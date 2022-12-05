Central Scare? Maintaining diversity and density is better than abandoning the area out of distaste. Twenty-five years ago, Starbucks opened a location in Central Square and caused a stir among locals who fretted about the chain’s impact on the surrounding community. Yet Central stayed eccentric throughout this period, with a vibrant music, bar and restaurant scene and durable independents such as 1369 and Andala coffeehouses. Just last month, the same Starbucks closed due to a rise in crime. This follows other recent departures of fixtures such as Rodney’s Bookstore and the People’s Republik. Is Central losing its edginess as it moves from being a little sketchy to just plain scary?

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 2 HOURS AGO