Study: China's Overseas Port Developments Threaten Marine Ecosystems
China has been accused of trapping many developing nations into long-term debt through port, power plant and road investments, and researchers are now raising “growing concerns” over the impacts of Chinese development finance on marine systems. In a new study published in the journal One Earth, researchers from...
FMC Members Ask Congress for More Authority Over Carrier Agreements
Two members of the Federal Maritime Commission have asked Congress to change the law to allow the FMC to block anti-competitive agreements between ocean carriers - without first going to court. At present, the FMC can't stop an alliance agreement from taking effect, at least not on its own. It...
An Indian spiritual leader is urging the world to ‘save soil.’ Experts say he’s not helping
On a clear, bright day in March, a few dozen people gathered in Parliament Square in central London, many of them wearing green T-shirts and carrying signs emblazoned with the words "Save Soil." They were there to see an Indian spiritual leader named Sadhguru, who was about to set off on a 13,000-mile motorcycle journey through Europe, the Middle East, and India in a bid to raise awareness of a growing problem: the widespread loss and degradation of the world's soils.
Biden tries to reboot US brand in Africa amid China, Russia inroads
When Barack Obama welcomed African leaders to Washington in 2014, many viewed the summit as historic, not just due to the US president's background but for the pledges to make the partnership deeper and such events routine. Mvemba Phezo Dizolele, director of the Africa program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said the United States was entering the summit with a "trust deficit" from Africans due to the long wait since 2014.
Striking South Korean Truck Drivers Return to Work After 16 Days
Activity at South Korea’s main ports returned to normal on Friday as the striking truck drivers called off their 16-day strike despite not achieving any significant concessions from the government. The strike collapsed under growing pressure from the government and disagreement within the union ranks. One of the truck...
US Sanctions a Friend of Turkey's President for Smuggling Iranian Oil
The U.S. Treasury has sanctioned the prominent Turkish businessman S?tk? Ayan for allegedly helping Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to export crude oil to China. Iran's crude exports have been heavily sanctioned by the U.S. government since 2018, when then-President Donald Trump backed out of the multiparty Joint Comprehensive...
NZ Navy Idles One-Third of its Fleet Due to Manning Shortage
New Zealand's small navy has had to sideline three of its ships to conserve staff as private-sector competition peels off an ever-growing number of its sailors. It is an extreme version of the staffing challenge facing other navies in an unusually strong jobs market. Wage growth has soared in New...
U.S. Gives Patrol Boat to Mozambique to Improve Maritime Security
As part of the U.S. commitment to assist Mozambique in stabilizing the conflict-ridden Cabo Delgado province, the U.S. government this week donated a patrol boat to the Mozambican navy. The 33-foot high-speed boat, valued at $700,000, will be used for interdictions and maritime boarding operations. In addition, the Mozambican Navy officials will participate in training offered by the U.S based manufacturer, SAFE Boat International.
Canadian Coast Guard’s Historic Research Vessel Heads for Dismantling
After about six decades of service, Canada’s sole ocean research vessel that was decommissioned earlier this year due to age and mechanical failures is making its final voyage for dismantling. The Canadian Coast Guard announced it has awarded a $1.1 million contract to R.J. MacIsaac Construction to deconstruct and dispose CCGS Hudson in line with high environmental standards.
