Practice Friday for the Arizona Cardinals
Rondale Moore couldn’t practice Friday for the Arizona Cardinals, Darren Urban of the Cardinal’s official website reports. Moore missed the Week 12 game versus the Los Angeles Chargers due to a groin injury. The Cardinals hoped that the bye in Week 13 would have given Moore the extra time to heal, but that may not be the case. The good news is that the Cardinals play Monday night versus the New England Patriots, giving Moore an extra day to get on the practice field. However, it would be hard to imagine Moore playing Monday if he cannot practice in any fashion Saturday.
Xander Bogaerts Fallout: How Red Sox, Padres World Series Odds Shifted
The Padres made their World Series intentions known right as midnight past for those on the east coast. San Diego reportedly agreed to an 11-year, $280 million contract with Xander Bogaerts. The National League West club has been linked to many of the top free agents but continued to fall short until Thursday.
Sources: Warriors' Bob Myers on expiring contract without new deal
Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers is entering the final months of his contract and remains without a deal, sources told ESPN.
Why Patriots Players Are Buying Hype On This Coaching Prospect
FOXBORO, Mass. — Last month, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero shared his annual list of young, rising coaches to watch for future coordinator or head-coaching roles, and four Patriots staffers made the cut. Three of the names — linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, tight ends coach Nick Caley and defensive...
Red Sox Thank Xander Bogaerts For Memorable Career In Boston
The Red Sox officially said goodbye to Xander Bogaerts. The San Diego Padres made their signing of Xander Bogaerts official Friday. The 30-year-old shortstop agreed to an 11-year, $280 million deal, ending his 10-year tenure in Boston. He will continue to wear the No. 2 jersey with his new team.
NFL Top Week 14 Player Props
The top two teams in the NFC this season are the 11-1 Philadelphia Eagles and the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings, the only NFL teams that have already hit the double-digit win plateau. They are led by arguably the best two offensive players in the league in 2022. Hurts has beaten the...
Celtics Wrap: Warriors Best Boston In NBA Finals Rematch
In the highly anticipated NBA Finals rematch, the Golden State Warriors ran away from the Boston Celtics with a 123-107 win at Chase Center on Saturday night. With the loss, the Celtics fall to 21-6 while the Warriors creep over the .500 mark with a 14-13 record. full box score...
NFL Quarterback Class of 2020 Dominating 2022
Three quarterbacks were selected in the top six of the 2020 NFL Draft. Heisman winner Joe Burrow went No. 1 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Miami Dolphins took preseason presumptive top pick Tua Tagovailoa at No. 5, which left Justin Herbert to the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 6.
