Careful: Some MA Residents Could Be Fined When Shoveling Snow This Winter
Winter and Massachusetts go hand and hand. Tourists flock to the Bay State to partake in skiing, snowboarding, and enjoying the beautiful New England scenery, and who can blame them? There's nothing like winter in New England. Massachusetts is Also Known for That Four Letter Word. Another notable aspect of...
Massachusetts Residents Can Currently Get a Delicious Treat For Less Than a Dollar
In an era where Massachusetts residents are facing food insecurities, housing insecurities, inflation, and job uncertainties, it seems like there is no relief in sight. Without question, Massachusetts folks are cutting back and trying to find ways to make ends meet. While the holiday season can be a joyous time, it can also be stressful for someone who has to decide between buying presents for family or paying that ever-so-expensive heating bill.
REMINDER: This Can Be A Major Cause Of Winter House Fires In Massachusetts
The holidays are here and most of us are looking forward to the hustle and bustle and the smiles on children's faces across the commonwealth. Listeners of "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" may have heard us talking about the pros and cons of real Christmas trees versus artificial trees.
This Massachusetts City Is Dubbed ‘The Christmas City’
Tis the season to be merry and bright, right? Folks across the commonwealth are always looking for a festive place to take the family during the Christmas holiday. As a child, I remember my parents taking me to a house in Peabody, MA that was just magical. Lights galore!. Sort...
Here’s How to Be An Idiot Around Snow Plows in Massachusetts
It is only a matter of time before the snow will be falling in Massachusetts at pretty good levels as we approach the colder temperatures in the first official days of Winter ever so slowly but surely. But with the snow, also comes those awesome people who are out on the road, trying to make the roads safer for you, as they get the white stuff plowed. Unfortunately, some people want to make things more dangerous for themselves and everyone and here's exactly how they would do that!
What Many Folks Want To Know: Will The Berkshires See A White Christmas?
We all know how difficult it is to predict the weather. Right, Berkshire County? It's hard enough to get the next day's weather correct let alone the weather forecast for over 2 weeks from now. Nonetheless, many people want to know, "Will it be a "white" Christmas in Berkshire County"?...
Here’s When Massachusetts Can Expect More Snowfall
Winter is a fact of life here in Massachusetts. Snow is something us New Englanders look forward to especially around the holidays. Temperatures have actually for the most part been pretty mild but when they drop, they drop. Thankfully the heater in my car is like an oven. I drive Toyotas so why not right?
Please Stop Doing This At Walmart In Massachusetts
So, over the weekend, I decided to take a trip around the Berkshires to get some holiday shopping ideas for the upcoming of Christmas. Lots of stores to choose from especially in Pittsfield. One of the biggest challenges at times is trying to find a decent parking spot. While looking...
Do You Live in Massachusetts’ Happiest City?
Massachusetts has a number of attractions that bring people to the area. Whether you are looking for art, music, festivals, holiday outings, skiing, swimming, hiking, exploring, friendly folks, etc. Massachusetts offers something for everyone. Plus, as we have mentioned in the past, Massachusetts is the number one state for raising a family. In addition, we have a stellar education system, particularly when it comes to choosing a college education.
Another Beloved Restaurant Chain Closes Multiple Locations in Massachusetts
As I mentioned in a previous article regarding the closure of a Ninety-Nine restaurant location in Massachusetts, I haven't been dining out in Berkshire County (or anywhere for that matter) as of late due to trying to save on money. In addition, when I do get dinner from an eatery I have been opting for delivery or takeout due to convenience and safety. It seems like everywhere you look lately many people are getting nailed with some kind of sickness.
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overhead
Lawrence, MA.Photo byGoogle. A Massachusetts witness at Lawrence reported watching a silent, disc-shaped object with a blue light at about 5:52 a.m. on July 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Massachusetts Receives A Dubious Ranking During the Holiday Season
Tis the season for celebrating the holidays, but there are others who simply want to leave some coal in your festivities. Beware of porch pirates and those grinches who have the flair to put a damper on your fellow Massachusetts residents as the spirit of giving is non-existent in their eyes. The Bay State has been ranked fifth when it comes to burglaries and these statistics show most of these crimes occur right before Santa is ready to embark on his sleigh. Shame on them!
MA Residents Should Watch Out for Sneaky Gift Card Holiday Scam
The holidays are which means plenty of shopping. Unfortunately, this also means more opportunities for con artists to scam innocent people out of money, steal their identity, get access to bank account information, and a whole slew of problematic scam activity. And Massachusetts is not immune to scam activity. (Beware of the holiday decoration scam. You can get complete details on this scam by going here.)
Mass. snow forecast: Some areas could see up to 3 inches, forecasters say
Conditions on the tail end of the weekend may be right for a few inches of snow in parts of Massachusetts. Up to 3 inches could fall in Western Mass., National Weather Service forecasters said. The center of the state may see 1 to 2 inches of snow accumulate, while areas mainly east of Worcester could be left with under an inch.
Popular Mass. Getaway Finally Gets Approval To Let Women Drop Their Tops
Some of you faithful WUPE listeners in Berkshire County may recall earlier this year(back in May, as a matter of fact) we did a post regarding a popular Massachusetts vacation getaway that approved a measure that would allow women to go topless on private and public beaches. Do you remember which town that was?
Winter Relief Checks: Maine To Provide Families and Seniors With Emergency Heat Funds
Maine lawmakers know how cold it gets in the Pine Tree State, and also know how high the heating bills will run this winter amid record high energy prices. To help out, they have announced a pair of...
MA Town in the Berkshires Makes America’s Must-Visit Christmas Towns List
We know there is definitely plenty of beauty when it comes to Massachusetts. And as we get ever so closer to Christmas, there are definitely some towns that can dress themselves up as some of the most beautiful Christmas towns you could be in. But especially on the western side of the state, the Berkshires can hold its own against most places. For those who listed 'America's Must-Visit Christmas Towns' definitely took notice, as one of the towns from the Berkshires showed up on this exclusive list.
Maine Residents Could See A $450 Relief Check
Even though we have seen the price of gas come down a little, energy prices overall continue to be outrageous. On top of that, the price of nearly everything is much higher than it was before the start of the pandemic. There is no doubt that nearly everyone in the country is feeling the effects of the massive inflation in some way.
REMEMBER: It’s Illegal to Warm Up Your Car in Massachusetts
With temperatures dropping into the twenties and even teens, it's no surprise we're all going to want to go outside and start our vehicles before we head to our destination. However, if you're caught idling your vehicle for an extended period of time, you may have to deal with the law.
Boston Globe
A new ranking names the top Mass. supermarkets for price and quality. Do you agree?
Boston.com wants to know your go-to grocery store, and why you love it. There are a lot of takeaways from Consumer Checkbook’s new ratings of supermarkets in Massachusetts. But there’s one common denominator we think we can all agree on: It’s tough to beat the Basket. That’s...
