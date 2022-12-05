Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
SignalsAZ
Prescott Seeks Board, Commission Members
The Prescott City Council Subcommittee on Appointments is seeking applications from citizens who are interested in serving on several Boards, Committees, and Commissions. The City of Prescott is currently seeking applications for the following Boards, Committees, and Commissions:. Airport Advisory Committee. Term: March 2023-March 2025. Vacancies: 7. Must be Prescott...
Chino Valley Student of the Week – Dec 9th
The Chino Valley Unified School District (CVUSD) would like to recognize kindergartener Kinsley Doty of Territorial Early Childhood Center as the CVUSD Student of the Week for the week ending December 9, 2022. The staff at Territorial Early Childhood Center say that Kinsley Doty comes to school every day ready...
Prescott Valley Winter Spectacular
Thank you to everyone that attended Prescott Valley’s Winter Spectacular. Every attendee was greatly appreciated. Click on the pic to reveal the photo number. You MUST submit your first name, email address, and picture #. You MUST click the CAPTCHA Code at the end so we know you’re a...
Winter Storm Coming, Will Prescott Valley See Snow?
A winter storm is approaching northern Arizona Sunday, December 11th with strong, gusty winds bringing chances of winter weather to Prescott Valley and surrounding areas. According to US National Weather Service Flagstaff, snow chances will move west to east across the region from Sunday evening through Tuesday morning. This system could produce significant snowfall for elevations above 3,500 feet to 4,500 feet. Additional adverse impacts from strong, gusty winds Sunday and very cold temperatures throughout much of next week are likely.
Poinsettia: Watters Plant of the Week
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shares the Watters Plant of the Week: Poinsettia! Check out this week’s fun selection and stay tuned to see more information on how to grow this plant!. Next to a living Christmas tree, nothing says Christmas like poinsettias. Watters has...
Living Christmas Trees: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott share how to care for living Christmas trees. Learn about caring for Dwarf Alberta Spruce, Baby Blue Spruce, Austrian Pine, and more!. Check out more of The Mountain Gardener Podcasts and subscribe to the Watters Youtube channel!. Get...
Win Tickets to The Illusionists at Findlay Toyota Center
The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays is coming to Prescott Valley’s Findlay Toyota Center on December 21st and you can win tickets to a very merry magical night!. Findlay Toyota Center is offering a Family Four-Pack of tickets to The Illusionists: Magic of the Holidays to one lucky winner!
Planting Trees Wrapped in Burlap: Watters Podcast
In this Segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott give tips on planting trees wrapped in burlap. What steps should you take to plant your tree if it is wrapped in burlap? Also, learn the most reliable fruit trees for fruit production in the area and find out if you should still spray for aphids.
Local Semi-Pro Soccer Team to Battle for Championship in Prescott Valley
While the FIFA World Cup continues in Qatar, people in Central Arizona can see a semi-professional soccer championship in person for free this weekend at Bradshaw Mountain High School in Prescott Valley. The area’s OJB FC team will play at 2 p.m. on Saturday for a chance to go from...
