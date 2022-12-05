If you flew in the years before Covid (and if you’re reading this, I assume you have), you surely remember the drill: when you got up to the officer at the TSA checkpoint, you had to show your ID and your boarding pass. The officer would look at both, cross-referencing the names on each (that’s part of the reason why the name on your boarding pass had to match your ID), and comparing the photo on your driver’s license, passport, etc., to your face. They’d make some sort of mark on your boarding pass – a circle here, a squiggle there – and if they were sure you were who you said you were, and that you had a flight to catch that day, you’d be on your merry way to the secure area of the airport.

9 DAYS AGO