James Robert Yowell Jr., age 63, of LaFollette
James Robert Yowell Jr., age 63, of LaFollette went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 8, 2022. He was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church and a Marine Corps Veteran. Preceded in death by parents: James and Gladys Yowell and sisters: Diane Ortiz and Pattie Yowell. Survived...
Peggy Ann (Hicks) Autery, age 82, formerly of LaFollette
Peggy Ann (Hicks) Autery, age 82, of Middletown, Ohio, formerly of the Whitman Hollow Community of La Follette, Tennessee, passed away Wednesday afternoon, December 7, 2022, at the Hospice of Dayton, Ohio. She was born on October 25, 1940, to the late Lewis Thomas Hicks and Alvis Evelyn (Lester) Hicks...
Charlotte Ann Blankenship Adkins, age 89 of Huntsville, AL, formerly of LaFollette
Charlotte Ann Blankenship Adkins, age 89 of Huntsville, AL, formerly of LaFollette passed away Friday December 9, 2022. She is preceded in death by husband William Ray (Bill) Adkins, daughter Karen Thomas, parents Ed and Ann Shelby Blankenship. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time, but will be announced later...
Patricia Ann (Patty) Johnson, age 61 of LaFollette
Patricia Ann (Patty) Johnson, age 61 of LaFollette passed away Thursday December 8, 2022. She is preceded in death by mother Pauline Kitts Johnson, brothers Rick, Ronnie, and Michael Johnson. Survivors:. Daughters: Stacy Lewis, Cynthia Johnson, and Jasmine Johnson. Sons: Ben Johnson and Alexander Johnson. Grandchildren: Seth and Lily Lewis.
Noah Asher, age 89 of LaFollette
Mr. Noah Asher, age 89 of LaFollette passed away, Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Ben Atchley Veteran’s Home in Knoxville. He was born October 12, 1933, and raised in Straight Creek, KY. He was drafted into the Army, and turned 18 in Korea. He served 2 years in Artillery and was Honorably Discharged as Corporal. Noah was a member of Campbell County Honor Guard for 10 years. He lived in Cincinnati, OH with his wife, Doris until retiring from General Motors, then moving to LaFollette in 1984, and building their dream home. He also built and owned Pro Angler Shop for years, and was well known for Asher’s Custom Built Fishing Rods. Noah was a hard working man with a lot of self taught skills. He would say “Buddy I don’t have time for that I Gotta Work.” Noah was a Christ follower and was baptized on June 20, 1999. A Member of One Love Church, Noah read his Bible daily and witnessed everywhere he went. Preceded in death by his loving Wife, Doris Asher, Parents, George and Lillie, Sister, Maggie, Brother Clifford, Step-Son Bill Hoskins, and a Grandson.
Beth Anne (Parrott) Lowe, age 56, of La Follette
Age 56 of La Follette, Tennessee passed away Wednesday December 07, 2022, at her home. She was born July 13, 1966, in Toledo, Ohio. Father: William Parrott & wife Vauda (Faulkner) Parrott. Brother: Brent Parrott. Special Aunt: Martha Gibson. Uncle: James Bernie Gibson. A host of friends & family to...
Woman accused of shooting boyfriend still in jail, he’s recovering
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A woman accused of shooting her boyfriend in the buttocks earlier this week remains housed in the Campbell County Jail this morning. The shooting occurred at the home the couple shares in Linden Park, according to La Follette Police. HERE is a related story. Officials...
Anderson, Shively, Tidwell win today from Collectables & More and WLAF
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – WLAF and Collectables & More are giving away prizes during the 12 Days of Collectables & More. Today is day seven of the fun event. Each day, WLAF Radio is taking the first 10 callers when prompted by Big Josh to qualify for a chance to win one of that day’s three prizes. Also, on 1450wlaf.com, all you have to do is send us an email to wlaf@1450wlaf.com right now, and the first 10 emails received qualify for a chance to win. Please tell us your name and phone number in the email.
Bob’s Merchandise is WLAF’s business of week
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Bob’s Merchandise is WLAF’s business of the week; check it out for great Christmas gifts and stocking stuffers and more!. Bob’s Merchandise has a “super guitar sale” going on for the holidays, along with other great deals for Christmas on instruments, music accessories, Bibles and more. Come see Bob and the store’s resident orange Tom cat, “Mouse” for holiday specials on acoustic guitars, music accessories, music books, Bibles, guitar stands, CDs and more.
