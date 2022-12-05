Read full article on original website
Iredell FOP provides shopping experience for 32 families
On Thursday, the Iredell County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 10 held its annual Cops and Kids Christmas shopping event at Walmart in Statesville. The Statesville Police Department, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and the Troutman Police Department assisted by providing officers to shop with the children. Lodge members and board members also participated.
Iredell County birth announcements:
Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com. If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us...
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Nov. 27-Dec. 3
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Nov. 27-Dec. 3. 7-Eleven, #36073A, 849 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 93.50/A. 7-Eleven #41345, 234 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 97.50/A. Bojangles #2035, 107 Beechnut Lane, Statesville, 95.50/A. Chili’s-Mooresville, 603 River Highway, Mooresville, 95/A. Duckworth’s Grill and Tap House, 560 River Highway,...
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $400,000
Opportunity to purchase a low maintenance ranch home in this sought-after Mooresville community. Expansive open-concept floor plan that is light, bright, & airy. The kitchen features large center island, quartz countertops, subway tile, Frigidaire SS appliances, double ovens, & 5-burner gas cook top. Primary suite offers large walk-in closet, double vanity sinks, large shower w/built-in seat, & water closet. Bedrooms on opposite sides of the home for privacy. Center study/flex room w/double glass doors could have many alternative uses. Relax on the screened porch equipped w/ceiling fan. Enjoy outdoor cookouts on the paver stone patio. $2K in custom window shades installed throughout. Refrigerator, washer/dryer to convey. Furnishings are negotiable. Ring doorbell. Situated in downtown Mooresville close to shopping & restaurants. Single entrance & exit street with 21 homes provides a private quaint setting. Clubhouse, outdoor pool, walking trails completion in 2023. Showings begin 12/8.
Sunshine’s Café to close after 38 years in Statesville
After nearly 40 years of serving up breakfast and lunch with a smile, Sunshine’s Café has become something of a local institution. During that time, the family-owned restaurant located on Crawford Road has earned the love and loyalty of both regular customers and new visitors for everything from their sweet tea to their homemade meatloaf.
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for December 10
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (5) updates to this series since Updated 14 min ago.
Statesville mortuary to host annual Holiday Remembrance Service
Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary will host its annual Holiday Remembrance Service on Monday at 6:30 p.m. All families served by Rutledge and Bigham Funeral Home from December 2021 through Dec. 3, 2022 will receive a custom memorial ornament and all other families will receive a keepsake ornament. Families not served by Rutledge and Bigham are welcome to attend the service.
Lonely Children's Fund donations helped move siblings to safe forever family
The Foster Care Unit, at the Iredell County Department of Social Services, is so thankful for the citizens of Iredell County and their donations to the Lonely Children’s Fund. It is with your donations that we are able to meet any unmet needs that our children in foster care might have when they come into care, and throughout the life of the case.
PHOTOS: Mooresville vs Statesville
Scenes from Friday night's varsity doubleheader between Statesville and visiting Mooresville. The Blue Devils won the boys game 76-47. The final score of the girls game was not available at the time of this post. Photos by Tyrone Summers / sports@statesville.com.
Son charged with killing father
A Statesville man has been charged in the death of his father, whose body was found last week on Parkertown Road. Anthony Ryan Sharpe, 31, was arrested Friday night and charged with murder, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell. A magistrate ordered him held without bond. The victim was identified as...
United Way of Iredell presents $158K in Endowment for the Future Grants
The United Way of Iredell County announced the recipients of the 2022 Endowment for the Future Grants. They had 21 grant requests to the Endowment from organizations engaged in strong community work. This year $158,366 was available for recipients. Dawne Clark, endowment committee chair, said “The volunteers on our Endowment...
Bethlehem celebrates Christmas season in a big way
BETHLEHEM — There are at least 18 places named Bethlehem in the United States, including the one in Alexander County. Seasonal activities are held in December to recognize and celebrate this special name. The season began with the lighting of the Bethlehem Star for the 46th year on Dec. 3 with more than 750 visitors enjoying music from choirs and a jazz band, a live nativity, craft fair, bonfires and hot chocolate.
Statesville man charged with stabbing another man with scissors
A Statesville man has been charged with assault for stabbing someone with a pair of scissors, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell. Robert Michael DeYoung, 32, was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. A magistrate set bond at $50,000. Campbell, in a news release, said...
My Classic Car: Statesville Corvette Club to host toy drive for Matthew 25
If you have a classic car or know of someone with one that should be featured please email Brian Meadows at bmeadows@statesville.com. The Statesville Corvette Club members will be at Signal Hill Mall Sunday from 1-4 p.m. to bring in toys and donations for Matthew 25 Ministries in Harmony. While...
Dec. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Olin Masonic Lodge installs new officers
Olin Masonic Lodge 226 AF & AM of N.C.’s 30th Masonic District in North Iredell County Olin installed new officers for the ensuing year Thursday. On the front row, from left, are Brothers Chester Bowman, tyler, Van Galliher, secretary, Calvin York, master, Skip Douglas, chaplain, and Eddie Bowman, junior deacon. on the back row are Brothers Doug Bowman, senior deacon, Wayne Robertson, treasurer, Lawrence Cowan, senior warden, Joe Reece, junior warden, and Jacob Roten, steward. Not pictured is Frank Mitchell, steward.
ROUNDUP: Lake Norman overwhelms Statesville in both varsity basketball games
MOORESVILLE—Cole Callaway led four Lake Norman players in double figures on Thursday night, pouring in 24 points as the Wildcats routed Statesville 86-32. Callaway also had seven rebounds, four steals and three assists. The Wildcats (3-4) led 20-8 after the first quarter and 49-18 at halftime. Grant Dryden supplied...
What you missed this week in notable Statesville crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Statesville Record and Landmark . (3) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
PHOTOS: Bunker Hill at West Iredell
Scenes from Friday night's varsity doubleheader between West Iredell and visiting Bunker Hill. The Bears won the girls game in overtime, 65-59. Bunker Hill also won the boys game 74-66. Photos by Jennifer Enos / sports@statesville.com.
