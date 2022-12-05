Fans got a front-row seat to an unbelievable quarterfinals clash on Friday between World Cup favorites Brazil and Croatia. But it was Croatia who came out victorious, defeating Neymar and Brazil 4-2 in a penalty shootout after playing out a 1-1 draw in 120 minutes. Brazil has now lost in the quarterfinals for the fourth time in the last five tournaments and Croatia is on to another semifinal appearance.

1 DAY AGO