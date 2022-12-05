Tenet Health: ‘stoke is a leading cause of preventable death and disability,’ to host free community event

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Tenet Health Central Coast will host a free community event to create what medical workers call 'stroke heroes.' They say a stroke is a leading cause of death and disability.

On Wednesday, the event will occur at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.

"It is about recognizing, responding, and preventing strokes because people don't seek help until it's too late," said spokesperson Ara Najarian.

