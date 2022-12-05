Pokemon Journeys has finally helped in achieving Ash Ketchum's dream that he has been fighting for since the 1990s, with the latest season netting the anime protagonist a win against Leon during the Masters 8 Tournament and making him the World Champion. Now, as the season most likely nears its end to venture into a new region, Ash has returned to the Kanto region to celebrate his victory while also preparing to journey forth to his next great adventure.

1 DAY AGO