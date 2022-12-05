ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

NOLA.com

Carjacking, shooting in north Kenner lead police to 113 pounds of marijuana

A suspicious carjacking and shooting in north Kenner led police to 113 pounds of marijuana and the arrest of a Slidell area man, authorities said Saturday. The violence was reported Friday at about 2 a.m. in the 3700 block of Loyola Boulevard, where two men from Florida told Kenner police they expected to meet somebody they had contacted through a dating app. Two people in a black Honda showed up, shot one of the victims and stole their van, the wounded man said. The other victim was not injured and refused to help with the investigation, police said.
KENNER, LA
cenlanow.com

Louisiana man arrested on indecent behavior with a juvenile charges

GIBSON, La. (KLFY) – A Gibson man was arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation of indecent behavior with a juvenile. According to Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet, the patrol division was called to a Gibson residence on Nov. 9 and spoke with a juvenile victim and her caretaker. Deputies learned that an incident took place on that day and identified the perpetrator.
GIBSON, LA
WWL-TV

Coroner identifies two people shot to death in a Walgreens parking lot

New details were released in the investigation of a 17-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man who were shot to death inside a Walgreens parking lot. The fatal shooting happened Wednesday near the Walgreens on the corner of Elysian Fields Ave. and Gentilly Blvd. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office has identified...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner IDs 5 people shot dead in 3-day span

The New Orleans coroner has released the identity of five people slain in the city over a three-day span, including a teenage girl killed in a Gentilly double homicide. Terry Johnson, 32, and Richard Watson, 46, were shot at around 8:35 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Danneel Street in Central City. Emergency Medical Services took them to a hospital, where they died, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Woman shot dead in N.O. East, NOPD investigates

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating what led to a shooting that left a woman dead in New Orleans East. It happened Wednesday at about 9:17 a.m. in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road. “NOPD Seventh District officers received a call of shots fired at the location....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Man fatally shot in Algiers, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot early Friday (Dec. 9) morning in an Algiers neighborhood, according to information from NOPD. Police say the victim was found dead in the 1700 block of Hendee. Police say they received a call concerning a shooting around 3:26 a.m. and the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Shooting at Dollar Tree injures 2 in Gentilly, NOPD says

Two people were injured in a shooting at a Dollar Tree at the edge of Gentilly, New Orleans police said Thursday afternoon. The shooting was reported to police around 12:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Chef Menteur Highway (map). The injured people were taken to hospitals, where their conditions...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans woman identified as gunshot victim found dead on Metairie roadside

The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the woman found fatally shot in Metairie Wednesday morning as Charlene Jarreau, 42, of New Orleans. Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies discovered Jarreau's body lying on the side of the road near the intersection of Ivy Street and Little Farms Avenue (map), said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Deputies went to the scene about 6:15 a.m. after receiving a report of an unconscious person.
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

Two fatally shot in Gentilly, New Orleans police say

A man and a 17-year-old girl were fatally shot Wednesday afternoon at a Gentilly intersection where New Orleans police cordoned off a Walgreens drugstore parking lot to investigate the double murder. Officers were called at 4:31 p.m. to a report of gunfire at Elysian Fields Avenue and Gentilly Boulevard. Police...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Woman dies in Metairie traffic fatality after being hit while walking

NEW ORLEANS — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office (JPSO) is investigating a traffic fatality that killed a pedestrian in Metairie just after 9:00 Friday night. According to the JPSO, a woman was walking in the left lane on the southbound side of Power Boulevard near 33rd Street when she was hit by a vehicle driving in the southbound lane.
METAIRIE, LA
2016 Case Of A Woman Found Dead In Her Bathtub

Markia BensonPhoto by(Daily Times) Back in 2016, a woman’s family was met with a tragic event. The day started out like any other. Markia Benson, 36 years old, texted her mother that morning just as she usually would. That day, on March 30, she was expected to be at work. Just that afternoon, however, there would be a chaotic scene outside her apartment in New Orleans Park. The police were called to the scene as neighbors watched the events unfold.
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans local news

