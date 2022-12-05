ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Tenet Health: ‘stoke is a leading cause of preventable death and disability,’ to host free community event

By Karen Cruz-Orduña
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aGDqD_0jYBkYir00

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Tenet Health Central Coast will host a free community event to create what medical workers call 'stroke heroes.' They say a stroke is a leading cause of death and disability.

On Wednesday, the event will occur at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.

"It is about recognizing, responding, and preventing strokes because people don't seek help until it's too late," said spokesperson Ara Najarian.

For more information about this event, click here.

The post Tenet Health: ‘stoke is a leading cause of preventable death and disability,’ to host free community event appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 3-12

CAPSLO and SLO Noor Foundation host free three-day eye care event for low income residents

Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo and SLO Noor Foundation is providing free eye exams and prescription glasses for uninsured, unhoused, and income qualified community members from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9. The post CAPSLO and SLO Noor Foundation host free three-day eye care event for low income residents appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
News Channel 3-12

Touring Vietnam memorial wall returning to San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - A touring replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall will return to San Luis Obispo in 2023. "The Wall That Heals" will come to the Madonna Inn March 16-19. Morgan Boyd with San Luis Obispo County Veterans Services made the announcement live on News Channel 3-12. Boyd says San Luis The post Touring Vietnam memorial wall returning to San Luis Obispo appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
News Channel 3-12

New partnership between military stations and their civilian neighbors created

The Central Coast Military and Civilian Council is a new partnership amongst the local governments of Paso Robles, King City and representatives from Fort Hunter Liggett created to strengthen relations between military installations and their neighboring civilian communities. The post New partnership between military stations and their civilian neighbors created appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
PASO ROBLES, CA
News Channel 3-12

Lompoc man arrested for homicide in fatal shooting

LOMPOC, Calif. — A Lompoc man was arrested for homicide in the early morning hours Saturday in a fatal shooting that took place on the 600 block of North Fourth Street. According to the Lompoc Police Department, Benito Martinez, 20, shot a 22-year-old male Friday night around 11:30 p.m. The LPD say they found the victim The post Lompoc man arrested for homicide in fatal shooting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
LOMPOC, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy