Gambrills, MD

Maryland Woman Runs Over Police Officer While Fleeing Crime Scene

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aIRqo_0jYBkcIt00
Police lights. Photo Credit: Unsplash/Michael Förtsch

A police officer was partially run over by a woman in Gambrills following a domestic incident over the weekend, authorities say.

Michelle Sherman, 26, was arrested after fleeing the scene of a domestic incident in the 1000 block of Crain Highway around 9:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2, according to Anne Arundel County police.

The officer reportedly made contact with Sherman and her partner after reports of domestic violence when Sherman attempted to flee the scene in a vehicle.

As Sherman was attempting to drive away, she drove over the officer's foot. Investigators were later able to determine an address for Sherman and locate her.

Sherman was charged accordingly.

