"Hamilton" returning to Minneapolis' Orpheum Theatre in April

By WCCO Staff
 5 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS -- The mega-popular musical "Hamilton" will be returning to Minneapolis in April.

On Monday, Hennepin Theatre Trust announced the play will run at the Orpheum Theatre for five weeks, beginning April 4.

Tickets, ranging in price from $59 to $159, will be available for purchase to the general public on Jan. 11 at 10 a.m.

The show tells the story of Alexander Hamilton's life, and death at the hand of Vice President Aaron Burr. It features music that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, Broadway and more.

CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

