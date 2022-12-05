ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

A week of events in Cambridge and Somerville from cemetery’s Solstice to Midwinter Revels. Voices of Poetry in Cambridge from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Cambridge Main Library, 449 Broadway, Mid-Cambridge. Free. Mary Buchinger, Tom Daley, Chard DeNiord, Paul Nemser and Tzynya Pinchback read, with music by guitarist, composer and musicologist Sebastien Jean. Information is here.
Central Scare? Maintaining diversity and density is better than abandoning the area out of distaste. Twenty-five years ago, Starbucks opened a location in Central Square and caused a stir among locals who fretted about the chain’s impact on the surrounding community. Yet Central stayed eccentric throughout this period, with a vibrant music, bar and restaurant scene and durable independents such as 1369 and Andala coffeehouses. Just last month, the same Starbucks closed due to a rise in crime. This follows other recent departures of fixtures such as Rodney’s Bookstore and the People’s Republik. Is Central losing its edginess as it moves from being a little sketchy to just plain scary?
Gift cards at a Dec. 15 clinic could be the answer for city’s ‘disturbingly low’ Covid booster rates. For the first time, the city will offer a financial incentive for getting a Covid-19 shot. Officials have scheduled a clinic on Dec. 15 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the CambridgeSide mall where people who get vaccinated against Covid will get a $75 debit card, Cambridge Public Health Department spokesperson Dawn Baxter said Thursday.
Police detectives are investigating a physical assault at Market and Windsor streets in The Port neighborhood, where a Cambridge woman in her 20s was walking her dog around midnight Monday. The woman said she noticed a man walking on the other side of the road wearing all black, including a...
