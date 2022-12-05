Read full article on original website
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO CONSIDER PETITION FOR ALTERNATIVE ABATEMENT STANDARDS LOT 5B, VENADA PLAZA, BERNALILLO, SANDOVAL COUNTY, NEW MEXICO, WQCC 22-45 The New Mexico Water Quality Control Commission (WQCC) will hold a virtual public hearing on January 10, 2023 on the WebEx platform to consider a Petition filed by Vital Holding, LLC (PO Box 94778, Albuquerque, New Mexico, 87199) for alternative abatement standards under Subsection 20.6.2.4103(E) NMAC for the Lot 5B, Venada Plaza, located in Bernalillo, Sandoval County, New Mexico, New Mexico Highway 528. The property is approximately 7.4 acres located north of Venada Arroyo and near the intersection of Spanish Bluff Street and Venada Plaza Drive as shown on the Venada Plaza Plat, Section 36, Township 13N, Range 3E. The public hearing will begin immediately following the Commission’s regular business meeting, which starts at 9:00 am. The hearing shall be conducted remotely. A link to this remotely conducted hearing may be found on the NMED Events Calendar page of the NMED website: https://www.env.nm.gov/events-calendar/
The state Public Education Department revealed a $4.3 billion budget proposal. Here are the highlights.
English teacher Alma Bitoy in her classroom at the Pine Hill School in New Mexico on Thursday, August 11, 2022. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal) The state Public Education Department revealed a budget request of over $4.3 billion from New Mexico’s general fund this week, one which Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus said is focused on a singular goal.
MADD runs anti-DWI campaign with red ribbons, free Uber rides
Mothers Against Drunk Driving has started its annual campaign to kick off a safe 2022 holiday season and celebrate 35 years of the designated driver. MADD encourages everyone to show their commitment to keeping themselves and our communities safe by displaying a MADD “Tie One On for Safety” red ribbon or magnetic decal on their vehicles and by always choosing a non-drinking, unimpaired driver, according to a news release from the group. To learn more about Tie One On for Safety and pick up your red ribbon, stop by the MADD New Mexico office at 3411 Candelaria Road NE, Suite B, Albuquerque, or visit madd.org/NM to learn more.
Curative COVID testing sites close; free at-home tests available
SANTA FE – The New Mexico New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) announced on Thursday changes to the COVID-19 testing options available to residents. At the end of last month, Curative notified the state that effective Dec. 28, Curative will conclude its COVID-19 testing services nationwide. Therefore, the state will only provide free, at-home testing going forward.
