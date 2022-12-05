Read full article on original website
Morocco Upsets Portugal 1-0, Advances to First World Cup Semifinal
There's no need to wake up, Morocco. The dream in Qatar is still going. In another upset, Morocco defeated Portugal 1-0 in the World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday. Morocco is the first African nation to make the World Cup semifinals. The decisive goal came in the 42nd minute by Youssef...
Cristiano Ronaldo Booed by Moroccan Fans After Subbing in
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Moroccan fans in the stands were quick to react to Cristiano Ronaldo's quarterfinal entrance to the Portugal-Morocco quarterfinal match with boos. The 37-year-old Portuguese star did not start the...
What to Know About the FIFA World Cup Trophy
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The world’s most valuable trophy is up for grabs in Qatar this winter in what is shaping up to be the most expensive World Cup in tournament history.
How to Watch Brazil Vs. Croatia in 2022 World Cup Quarterfinals
The 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals are set to commence with an intriguing matchup. Brazil, the top team in FIFA’s rankings entering Qatar, and Croatia, the reigning World Cup runner-up, will face off in the first of four quarterfinal matches across Friday and Saturday. Brazil has played like a...
Soccer Journalist Grant Wahl Dies in Qatar While Covering World Cup
Soccer journalist Grant Wahl, who recently made international headlines after he said he was temporarily detained in Qatar for wearing a rainbow shirt, has died, U.S. Soccer said in a statement. A cause of death has not been revealed. Wahl, who also wrote for the GrantWahl.com Substack, most recently worked...
Harry Kane Equalizes for England Via Penalty vs. France
The Three Lions got on the board via a Harry Kane penalty in the 54th minute, tying France 1-1 in their quarterfinal matchup in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday. A slick one-two move from Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham in the right edge of the penalty box led to Aurelien Tchouameni fouling the Arsenal winger for the penalty.
Lionel Messi Converts Penalty, Argentina Grabs 2-0 Lead vs. Netherlands
Argentina are one step closer. After Marcos Acuna won a penalty, Lionel Messi stepped up to the spot and converted to give La Albiceleste a 2-0 lead over the Netherlands in their quarterfinal matchup of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday. Denzel Dumfries was called for the foul on...
Neymar Unsure If He'll Play for Brazil Again After World Cup Exit
Brazil's quarterfinal loss to Croatia marked the end of its 2022 FIFA World Cup run. It also might have been the end of an era. Brazilian superstar Neymar wouldn't commit to playing for the national team again following Friday's stunning penalty shootout loss. "Honestly, I do not know. I think...
Unbelievable Brazil-Croatia World Cup Match Sends Twitter Into Frenzy
Fans got a front-row seat to an unbelievable quarterfinals clash on Friday between World Cup favorites Brazil and Croatia. But it was Croatia who came out victorious, defeating Neymar and Brazil 4-2 in a penalty shootout after playing out a 1-1 draw in 120 minutes. Brazil has now lost in the quarterfinals for the fourth time in the last five tournaments and Croatia is on to another semifinal appearance.
Argentina Defeats Netherlands on Penalties, Advances to World Cup Semifinals
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Argentina lost a 2-0 lead after Wout Weghorst came off the bench and scored two late goals to force extra time in their quarterfinal matchup of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday.
World Cup Semifinals Bracket, Schedule, Teams
It is almost time for the semifinal matches of the 2022 World Cup and the stakes are higher than ever. Fans around the world were stunned to witness Neymar & Co. go down on Friday as Brazil fell to Croatia in penalty picks to advance to the semifinals. In the...
Was Matchday 18 the Craziest Day in FIFA World Cup History?
Matchday 18 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is already one for the history books. In the first day of quarterfinal matchups in Qatar, two nations are going to bed with relief and jubilation while the other two will struggle to keep their eyes shut wishing the outcome had been different.
Neymar's Extra Time Goal Gives Brazil Breakthrough, Ties Pelé Record
After more than 100 minutes of narrow misses and blocked shots, Brazil finally found the back of the net in stoppage time of the first extra time period. It was Neymar -- of course -- who delivered the artistic goal for the South American nation. Teammate Lucas Paquetá snuck the...
France Tops England 2-1 in Thriller, Advances to World Cup Semifinal
The last remaining semifinal ticket has been booked. France’s quest to repeat as World Cup champions continued after topping England 2-1 in a quarterfinal thriller. Both Gareth Southgate and Didier Deschamps came out with unchanged starting XIs from their round of 16 wins. England kept its 4-3-3 shape with...
What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Dec. 9
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Soccer fans … it’s time to plan your watch parties. We have officially reached the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It’s been a wild ride...
‘Don't Stop the Belief': Croatia Relishes Comeback Win Over Mighty Brazil
Croatia just shocked the world. Well, the rest of the world. The Croatians on the field during Friday's upset World Cup quarterfinal win over Brazil always believed. "Definitely something special," Croatian defender Dejan Lovren said after the victory. "Against the favorite for the World Cup. To win it against Brazil, a fantastic team."
How Much Will Tickets Cost to Attend the First World Cup Semifinal Matchup?
Quarterfinal matchups are underway and the stakes are rising by the minute. Friday’s first two quarterfinal matchups left the announcers speechless and the 88,000 fans of Lusail Stadium going wild. First, Croatia unexpectedly upset this year’s favorites Brazil after beating Neymar & Co. in penalty kicks following a tie...
Brazilian Official Throws Cat in Press Conference, Fans Left in Shock
Qatar, we have a problem. A Brazilian media officer left many shocked after tossing a stray cat out of a FIFA World Cup press conference. Brazil forward Vinícius Jr. took to the podium on Wednesday to speak with the media ahead of his team's World Cup quarterfinal match against Croatia when a stray cat jumped onto the table and joined the interview.
Argentine Fans in Lusail Stadium Celebrate Brazil's World Cup Loss
While one set of fans drown in tears, another is swimming in them. Following Brazil's stunning loss to Croatia in the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday, Argentine fans awaiting the start time of their next fixture were full of jubilation upon hearing the news of their South American rivals.
Aurelien Tchouameni's Long-distance Strike Gives France Lead vs. England
In the 17th minute of the France-England quarterfinal matchup in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday, Aurelien Tchouameni gave Les Bleus the early lead with a stunning long-distance strike. The goal came after England lost possession in its attacking third, and France got the ball out wide on the...
