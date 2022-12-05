Tom Hiddleston had some kind words for Chris Hemsworth at the 2022 AACTA Awards. The Thor: Love and Thunder star was accepting the Trailblazer Award, and who better to help bestow the honor than his on-screen brother. Recently, after Hemsworth's health was reported on after he discovered he had genes that would make him more likely to have Alzheimers at some point, fans began to rally around the Marvel star. His charming demeanor and healthy perspective on work/life balance don't hurt either. So, it's just nice to hear Hiddleston come out and support his friend. Even when they haven't worked together in the MCU for a couple of years now. Clearly, they still care a great deal about each other outside of their costumes. Check out what he had to say down below!

13 HOURS AGO