Slidell man arrested in connection with Kenner carjacking and shooting
NEW ORLEANS — Kenner Police have announced the arrest of a 22-year-old Slidell man that they believe was involved in a shooting and carjacking that happened at around 2:00 a.m. Friday. Kenner Police say two male tourists from Florida arrived at a location in the 3700 block of Loyola...
NOLA.com
Carjacking, shooting in north Kenner lead police to 113 pounds of marijuana
A suspicious carjacking and shooting in north Kenner led police to 113 pounds of marijuana and the arrest of a Slidell area man, authorities said Saturday. The violence was reported Friday at about 2 a.m. in the 3700 block of Loyola Boulevard, where two men from Florida told Kenner police they expected to meet somebody they had contacted through a dating app. Two people in a black Honda showed up, shot one of the victims and stole their van, the wounded man said. The other victim was not injured and refused to help with the investigation, police said.
NOPD looking for this vehicle, gunman
The New Orleans Police Department is hoping someone will recognize the vehicle and gunman from Thursday’s quadruple-shooting outside a dollar store in Gentilly.
NOLA.com
Woman arrested in Metairie homicide accused of kidnapping, executing girlfriend
A New Orleans woman whose body was discovered lying on the side of a Metairie road Wednesday morning had been kidnapped by her girlfriend and shot in the head, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said Friday. Jakita Johnson, 39, of Marrero, was booked Thursday with first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping and...
cenlanow.com
Louisiana man arrested on indecent behavior with a juvenile charges
GIBSON, La. (KLFY) – A Gibson man was arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation of indecent behavior with a juvenile. According to Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet, the patrol division was called to a Gibson residence on Nov. 9 and spoke with a juvenile victim and her caretaker. Deputies learned that an incident took place on that day and identified the perpetrator.
Woman stabbed, left in car in Harvey
Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s deputies began investigating a homicide after a woman was stabbed to death in a parking lot.
NOPD: Person of interest wanted in connection to Plaza Drive shooting
The New Orleans Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating Dylan Naquin.
WWL-TV
Coroner identifies two people shot to death in a Walgreens parking lot
New details were released in the investigation of a 17-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man who were shot to death inside a Walgreens parking lot. The fatal shooting happened Wednesday near the Walgreens on the corner of Elysian Fields Ave. and Gentilly Blvd. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office has identified...
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner IDs 5 people shot dead in 3-day span
The New Orleans coroner has released the identity of five people slain in the city over a three-day span, including a teenage girl killed in a Gentilly double homicide. Terry Johnson, 32, and Richard Watson, 46, were shot at around 8:35 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Danneel Street in Central City. Emergency Medical Services took them to a hospital, where they died, police said.
Woman shot dead in N.O. East, NOPD investigates
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating what led to a shooting that left a woman dead in New Orleans East. It happened Wednesday at about 9:17 a.m. in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road. “NOPD Seventh District officers received a call of shots fired at the location....
fox8live.com
Man fatally shot in Algiers, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot early Friday (Dec. 9) morning in an Algiers neighborhood, according to information from NOPD. Police say the victim was found dead in the 1700 block of Hendee. Police say they received a call concerning a shooting around 3:26 a.m. and the...
NOLA.com
Uber driver stabbed to death by her passenger at Harvey hotel; suspect arrested
A 54-year-old Uber driver was fatally stabbed by a passenger she was dropping off at the Travelodge hotel in Harvey Thursday afternoon, and the suspect later uploaded video he took of the dying victim to his Facebook account, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said. The victim, Yolanda Dillion, of New...
NOPD: Multiple victims in shooting at Gentilly dollar store
Four people were injured in a shooting shortly after noon Thursday in Gentilly. New Orleans Police say two juveniles, and an adult man and woman were hurt in the incident.
UPDATE: Another young teen arrested in Berwick vandalism
Three teenagers have now been accused of breaking into a church twice, and of destroying Christmas decorations at a local park.
NOLA.com
Shooting at Dollar Tree injures 2 in Gentilly, NOPD says
Two people were injured in a shooting at a Dollar Tree at the edge of Gentilly, New Orleans police said Thursday afternoon. The shooting was reported to police around 12:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Chef Menteur Highway (map). The injured people were taken to hospitals, where their conditions...
NOPD: Suspect wanted after holding a victim at gunpoint
The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery in the 7200 block of Hayne Boulevard.
NOLA.com
New Orleans woman identified as gunshot victim found dead on Metairie roadside
The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the woman found fatally shot in Metairie Wednesday morning as Charlene Jarreau, 42, of New Orleans. Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies discovered Jarreau's body lying on the side of the road near the intersection of Ivy Street and Little Farms Avenue (map), said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Deputies went to the scene about 6:15 a.m. after receiving a report of an unconscious person.
NOLA.com
Two fatally shot in Gentilly, New Orleans police say
A man and a 17-year-old girl were fatally shot Wednesday afternoon at a Gentilly intersection where New Orleans police cordoned off a Walgreens drugstore parking lot to investigate the double murder. Officers were called at 4:31 p.m. to a report of gunfire at Elysian Fields Avenue and Gentilly Boulevard. Police...
Woman dies in Metairie traffic fatality after being hit while walking
NEW ORLEANS — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office (JPSO) is investigating a traffic fatality that killed a pedestrian in Metairie just after 9:00 Friday night. According to the JPSO, a woman was walking in the left lane on the southbound side of Power Boulevard near 33rd Street when she was hit by a vehicle driving in the southbound lane.
2016 Case Of A Woman Found Dead In Her Bathtub
Markia BensonPhoto by(Daily Times) Back in 2016, a woman’s family was met with a tragic event. The day started out like any other. Markia Benson, 36 years old, texted her mother that morning just as she usually would. That day, on March 30, she was expected to be at work. Just that afternoon, however, there would be a chaotic scene outside her apartment in New Orleans Park. The police were called to the scene as neighbors watched the events unfold.
