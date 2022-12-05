Newhall Woman Killed In Valencia Crash Into Creek Bed Identified

The woman killed in a fatal Valencia crash after her vehicle plunged into a creek bed Saturday morning has been identified.

Mayleigh Beaver, 21, from Newhall was killed in the Valencia crash , said Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office .

Around 4 a.m. Saturday, first responders received reports of a Valencia crash near McBean Parkway and Copper Hill Drive, said Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station .

“Upon arrival, Deputies located a single vehicle that appeared to have been traveling westbound on Copper Hill Drive when it drifted off the roadway, through a guard rail, and rolled over into the San Fransisquito Creek Bed,” Jensen said.

The vehicle plunged around 40 feet down, according to officials.

Beaver was pronounced dead on arrival by paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The crash remains under active investigation by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the Valencia crash.

Don’t miss a thing. Get breaking KHTS Santa Clarita News Alerts delivered right to your inbox.

KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220 is Santa Clarita’s only local radio station. KHTS mixes in a combination of news, traffic, sports, and features along with your favorite adult contemporary hits. Santa Clarita news and features are delivered throughout the day over our airwaves, on our website and through a variety of social media platforms. Our KHTS national award-winning daily news briefs are now read daily by 34,000+ residents. A vibrant member of the Santa Clarita community, the KHTS broadcast signal reaches all of the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of the high desert communities located in the Antelope Valley. The station streams its talk shows over the web, reaching a potentially worldwide audience. Follow @KHTSRadio on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .