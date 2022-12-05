Raiders -6.5 (-105, DraftKings Sportsbook) Both teams enter this primetime game on opposite ends of the spectrum. The Rams are in a complete freefall this season after capturing the Lombardi Trophy last season. They have been decimated by injuries to star players on both sides of the ball and with the exception to last week’s game against the division rival Seattle Seahawks, the Rams haven’t looked competitive in most of their games. Meanwhile, the Raiders have won three straight and look like they have hit their stride. Ultimately, momentum will decide the night for both teams. Simply put, the Raiders are hot, and the Rams are not. This has the feel of a potential blowout. I’m laying the points for Las Vegas -7 at -105 on DraftKings.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO