NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO CONSIDER PETITION FOR ALTERNATIVE ABATEMENT STANDARDS LOT 5B, VENADA PLAZA, BERNALILLO, SANDOVAL COUNTY, NEW MEXICO, WQCC 22-45 The New Mexico Water Quality Control Commission (WQCC) will hold a virtual public hearing on January 10, 2023 on the WebEx platform to consider a Petition filed by Vital Holding, LLC (PO Box 94778, Albuquerque, New Mexico, 87199) for alternative abatement standards under Subsection 20.6.2.4103(E) NMAC for the Lot 5B, Venada Plaza, located in Bernalillo, Sandoval County, New Mexico, New Mexico Highway 528. The property is approximately 7.4 acres located north of Venada Arroyo and near the intersection of Spanish Bluff Street and Venada Plaza Drive as shown on the Venada Plaza Plat, Section 36, Township 13N, Range 3E. The public hearing will begin immediately following the Commission’s regular business meeting, which starts at 9:00 am. The hearing shall be conducted remotely. A link to this remotely conducted hearing may be found on the NMED Events Calendar page of the NMED website: https://www.env.nm.gov/events-calendar/

SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO