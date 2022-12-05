Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
Three Keys and a Pick: Wisconsin vs. Iowa
Iowa and Wisconsin will go head to head in a December Big Ten matchup in Iowa City inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday. Both teams are 7-2 on the young season. This is Iowa's Big Ten opener, while the Badgers started off the conference season earlier this week with a home win over No. 13 Maryland.
Iowa Basketball: How to watch, listen or stream Hawkeyes versus Wisconsin
Iowa is fresh off a huge in-state victory over the Cyclones and are hoping to keep the momentum going on Sunday when they host Wisconsin. The Badgers are 7-2 and have lost both games by a combined four points. Iowa star Kris Murray's status is unknown heading into Sunday, so it'll be interesting to see if the Hawkeyes can continue to ride the momentum they generated on Thursday. The game will begin at 5:30 ct.
Previously medically retired Iowa TE heading for transfer portal, per report
A report from 247Sports’ David Eickholt came out on Friday. An Iowa TE is hitting the transfer portal after retiring from football for medical reasons in March. Elijah Yelverton is reportedly heading to the transfer portal. Yelverton left the program in earlier this spring, but it looks like he may be giving football another chance.
Everything TJ Otzelberger said after loss to Iowa
Iowa State suffered their second loss of the season Thursday, falling to their rival Iowa Hawkeyes, 75-56 in Iowa City. After the game, head coach T.J. Otzelberger spoke with the media about the defense of ISU, open looks found for the Hawkeyes, what can be taken from the loss and much more.
Three Keys and a Pick: No. 20 Iowa State vs. Iowa
The Cy-Hawk game men's basketball edition will take place on Thursday, Dec. 8, inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena as the No. 20 Iowa State Cyclones will travel to Iowa City to take on Iowa. The Cyclones are 7-1 on the season, while the Hawkeyes are 6-2, and fresh off a loss to...
Everything Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said after Iowa's win over Iowa State on Thursday
Iowa head basketball coach Fran McCaffery met with the media following the Hawkeyes' 75-56 win over Iowa State on Thursday. It was the 500th win of McCaffery's collegiate coaching career. Here is everything McCaffery told the media after the game. Q. Fran, it would have been easy for you on...
Iowa men’s basketball starts fast, routs No. 20 Iowa State
The Iowa State Cyclones were down by 15 points before their first basket fell in Tuesday night’s men’s basketball edition of the annual Cy-Hawk rivalry at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa was without standout forward Kris Murray, but the Hawkeyes’ 40-20 halftime lead proved too much to overcome for the...
Davenport coach alleges racist comments by basketball refs
Mississippi Athletic Conference officials are reviewing a reported incident involving three referees who officiated a recent boys basketball game between Davenport North and Pleasant Valley High schools. North High head coach Marquez Davis posted about the incident on Facebook. He named the three referees and wrote that each had directed...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Roberto Valdivia on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Iowa House race exposes problems with Scott County's ballot count
Iowa's final unresolved race from 2022 wrapped up on December 7 when Republican Luana Stoltenberg was declared the winner in House district 81. She received 5,073 votes (50.05 percent) to 5,062 votes (49.95 percent) for Democrat Craig Cooper. Stoltenberg led by 29 votes on election night in the district, which covers part of Davenport. But the Democrat pulled ahead by six votes once Scott County officials tabulated hundreds of overlooked absentee ballots.
East Iowa Pork Producer Sells To Global Food Giant
The global food company JBS USA has recently announced it will be buying “certain assets” of an Iowa-based pork producer. TriOak Foods and JBS USA have enjoyed a long-standing business relationship. According to a release, JBS has been an exclusive customer of TriOak market hogs since 2017. In...
A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle
Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
Iowa DOT plans project to transform US 63 into a Super 2 Corridor
Iowa DOT will be transforming US Highway 63 following the Federal Highway Administration Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) process. The Super 2 corridor spans from Poweshiek through Tama and ends in Black Hawk County. The first phase of the project starts at Highway 6 in Poweshiek into Tama County to the south city limits of Tama. The Poweshiek County project is estimated to cost $7 million, and the Tama County project is estimated at $10 million.
Update: Leann Rimes Concert Has Been Rescheduled At Riverside Casino & Golf Resort
Sad news with this update. The LeAnn Rimes concert scheduled for Friday, December 9 has been rescheduled for Friday, September 29, 2023. LeAnn Rimes was forced to cancel this week’s Riverside Casino & Golf Resort concert due to a vocal cord injury. LeAnn Rimes Statement. LeAnn Rimes did release...
Semi driver recovering after crashing into highway overpass pillar in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A semi driver is recovering from minor injuries after crashing into an overpass pillar just before 6 a.m. on Thursday. The crash happened under the Highway 100 off ramp to Highway 30 eastbound and 80th Street. Investigators said the semi was heading westbound on Highway...
Recount Shows Stoltenburg Won NW Davenport House District Election
Republican Luana Stoltenberg has won Iowa's 81st House District election. That's the result of a recount over the past week by a three-member election board in Scott County. The process began last week with a hand recount of votes from absentee ballots cast in the northwestern Davenport district. Then the board used the county's tabulation machines to count votes cast on election day.
Remember When Will Ferrell Made Beer Commercials in Davenport?
The 90s saw the rise of SNL alum Will Ferrell, who apparently decided to call up Old Milwaukee for some pro-bono work, which led him to Davenport. "Will Ferrell approached Old Milwaukee about creating ads because he's a big fan of the brand," Daren Metropoulos, co-owner of Pabst Brewing Co. told Ad Week. "We gave him the freedom to pursue his creative vision and produce these spots with a local vibe."
The Ashes of Shiloh
In 1974, John Robert Stevens, founder of ‘The Living Word Fellowship’ ventured out to the small town of Kalona, Iowa to establish a new branch called ‘Shiloh.’. This wasn’t just any regular fellowship however, from 1974 to the controlled fire of Shiloh in 2019, the church was figuratively and literally under fire.
Mount Pleasant Man Dies in Head-on Collision
A southeast Iowa man was killed in a head-on collision that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Henry County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a Toyota Tacoma driven by 68-year-old Norman Hirschy of Mount Pleasant was traveling on 260th Street in New London at 2:55 PM. The accident report states Hirschy’s...
