FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Somerville named a leading global city for climate actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Tufts and local community members react to impending Davis Square renovation projectThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
A conversation on reproductive justice and sexual education with Saniya Ghanoui of Our Bodies Ourselves TodayThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
Robert I. Place, 78, of Marlborough
– Robert Ira Place, 78, of Marlborough passed away December 6, 2022 after a long painful battle that finally ended peacefully. He was born June 1, 1944 in Concord, MA to Irving and Luella (Shepard) Place. Bob was the oldest son of nine children. Bob was a firefighter for 37...
Richard Boutilier, 90, of Northborough
– Richard “Dick” Boutilier died Saturday, November 26, at the age of 90. His son Craig and daughter Nancy were with him in his last hours. He was the loving husband of the late Janet Kallgren Boutilier, who passed away in 2019. Dick was born February 6, 1932...
Pamela J. Aronson, 69, of Grafton
– Pamela Jean (Huling) Aronson, 69, of Grafton left us too soon on Friday, November 25, 2022. Pam joined the world on September 30, 1953, the second of seven children born to the late John and Teresa Huling. She grew up in Natick, graduated from Natick High School, and was a graduate of Wellesley College.
Joanne Washburn, 24, of Marlborough
– Joanne Washburn, 24, passed away on November 29, 2022. She was born in Boston, Ma on July 19, 1998. Survived by her parents George & Josephine, her sisters Jamie and Jacqueline. Her niece Annabelle and her nephew Dom, her Nana Babsy, her many aunts, uncles and cousins and her Cat Aura.
Richard N. Pearson, 94, of Marlborough
Marlborough – Richard “Dick” N. Pearson 94, of Marlborough died unexpectedly on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Framingham Union Hospital. Dick was born in Ypsilanti, MI, the son of the late Neil and Gladys (Barnett) Pearson. He married his wife Danella (Hewitt) Pearson in his last year...
Therren A. Strout, 83, formerly of Westborough
– Therren (Terry) A. Strout, 83, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, peacefully at home. She was the wife of Lee R. Strout, celebrating their 63rd Anniversary September 7, 2022. Born in Miami, Florida, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Thelma (Beach) Baggett. She was raised...
John E. Hermans, 83, of Southborough
– John Elis Hermans- dedicated and loving husband, father, Papa and friend passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 26, 2022. John was born in Worcester to John W. and Sylvia (Niva) Hermans. He graduated from Classical High School in 1957, Wentworth Institute of Technology in 1959 and studied civil engineering at Northeastern University. He began working after college at Herbert Engineering where he met his wife, Sandye.
Gerald Anish, 81, formerly of Shrewsbury
West Palm Beach, Fla. – Gerald “Jerry” Anish, 81, of West Palm Beach, Florida, formerly of Shrewsbury passed away Wednesday, November 2nd 2022. Jerry is survived by his two children, Denise Dorais and her husband Luc, Joseph A. Anish and his wife LaNae both in Tennessee. He was also blessed with six children, six great grandchildren, a sister, Gail Bisceglia and her husband Frank of Shrewsbury: nieces, nephews and extended family members. He was predeceased in 1988, by his loving wife Patricia (Denoncour) Anish and her brother, Hank Denoncour in 2010.
Wenzel: Polar Plunge comes to Memorial Beach, Santa Run comes to Marlborough neighborhoods
MARLBOROUGH – A “Polar Plunge to Fight Polio,” sponsored by the Rotary Club of Marlborough, will be held Saturday, Dec. 10, 10 a.m. to noon, at Memorial Beach, off Hosmer Street. The first 100 persons to register with a $40 donation will receive a long sleeve tech shirt, a custom mug and hot chocolate. Assisting Rotarians as sponsors will be members of their Interact Clubs at AMSA, NEIA and Marlborough High School.
PHOTOS: Region welcomes the holidays with tree lightings
REGION – Communities across the region are gettin ready for the holidays. Several weeks ago, Westborough welcomed the holiday season with its Winter Stroll. In Shrewsbury, community members gathered in the Town Common to “Light the Common” and attend the Yuletide Market. While in Northborough, the rain held out for residents to celebrate the Annual Tree Lighting. Northborough’s menorah lighting will take place on Dec. 25.
Westborough man ordered held without bail in Worcester shooting
WORCESTER – A verbal altercation and a broken window was what allegedly led to the shooting death of an unidentified man in Worcester on Dec. 7, according to court documents. Samuel Peckham, 28, of Westborough, has been charged with armed assault to murder and assault and battery with a...
Santa prepares to drive through Northborough Dec. 17
NORTHBOROUGH – Santa is coming to Northborough. A partnership between the Northborough Recreation and Fire Departments, the town invites community members to gather at schools, parks or even in their front yard to wave to Santa as he drives past. The Recreation Department started the event during the COVID-19...
McGoldrick tapped as Shrewsbury’s director of planning and economic development
SHREWSBURY – Christopher McGoldrick has returned to Shrewsbury as its director of planning and economic development. McGoldrick began his new role in November, after the former Director of Planning and Economic Development Bernie Cahill left to pursue another job opportunity, according to Assistant Town Manager Kristen Las. He previously...
‘The roles of the library go far beyond lending books’
I am writing in support of the Westborough Public Library Renovation Project that will be voted on at the Westborough Special Town Meeting on December 10. A Yes vote on Articles 1 and 2 will support the Westborough Public Library, one of our most important public institutions. The roles of...
‘The library is one of the most important places in a town’
The library is one of the most important places in a town and on Saturday, December 10th Westborough will hold a special town meeting on its library’s future. A citizen’s petition was brought forth by a group of voters (including me) who felt that the circumstances of the vote in October did not match the importance of the decision being made. The vote was held after 10:30pm on a rainy Monday evening when no childcare was provided. Many of our town’s older residents do not drive in the dark. Many residents old, young, and with early morning jobs were asleep by then. A state law requires towns with open town meetings to hold special town meetings when petitioned by 200 or more voters. Our petition gained 575 signatures in 5 days.
Nomination papers for annual Westborough Town Election available
WESTBOROUGH – With Westborough’s annual election several months away, interested candidates can now seek nomination papers. According to the Town Clerk’s office, there’s one seat on the Select Board up for election in 2023. Select Board Chair Ian Johnson is seeking re-election for a three-year term.
Special Town Meeting votes down library project
WESTBOROUGH — Plans to renovate and expand the Westborough Public Library have been dealt a big blow. On Saturday, Dec. 10, residents at Special Town Meeting voted to turn down Question 1 by a vote of 715-529. Nearly 1,300 residents heard discussion in the high school auditorium and gymnasium....
Westborough EDC starts holiday passport program
WESTBOROUGH – The Westborough Economic Development Committee recently launched the “Shop Westborough” holiday passport promotion, which is running through Dec. 31. Sponsored by the Westborough EDC, the promotion is a loyalty program to promote local shopping this holiday season. A loyalty card can be picked up at...
‘These kids are hungry:’ Hawks get ready for basketball season
HUDSON – The Hudson High School boys varsity basketball team is ready to hit the court. Head Coach Mike Notaro said he is “excited about everything” this season, noting that the Hawks basketball team is “senior heavy” for the first time in a while. Last...
Lower tax rate, higher values lead to hike in tax bills in Marlborough
MARLBOROUGH – Most homeowners will see a hike in their tax bills while commercial and industrial property owners will see their tax bills reduced, under the new rates approved by the City Council during a tax classification hearing on Dec. 5. Under the proposal by the Board of Assessors,...
