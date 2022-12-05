Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Philadelphia
Morocco Upsets Portugal 1-0, Advances to First World Cup Semifinal
There's no need to wake up, Morocco. The dream in Qatar is still going. In another upset, Morocco defeated Portugal 1-0 in the World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday. Morocco is the first African nation to make the World Cup semifinals. The decisive goal came in the 42nd minute by Youssef...
NBC Philadelphia
What to Know About the FIFA World Cup Trophy
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The world’s most valuable trophy is up for grabs in Qatar this winter in what is shaping up to be the most expensive World Cup in tournament history.
NBC Philadelphia
Harry Kane Equalizes for England Via Penalty vs. France
The Three Lions got on the board via a Harry Kane penalty in the 54th minute, tying France 1-1 in their quarterfinal matchup in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday. A slick one-two move from Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham in the right edge of the penalty box led to Aurelien Tchouameni fouling the Arsenal winger for the penalty.
NBC Philadelphia
‘Don't Stop the Belief': Croatia Relishes Comeback Win Over Mighty Brazil
Croatia just shocked the world. Well, the rest of the world. The Croatians on the field during Friday's upset World Cup quarterfinal win over Brazil always believed. "Definitely something special," Croatian defender Dejan Lovren said after the victory. "Against the favorite for the World Cup. To win it against Brazil, a fantastic team."
NBC Philadelphia
Neymar Unsure If He'll Play for Brazil Again After World Cup Exit
Brazil's quarterfinal loss to Croatia marked the end of its 2022 FIFA World Cup run. It also might have been the end of an era. Brazilian superstar Neymar wouldn't commit to playing for the national team again following Friday's stunning penalty shootout loss. "Honestly, I do not know. I think...
NBC Philadelphia
Cristiano Ronaldo Booed by Moroccan Fans After Subbing in
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Moroccan fans in the stands were quick to react to Cristiano Ronaldo's quarterfinal entrance to the Portugal-Morocco quarterfinal match with boos. The 37-year-old Portuguese star did not start the...
NBC Philadelphia
Unbelievable Brazil-Croatia World Cup Match Sends Twitter Into Frenzy
Fans got a front-row seat to an unbelievable quarterfinals clash on Friday between World Cup favorites Brazil and Croatia. But it was Croatia who came out victorious, defeating Neymar and Brazil 4-2 in a penalty shootout after playing out a 1-1 draw in 120 minutes. Brazil has now lost in the quarterfinals for the fourth time in the last five tournaments and Croatia is on to another semifinal appearance.
NBC Philadelphia
Neymar's Extra Time Goal Gives Brazil Breakthrough, Ties Pelé Record
After more than 100 minutes of narrow misses and blocked shots, Brazil finally found the back of the net in stoppage time of the first extra time period. It was Neymar -- of course -- who delivered the artistic goal for the South American nation. Teammate Lucas Paquetá snuck the...
NBC Philadelphia
Will Cristiano Ronaldo Start for Portugal vs. Morocco in the World Cup?
All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo's status for Saturday. The 37-year-old Portuguese star has seen his career spiral downwards following a tumultuous season where he got benched with Manchester United, which ultimately led to his contract being mutually terminated right before the 2022 FIFA World Cup got underway. He...
NBC Philadelphia
Lionel Messi Converts Penalty, Argentina Grabs 2-0 Lead vs. Netherlands
Argentina are one step closer. After Marcos Acuna won a penalty, Lionel Messi stepped up to the spot and converted to give La Albiceleste a 2-0 lead over the Netherlands in their quarterfinal matchup of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday. Denzel Dumfries was called for the foul on...
NBC Philadelphia
How Much Will Tickets Cost to Attend the First World Cup Semifinal Matchup?
Quarterfinal matchups are underway and the stakes are rising by the minute. Friday’s first two quarterfinal matchups left the announcers speechless and the 88,000 fans of Lusail Stadium going wild. First, Croatia unexpectedly upset this year’s favorites Brazil after beating Neymar & Co. in penalty kicks following a tie...
NBC Philadelphia
What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Dec. 9
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Soccer fans … it’s time to plan your watch parties. We have officially reached the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It’s been a wild ride...
NBC Philadelphia
Soccer Journalist Grant Wahl Dies in Qatar While Covering World Cup
Soccer journalist Grant Wahl, who recently made international headlines after he said he was temporarily detained in Qatar for wearing a rainbow shirt, has died, U.S. Soccer said in a statement. A cause of death has not been revealed. Wahl, who also wrote for the GrantWahl.com Substack, most recently worked...
NBC Philadelphia
How and Why the Penalty Shootout is Used to Break Ties in Soccer
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. There is no bigger adrenaline rush during the World Cup than when a game ends with a penalty shootout. The 2022 World Cup has seen many of these nerve-wracking...
NBC Philadelphia
How to Watch Morocco Vs. Portugal in 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals
The 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals are set to kick off on Saturday and Portugal and Morocco are bound to give fans a spectacular show. Match 60 of the tournament will see Yassine Bounou and Morocco returning to the pitch after stopping three of four penalty kicks during their round of 16 clash vs. Spain. Portugal is riding high after scoring a half-dozen goals against Switzerland.
NBC Philadelphia
Which Team Is Favored to Win FIFA World Cup After Brazil's Exit?
Which team is favored to win FIFA World Cup after Brazil's exit? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022 FIFA World Cup favorite has been bounced. Brazil, FIFA's No. 1-ranked side, was stunned by 2018 runner-up Croatia in a quarterfinal match decided by a penalty shootout on Friday. The...
NBC Philadelphia
Aurelien Tchouameni's Long-distance Strike Gives France Lead vs. England
In the 17th minute of the France-England quarterfinal matchup in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday, Aurelien Tchouameni gave Les Bleus the early lead with a stunning long-distance strike. The goal came after England lost possession in its attacking third, and France got the ball out wide on the...
NBC Philadelphia
Leandro Paredes Kick Brings Dutch Players Off the Bench
Leandro Paredes meet Virgil van Dijk. The 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal match between Argentina and Netherlands got trippy when the Argentinan midfielder tripped Dutch defender Nathan Aké sprinting down the sideline in the closing seconds before stoppage time. The already chippy quarterfinal match reached a flashpoint when Paredes...
NBC Philadelphia
Biggest Upsets of the 2022 World Cup
The 2022 World Cup has been a rollercoaster, giving fans around the world the thrill of a lifetime. This year's iteration of the prestigious event has seen numerous upsets since its start on Nov. 20, beginning with wild results in the group stage. The unpredicted victories have continued into the...
NBC Philadelphia
Fans Go Wild as Kylian Mbappe, France Beat England in Quarterfinals
After Portugal’s 1-0 upset by Morocco earlier today, the 2018 World Cup champions took on Harry Kane and Co. in the fourth quarterfinal fixture of this year’s tournament, and boy was it wild. Kylian Mbappe and the rest of Les Bleus defeated England in an intense 2-1 battle...
Comments / 0