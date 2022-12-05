Read full article on original website
Baker Mayfield-led Rams comeback draws hilarious response from Myles Garrett
Baker Mayfield led the Los Angeles Rams to a come from behind victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football. That is a sentence Cleveland Browns fans certainly would have never expected to hear after Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers during the offseason. Browns’ star defender Myles Garrett shared a hilarious […] The post Baker Mayfield-led Rams comeback draws hilarious response from Myles Garrett appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pete Carroll drops bold 3-word take on DK Metcalf’s Seahawks status for Week 14
After sitting out the last two days of practice, it appears that there is finally some clarity on the status of Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf. Pete Carroll came out with a definitive statement, indicating he expects his star receiver on the field in Week 14. Transcribed by Corbin Smith of FanNation, Caroll spoke […] The post Pete Carroll drops bold 3-word take on DK Metcalf’s Seahawks status for Week 14 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Montana drops truth bomb on the ‘only way’ to stop Buccaneers QB Tom Brady
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is set to have yet another crucial test in the second half of the season, as he will meet the San Francisco 49ers’ formidable defense in Week 14. Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana will be closely watching this matchup, and he will have an eye on […] The post Joe Montana drops truth bomb on the ‘only way’ to stop Buccaneers QB Tom Brady appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady won’t be happy with latest Leonard Fournette news ahead of 49ers clash
Ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 14 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette has ended up back on the injury report. During Thursday’s practice, Fournette was listed on the injury report with a foot injury. He was limited in practice. Throughout this season, Fournette has landed on the injury […] The post Tom Brady won’t be happy with latest Leonard Fournette news ahead of 49ers clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Baker Mayfield gets eye-opening status update for Thursday Night Football vs. Raiders
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield is expected to be active on Thursday night against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a Thursday morning tweet from NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. The 27-year-old quarterback’s status will depend on how John Wolford has recovered from a neck injury. Wolford last took the starting role against Geno […] The post Baker Mayfield gets eye-opening status update for Thursday Night Football vs. Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Seattle makes noteworthy move amid Kenneth Walker, DeeJay Dallas injuries
The Seattle Seahawks are making alternate plans for their running game if rookie Kenneth Walker III is not available to carry the football Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Walker and backup DeeJay Dallas are both listed as questionable, and the Seahawks elevated Godwin Igwebuike from the practice squad to the active roster. While that cautionary […] The post Seattle makes noteworthy move amid Kenneth Walker, DeeJay Dallas injuries appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Derek Carr, Raiders get ultimate clowning after choke job vs. Baker Mayfield
Bake Mayfield could not have wished for a more glorious debut for the Los Angeles Rams. With the game on the line, the new Rams quarterback took over as he led his team to a highly improbable yet completely astounding 98-yard game-winning drive to upset the Las Vegas Raider on Thursday night. As much as […] The post Derek Carr, Raiders get ultimate clowning after choke job vs. Baker Mayfield appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘What a joke’: Cam Jordan’s camp calls out ‘idiotic’ punishment over fake injury
The NFL has fined New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan a reportedly hefty amount of $50,000 for faking an injury in the Saints’ Week 13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road. The Saints have already released a statement in reaction to the NFL’s decision to fine Jordan, saying that the player […] The post ‘What a joke’: Cam Jordan’s camp calls out ‘idiotic’ punishment over fake injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
This Salvation Army kettle celebration just cost Cowboys stars Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott $26,522 total
The Dallas Cowboys star tandem of quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott could be looking for some sort of financial salvation at the moment after the NFL fined them for their touchdown celebration against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13, per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. The...
Fantasy football managers in need of RB help should look to Seattle in Week 14
These are the critical weeks in the Fantasy Football season as late moves can determine playoff positions in a majority of leagues. The Seattle Seahawks may represent fertile ground for those managers who are looking for an under-the-radar running back. Our suggestion is backup Travis Homer. While it may be...
Chiefs’ Kadarius Toney’s final Week 14 status won’t please Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs’ wide receiver Kadarius Toney has been ruled out for Week 14, per the Chiefs’ Twitter account. The 23-year old has been limited all season long due to various ailments. He’s appeared in just 5 total games between the New York Giants and Chiefs in 2022. Kansas City comes into their Week 14 clash […] The post Chiefs’ Kadarius Toney’s final Week 14 status won’t please Patrick Mahomes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Baker Mayfield leads insane 98-yard game-winning TD drive to stun Raiders
It took the Los Angeles Rams a gamble on Baker Mayfield to finally end their six-game losing skid. Mayfield had a dramatic debut for the Rams, ending Thursday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders with an insane 98-yard touchdown drive to get the Rams the 17-16 victory. Baker Mayfield 🎯 Van Jefferson 🙌 RAMS TAKE […] The post Baker Mayfield leads insane 98-yard game-winning TD drive to stun Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys expected to get WR Christmas present – but it’s not Odell Beckham Jr.
As the Dallas Cowboys remain linked to free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., the team is seemingly on the verge of getting back the services of one of their wideouts in the form of James Washington, who is getting excited over the prospect of ending his absence and playing for his new team. (h/t […] The post Cowboys expected to get WR Christmas present – but it’s not Odell Beckham Jr. appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Geno Smith, DK Metcalf mid-week downgrades brings concern to Seahawks
Ahead of their Week 14 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, the Seattle Seahawks have had several key players appear on the injury report. During Thursday’s practice, both Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith and wide receiver DK Metcalf were limited at practice. Smith was listed on the injury report with a shoulder injury, while Metcalf was listed with a hip injury. Both Smith and Metcalf were available for Wednesday’s practice, leading to their arrival on the injury report coming as a surprise to those around the NFL.
RUMOR: Matthew Stafford in danger of missing entire 2023 season for Rams, claims NFL analyst
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been ruled out for likely the season with a neck injury. Now, one NFL is claiming there’s a chance Stafford doesn’t return for the Rams at any point in the 2023 season. Michael Lombardi, former NFL executive and current sports media figure, recently spoke about Stafford’s health on […] The post RUMOR: Matthew Stafford in danger of missing entire 2023 season for Rams, claims NFL analyst appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Falcons make intriguing QB addition amid looming shift from Marcus Mariota to Desmond Ridder
With an eye on their future, the Atlanta Falcons reportedly are going to go from Marcus Mariota as their starter to rookie Desmon Ridder, beginning in Week 14‘s game against the New Orleans Saints on the road. But ahead of the Saints game, the Falcons made another decision on their quarterback room by adding Logan Woodside to the mix, per Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com.
NFL Odds: Dolphins vs. Chargers prediction, odds and pick – 12/11/2022
The Miami Dolphins will take on the Los Angeles Chargers in the latest edition of Sunday Night Football at SoFi Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Dolphins-Chargers prediction and pick, laid out below. Miami has surprised some...
Lamar Jackson’s timeline to return to Ravens from knee injury, revealed
The Baltimore Ravens lost Lamar Jackson to an injury in the most inopportune of times. The battle for the AFC North is heating up, with the Cincinnati Bengals slowly catching up to the team. Jackson’s knee injury in Week 13 certainly doesn’t help them navigate the final stretch of the season.
Najee Harris injury update should strike fear in John Harbaugh, Ravens
While the Pittsburgh Steelers have struggled a bit this season, running back Najee Harris is still one of the team’s strongest offensive weapons. As Pittsburgh gets ready to take on their rival, the Baltimore Ravens, in Week 14, all indications show Harris plans to be ready. According to Brian Batko of Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Harris said […] The post Najee Harris injury update should strike fear in John Harbaugh, Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Derek Carr etches name in ugly 4-man shortlist after brutal INT vs. Rams
The Las Vegas Raiders are hoping that quarterback Derek Carr will continue to rally the team and it will be able to climb up the AFC West standings and earn a playoff spot. Going into their Week 14 Thursday night game against the Los Angeles Rams, the Raiders have won 3 games in a row. They had a 13-3 second quarter lead and appeared poised to stretch that lead prior to halftime. However, Carr threw a woeful red zone interception in the final moments.
