Nikki Bella talks about her wedding and says her new show ‘Barmageddon’ is the most fun thing she has ever done in her life

By Monica Cooper, Dayna Devon
 5 days ago

Nikki Bella talked about life after having a baby. She talked about her 2-year-old son and shared how she juggles being a full-time mom and full-time career woman. She said she feels blessed and it is amazing that she is able to do everything she does.

Nikki shared more details about her wedding with “Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev and explained how they made the decision to film the wedding. She talked about the four-part special “Nikki Bella Says I Do” and said she felt like she would have been cheating her fans if they did not share this special moment.

Nikki also talked about hosting the new show “Barmageddon” alongside Blake Shelton and Carson Daly. She said all the celebrity guests looked like they were having so much fun and she could see them “leave the egos at the door, come in, let their hair down, and have their greatest time ever!”

“Barmageddon” premieres at 11 p.m. on Monday on USA Network.

“Nikki Bella Says I Do” premieres Jan. 26 on E!.

