Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

STATESVILLE, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO