Commuter Bus Topples Traffic Light At Border of Hackensack, Hasbrouck Heights

Bus crash at the corner of South Summit Avenue near West Pleasantview Avenue around 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5. Photo Credit: Joe Dulanie/Lynn Paret (SPECIAL to DAILY VOICE)

No injuries were reported when a commuter bus downed a traffic light Monday afternoon at a busy intersection at the border of Hackensack and Hasbrouck Heights.

Somehow the NJ TRANSIT bus being leased by Coach USA was the only vehicle damaged in the collision across from the 7-Eleven on South Summit Avenue off the corner of West Pleasantview Avenue around 2 p.m.

Southbound South Summit Avenue into Boulevard remained closed for cleanup, repairs and an investigation of the accident's cause.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area.

