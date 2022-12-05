Read full article on original website
Mark Gochnour
4d ago
This heinous act may bring renewed attention to the church and the community's efforts to rebuild it. May those responsible be found and prosecuted.
Police searching for 2 men accused of an armed carjacking in Hyattsville
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Officers with the Hyattsville Police Department are searching for the suspects who stole a black Mercedes at gunpoint Friday afternoon. The armed carjacking happened around 1 p.m. on East-West Highway, nearby Toledo Road. The victim informed police that two men, one who was armed with a handgun, approached him as he was getting into his car.
wfmd.com
Gunfire Erupts In Frederick After Kris Kringle Parade
Two people exchanged gunfire, Frederick Police Officer shoots at one suspect. Frederick, Md. (DG) – Shortly after the Kris Kringle parade ended on Friday night in Frederick, gunfire erupted in the downtown area. According to the Frederick Police website, at 8:20 PM police responded to a call about two...
How a bottle of iced tea led to a deadly shooting and the discovery of a decomposing body in a Silver Spring apartment
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above was published the night of the shooting before Moore's arrest. The investigation into a deadly gas station shooting in Montgomery County led police to discover the decomposing body of a possibly pregnant woman inside an apartment Friday. In a press...
3 men injured, 2 critically, in Prince George's County club stabbing
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department are investigating after three men were stabbed at a club early Saturday. Police responded to Omega Bar and Lounge, located on University Boulevard in Hyattsville, around 3 a.m. after a report of a stabbing incident. According...
Bay Net
Officers Apprehend Suspect After Burglary At A Waldorf Business
WALDORF, Md. – On December 3, a business owner in the 11700 block of Vernon Road in Waldorf observed a man using tools to break into the fenced rear storage lot of the business. The suspect fled on foot prior to officers’ arrival but was located nearby a short...
Two Minors Tied To Towson High School Threats In Baltimore; One Charged, One Pending: Police
Authorities say that a pair of minors are responsible for the recent threats made targeting Towson High School in Baltimore as they sought to incriminate an uninvolved juvenile.The Baltimore County Police Department announced on Saturday, Dec. 10 that the agency has brought closure to the threat in…
16-year-old arrested in Benning Road Metro station shooting
WASHINGTON — A 16-year-old boy was arrested Friday in Northwest D.C. in connection to a Metro shooting that left three people injured. The Metro Transit Police Department arrested the boy around 12 p.m. on December 9. After an extensive investigation, police charged the boy with attempted second-degree murder and...
Frederick officer fires gun at two suspects shooting at each other Friday night
FREDERICK, Md. — One man is in custody and another is still being sought after a shooting between the two which was disrupted by a responding officer firing their weapon on Friday night, according to police. Around 8:20 p.m., the Frederick Police Department received multiple reports of gunfire in...
Deputies: Welfare check leads to man arrested for shooting, killing his wife in Charles County home
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder, for the shooting death of his wife, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office. Officers say Travis Wood, of Waldorf, arrived at the sheriff's office just after 1 p.m. on Friday requesting that they respond...
94-year-old arrested in hit-and-run in Fairfax
FAIRFAX, Va. — City of Fairfax Police arrested and charged a 94-year-old man in connection with a felony hit-and-run involving a pedestrian that occurred on Nov. 29. Timoleon Spiliotopoulos was charged in the incident and released from the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on a $5,000 unsecured bond. Around...
Decomposing Pregnant Woman's Body Found Inside Silver Spring Murder Suspect's Apartment: Police
Police investigators in Maryland made a ghastly discovery on Thursday night as they were investigating a Montgomery County murder after a gas station store clerk was found gunned down in Silver Spring, authorities say. First responders investigating the murder of 61-year-old Ayalew Wondimu on Thursday, Dec. 8 at the Shell...
MPD: Man shot, killed in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department have opened a homicide investigation after finding a man unconscious with a gunshot wound in Southeast D.C. Friday night. Police were notified of the incident around 9:02 p.m. Nearly 20 minutes later, officer arrived at the scene of the shooting in...
fox5dc.com
Passenger threw urine on Metrobus driver in Prince George's County: police
LANHAM, Md. - Authorities are searching for a passenger they say threw urine on a Metrobus driver last week in Prince George's County. Investigators say the assault happened Friday, December 2 around 10 p.m. on an F4 Route bus that was near Harkins Road and Annapolis Road in Lanham. Police...
Knife-Wielding Hit-Run Elderly Pick-Up Truck Driver At Large In Maryland
A man accused of side-swiping a car before threatening a victim at knife-point is on the loose, authorities say.The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 8 in the area of Mill Swamp Road and Muddy Creek Road in Edgewater, according to Anne Arundel County police.Investigation revealed t…
14, 15, 16-year-olds charged after 2 armed robberies and carjacking in DC
WASHINGTON — Three teen boys have been arrested after three potentially violent incidents in Northeast and Southeast, D.C. A 14, 15 and 16-year-old were all arrested on armed robbery charges and the youngest teen was also charged with armed carjacking Wednesday. In both of the armed robberies, the teenagers...
VIDEO: People run from Metro platform during deadly shooting at Metro Center
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: In the video above, WUSA9 edited three camera angles released from Metro Transit Police. Portions have been cut for time. Surveillance videos showing hundreds of people running from a Metro platform after an off-duty FBI agent shot a man at Metro Center have been released by the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA).
Man dead after found unresponsive in Arlington County park
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. — A man has died after being found unresponsive in a park in Arlington County Friday night, leading to a suspicious death investigation by the police department. Officers with the Arlington County Police Department responded to Columbia Pike at South Four Mile Run Drive in Arlington...
Nottingham MD
Police seek to identify vehicle, driver involved in fatal Baltimore County crash
TOWON, MD—The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred just after 11:45 a.m. on September 1, 2022 at W. Seminary Avenue and Roundtop Court in Timonium (21093). Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the pictured pickup truck, trailer, and driver. The...
7th grader shot in thigh by classmate with BB gun in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. — The Montgomery County Police Department was called to Silver Spring International Middle School Thursday after learning that a student shot her classmate with a BB gun. According to a statement from the principal, the student was showing off the loaded BB gun to a friend...
Man threatens driver with knife after minor car collision in Anne Arundel Co.
What began as a simple car crash turned into an assault. Thursday afternoon, two pickup trucks were traveling on Mill Swamp Road by Muddy Creek Road. It's a two lane road with a small shoulder.
