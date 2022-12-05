The debt ceiling will be raised based on numerous decisions - IF the current Congress approves a 1 year Omnibus Bill - instead of Short term Continuing Resolution on keeping the USG funded, operational. This ties the hands of budget to the next Congress drastically! The only way to to get budgets under control - Reduce employees and their lucrative retirement packages ( Fauci earning $500k a year while collecting SocSec AND Retirement to boot the extreme example) - 80k IRS new employees not needed - Stop bailing out loans for education (Biden used Covid EO and overstepped his powers and limits) - Is there a beed for Homeland Security Dept (Quasi SS) when there are other agencies? I know the KEY area to cut by the Libs is the Military based on Bomber and jets but we don't have a USMC Tank group any longer as they are downsizing!! My opinions and observations!
Well, the US is already bankrupt, so what difference does it make. Now if your average citizen created this debt, they would be in deep trouble.
