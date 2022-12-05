ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Newhall Woman Killed In Valencia Crash Into Creek Bed Identified

By Louie Diaz
 5 days ago

The woman killed in a fatal Valencia crash after her vehicle plunged into a creek bed Saturday morning has been identified.

Mayleigh Beaver, 21, from Newhall was killed in the Valencia crash , said Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office .

Around 4 a.m. Saturday, first responders received reports of a Valencia crash near McBean Parkway and Copper Hill Drive, said Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station .

“Upon arrival, Deputies located a single vehicle that appeared to have been traveling westbound on Copper Hill Drive when it drifted off the roadway, through a guard rail, and rolled over into the San Fransisquito Creek Bed,” Jensen said.

The vehicle plunged around 40 feet down, according to officials.

Beaver was pronounced dead on arrival by paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The crash remains under active investigation by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the Valencia crash.

Los Angeles County, CA
