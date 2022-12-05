Read full article on original website
Star Wars: The Acolyte Set Photos Reveal First Look at New Disney+ Series
There's a lot to look forward to from Lucasfilm in the new year, including the long-awaited third season of The Mandalorian and the fifth Indiana Jones film. There are also some exciting new Star Wars shows that are currently in production, including Skeleton Crew and The Acolyte. The Acolyte began production in the UK in October and Russian Doll's Leslye Headland is serving as the showrunner. The new Star Wars series is set to star Amandla Stenberg (Bodies Bodies Bodies) and feature Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Dafne Keen (Logan), Dean-Charles Chapman (1917), Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll), Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix), and Margarita Levieva (Revenge). Today, the DailyMail released some set photos from The Acolyte, which are being shared by various Star Wars fan accounts.
Man of Steel 2: Status of Henry Cavill Sequel Reportedly Revealed Amid DC Studios Changes
The live-action DC landscape has evolved quite a lot in recent years, and there have been more and more projects that fans have wanted to see along the way. One pretty popular suggestion has been another Henry Cavill-led Superman movie, and the anticipation surrounding that only grew after Cavill reprised his role in the post-credits scene of Black Adam. Shortly after Black Adam hit theaters, Cavill took to social media to indicate that the tease was only just an inkling of what's to come, but conflicting rumors have only made fans uncertain if this rumored new Superman film will happen. A new report from Deadline hints at the reality of the situation, and where the film may or may not fit within James Gunn and Peter Safran's future DC Studios plans.
Netflix Cancels Bastard Son and The Devil Himself After Just One Season
Another new series on Netflix is getting the ax shortly after its first season debuted. Creator Joe Barton confirmed The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself has been canceled at Netflix. All eight episodes of the freshman drama dropped October 28th, but now there won't be a second installment for fans to see how the series continued. The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself is based on Sally Green's YA novel, titled Half Bad, so those curious can always read the book to see how the story progresses. It's always a roll of the dice on whether Netflix will give a new series a second season, and unfortunately for The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, it joins a long list of other canceled TV shows on the streamer.
Alexandra Daddario Praises Disney+'s Percy Jackson Reboot (Exclusive)
Rick Riordan's world of Greek mythology has a new lease on life. Roughly one year after acquiring 20th Century Fox, Disney announced that it would be adapting Percy Jackson and the Olympians for Disney+, giving the franchise a fresh start following the critically-panned film adaptations from the 2010s. After two years of pre-production development, Percy Jackson commenced filming this past June, uniting a new core trio of Walker Scobell (The Adam Project), Leah Jeffries (Beast), and Aryan Simhadri (Cheaper by the Dozen). As emphasized by Riordan, these actors will be bringing fresh takes to the roles of Percy, Annabeth, and Grover, as the upcoming series has no ties to the previous movies.
Major New FOX Series Canceled After Just One Season
Fox's star-studded new series Monarch will not return for a second season, meaning that Tuesday's episode will serve as the series finale. The show, which stars Anna Fiel, Trace Adkins, Joshua Sasse, Beth Ditto, and Susan Sarandon, opened with fairly solid numbers, making it one of Fox's most-watched scripted debuts in years (per Deadline, who broke the news of its cancellation) -- but ratings quickly sank, and by the end of the season its audience share (the percentage of viewers watching it live instead of whatever else is on TV) was cut in half.
Gary Friedkin, Star Wars and Happy Days Actor, Dead at 70
Gary Friedkin, an actor known for his work in projects like Happy Days, Star Wars, Blade Runner, and Young Doctors in Love, has passed away at the age of 70. The news of his passing was announced by his family in an obituary in the Tribune Chronicle, which revealed that he passed away on Friday, December 2nd at a hospice facility in Youngstown, Ohio. He reportedly died due to complications from COVID-19.
Spy x Family Cosplay Imagines Anya as an Assassin
Spy x Family has become one of the biggest new anime series to arrive in 2022, and arguably, the Forgers' story is the biggest if you look at ratings in Japan. With the first season preparing to bring its story to a close, a second season has yet to be confirmed at this point, though that isn't stopping many cosplayers from going all-in when it comes to Loid, Yor, and Anya. Now, one cosplayer has imagined what the young telepath might look like if she decided to take up her mother's profession in the future.
Pinocchio Directors Reveal Dark Scene That Was Cut Back (Exclusive)
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio has debuted on Netflix to stellar reviews, boasting a near-perfect 98-percent Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Though the project is the first time the filmmaker has directed an animated feature, del Toro's signature dark tone can be felt throughout the picture, including a haunting opening sequence in which the main character is killed by Italian fascist Benito Mussolini.
The Fall of the House of Usher Creator Hypes Final Netflix Series as "Grand Curtain Call"
Filmmaker Mike Flanagan has been delivering Netflix subscribers compelling stories for years, and while the recent announcement that he had struck a new partnership with Amazon Studios did cause some excitement, it also means that his time with Netflix is coming to an end. His final project at the streamer will be the upcoming The Fall of the House of Usher, an adaptation of the works of Edgar Allan Poe, with the filmmaker recently recalling how, even if it's his final project with Netflix, it looks to be a fitting sendoff to the partnership. The Fall of the House of Usher series doesn't yet have a release date on Netflix.
Adult Swim Teases Stacked 2023 Schedule
When it comes to animated television, few networks can compete with Cartoon Network. The brand first came into existence to give audiences a place where animation reigned supreme. Between its prime-time series and its late-night comedies, there is plenty on the channel to love. And now, a new article has gone live hyping the additions gunning for Adult Swim.
Todd McFarlane and DC Reveal Full Preview for Batman/Spawn #1
Todd McFarlane and DC Comics are building hype for the upcoming Batman/Spawn #1 crossover by releasing a full-fledged preview of the book! As you can see below (and over on the official DC blog), McFarlane and DC are giving fans both a look at the epic artwork of artist Batman and Spawn comics icon Greg Capullo, as well as an interview with more insight into what McFarlane and Capullo did together, re-uniting for this book.
Guillermo del Toro Says If Cabinet of Curiosities Gets Second Season There Will Be a Stop-Motion Horror Episode (Exclusive)
Debuting earlier this year, Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities brought together some of the most compelling filmmakers in the world of genre storytelling for eight thrilling stories, and while the filmmaker doesn't yet know if the series will get a follow-up season, he already knows he will deliver an episode utilizing stop-motion animation. The filmmaker also expressed that, he'll be excited regardless of Netflix's decision to renew the series or not, as it was a rewarding experience though it was also an exhausting one. Del Toro's latest film, Pinocchio, is currently streaming on Netflix.
Wednesday: Jenna Ortega Had to Change One Costume for a Wild Reason
In Netflix's Wednesday, Jenna Ortega wears some iconic outfits in her portrayal of the titular character. Fans have already started recreating her looks including her Nevermore Academy uniform and her dress for the school's big dance. But while most of the fashion in the series seems pretty straightforward as is, it turns out there was on costume that Ortega and her costars needed to change. In an interview with Still Watching Netflix (via Screen Rant), Ortega revealed that the catsuit she wore for the student tournament in episode 2 needed alterations so that she, along with Emma Myers, could use the restroom.
Loki Star Tom Hiddleston Shares Emotional Chris Hemsworth Tribute At Award Show
Tom Hiddleston had some kind words for Chris Hemsworth at the 2022 AACTA Awards. The Thor: Love and Thunder star was accepting the Trailblazer Award, and who better to help bestow the honor than his on-screen brother. Recently, after Hemsworth's health was reported on after he discovered he had genes that would make him more likely to have Alzheimers at some point, fans began to rally around the Marvel star. His charming demeanor and healthy perspective on work/life balance don't hurt either. So, it's just nice to hear Hiddleston come out and support his friend. Even when they haven't worked together in the MCU for a couple of years now. Clearly, they still care a great deal about each other outside of their costumes. Check out what he had to say down below!
Original Scream Writer Reveals Character He Wished He Hadn't Killed Off
The Scream franchise has been known as one of those properties in which no character ever seems truly safe from ol' Ghostface. In this year's Scream 5, the film killed off one of the most popular characters in the franchise, except that was far from the first time. Randy Meeks (Jamie Kennedy) quickly became a fan-favorite for his pop culture-infatuated character in the first Scream, only to be killed off halfway through the film's first sequel.
Planned DC Crisis Movie Would Have Starred Henry Cavill's Superman
Henry Cavill's tenure as Superman has been on many fans' minds in recent years, with fans eager to see him reprise his role in DC's ever-evolving live-action universe. Earlier this fall, fans got an inkling of what could ultimately be in the cards, with Superman appearing with great fanfare in the post-credits scene of Black Adam. There's been a lot of scuttlebutt around exactly how Cavill's cameo in Black Adam came to be, with star and producer Dwayne Johnson indicating that he championed the return in spite of former DC Films exec Walter Hamada. A new deep dive from The Hollywood Reporter's Heat Vision newsletter adds even more context to that ordeal, revealing that Hamada had his own aspirations to bring Cavill back as Superman — and in a Crisis on Infinite Earths movie, no less.
Watch Trevor Noah's Tearful Daily Show Goodbye
Trevor Noah said a tearful goodbye to The Daily Show's live audience on Thursday's show. Clearly, the comedian was emotional after a seven-year stint on the Comedy Central staple. When he was announced as the successor to Jon Stewart, there was some audience hesitancy to give themselves over to Noah. Over time, the host proved more than capable to tackle the issues of the day while making viewers laugh. Earlier this year, he absolutely shocked the audience by announcing his intention to step down at the end of this year during a live show. What has followed has been an outpouring of love from celebrities and everyday fans alike whenever a new person sits down at the desk.
Avatar: Stephen Lang Reveals His Reaction To Getting James Cameron's Call to Return in The Way of Water
Disney is set to release the highly anticipated sequel to James Cameron's Avatar, and fans couldn't be more excited to see what's next. Avatar was released over ten years ago and quickly became the highest grossing film of all time, only to be taken over by Avengers: Endgame and to take it back from the Marvel Studios film. Avatar: The Way of the Water is set to make a big splash at the box office and it's probably due to its amazing returning cast that features Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang. The latter of which perishes at the hands of Saldana's character in the first film, so his return might be perplexing. Lang wasn't expecting to return so when he got Cameron's call he didn't hold him to it. During a recent interview with Indian Express, Lang revealed his reaction to getting the call to return for the sequel.
Marvel's Avengers Could Get 4 Final Heroes Before Losing Support Next Year
Marvel's Avengers could get 4 more heroes before the game loses further support next year. Marvel's Avengers has had a pretty tough go since it launched. Even from its initial reveal, many criticized the looks of the hero as they felt like discount versions of the live-action actors, but many were still optimistic because the gameplay looked solid. Unfortunately, the game was a misfire at launch with tons of bugs, game design philosophies that directly conflicted with each other, and more. Post-launch support got messed up as Crystal Dynamics worked to improve the game, meaning DLC characters got pushed to the side.
New Transformers Game Revealed
During The Game Awards, a brief teaser was revealed for Transformers: Reactivate. Just announced at the show, the new game is a 1-4 player online title set to come to PC and consoles. The teaser is quite brief, but it gives a glimpse at what players can expect from the actual gameplay. It appears that players will be controlling Transformers from a first-person perspective, and it looks like there will be a lot of Decepticon enemies to dispatch! The game is being developed by Splash Damage in collaboration with Hasbro, and players can sign up for updates at the game's official website.
