ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ

Commuter Bus Topples Traffic Light At Border of Hackensack, Hasbrouck Heights

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TsfrI_0jYBfsZa00
Bus crash at the corner of South Summit Avenue near West Pleasantview Avenue around 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5. Photo Credit: Joe Dulanie/Lynn Paret (SPECIAL to DAILY VOICE)

No injuries were reported when a commuter bus downed a traffic light Monday afternoon at a busy intersection at the border of Hackensack and Hasbrouck Heights.

Somehow the NJ TRANSIT bus being leased by Coach USA was the only vehicle damaged in the collision across from the 7-Eleven on South Summit Avenue off the corner of West Pleasantview Avenue around 2 p.m.

Southbound South Summit Avenue into Boulevard remained closed for cleanup, repairs and an investigation of the accident's cause.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area.

to follow Daily Voice Hackensack and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hudsontv.com

Tragedy Strikes North Bergen: Woman Fatally Struck by Tractor Trailer on Tonnelle Avenue

On Friday, December 9, 2022, the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the North Bergen Police Department were notified of a fatal crash on Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen. Upon arriving at the scene, they found the lifeless body of a woman who had been struck by a tractor trailer. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and her name is currently being withheld pending notification of her next of kin.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
NJ.com

Paterson fire and rescue teams save impaled man at construction site

Paterson firemen and rescue teams saved a man impaled at a construction site on Saturday. Fire investigators said the injured civilian remained in critical but stable condition Saturday afternoon at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson. The victim, identified only as a 50-year old man, was reported injured...
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

'Never Forget The Tragedies': Schumer Calls For Safer Train Crossings In Putnam County

Democratic New York Sen. Chuck Schumer is calling for safer train crossings across the Hudson Valley to prevent more people from being injured or killed in accidents. To help accomplish this, Schumer announced a two-part plan on Friday, Dec. 9 to increase safety at these crossings and prevent tragedies such as the 2015 train crash in the Westchester County hamlet of Valhalla, which killed six people when a Metro-North train struck an SUV stopped on the tracks.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Delivery Van Slams Into Parked SUV In Fair Lawn

A delivery driver sustained cuts, bruises and what his daughter called "huge amounts of pain in different joints" after his van crashed into a parked, unoccupied SUV on a Fair Lawn street.The Ram cargo van rolled onto its side after hitting the Honda Pilot in the 600 block of 4th Street shortly aft…
FAIR LAWN, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
422K+
Followers
61K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy