Iowa is fresh off a huge in-state victory over the Cyclones and are hoping to keep the momentum going on Sunday when they host Wisconsin. The Badgers are 7-2 and have lost both games by a combined four points. Iowa star Kris Murray's status is unknown heading into Sunday, so it'll be interesting to see if the Hawkeyes can continue to ride the momentum they generated on Thursday. The game will begin at 5:30 ct.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 15 HOURS AGO