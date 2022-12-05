Read full article on original website
Hertz settlement will send eligible Americans one-time payment from $168million pot – see who was accused of car theft
RENTAL car company Hertz has agreed to pay a $168million settlement to eligible customers. In April 2022, the rental car giant erroneously filed criminal reports against customers who claimed its vehicles were not returned on time or were stolen. Some of these false claims resulted in customers being arrested and...
Hertz Will Pay $168M to Settle Wrongful Arrests for Bogus Stolen Rental Cars
Adobe StockSince 2020, hundreds of Hertz customers were wrongfully pulled over and arrested, after false claims of their rentals being stolen.
I’m a Walmart shoplifting lawyer – if you’re wrongly accused of stealing, my 3 golden tips may save you a $150,000 fine
A LAWYER has revealed his three golden tips that could help you dodge a $150,000 fine if you're wrongly accused of shoplifting. Attorneys at the Mollo Law Firm with specialized knowledge of the sector claim they can stop retail giants such as Walmart from erroneously convicting customers. New Jersey criminal...
Man Set Up Camera In His Hotel Room; Caught Employee In The Act
When we write about suspicion of theft in lodging situations, it’s usually in Airbnbs. With little to no oversight, some Airbnb owners have set up hidden cameras in their rental units (they’re supposed to tell the renters about them, and they’re not allowed to be in certain parts of the house, but not all owners follow the rules). It got to the point where more than one entity on the internet wrote pieces about how to find hidden cameras in your Airbnb rental.
Railroad thefts: $18 million worth of merchandise stolen, dozens arrested
Dozens of people have been arrested after Los Angeles police cracked the case of alleged railroad cargo thefts. The investigation started more than a year when the Union Pacific Railroad Company reported that more than 90 containers had been broken into every day, KTLA reported. After conducting surveillance and executing...
Houston Attorney Commits Suicide Before He Was To Stand Trial For Operating $225 Million Tax Evasion Scheme Involving America’s Richest Black Man, Robert Smith
A Houston-based tax attorney committed suicide on the eve of facing court on charges that he helped hide $225 million from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service in a corruption scandal involving Robert Smith, America's richest Black man.A judge presiding over the case — where Smith, the billionaire founder of private equity Vista Equity Partners, had turned government whistleblower — made the shocking announcement Monday.Carlos Kepke, 83, was charged with helping Smith conceal the fortune from the IRS.The lawyer’s unexplained death was announced in a San Francisco courtroom. Earlier today, it was revealed Kepke died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. As...
Ex-Amazon employees at Smyrna warehouse plead guilty to stealing nearly $10M
Two former Amazon employees pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $10 million from the tech giant in a period of about 18 months, federal officials announced.
SoCal couple convicted of stealing nearly $20 million in COVID-19 fraud expedited to LA
A Southern California couple convicted of stealing more than $20 million in COVID-19 relief funds was extradited back to America on Thursday after fleeing the country in 2021. The couple, Richard Ayvazyan, 44 and Marietta Terabelian, 38, both of Encino, fled from the U.S. in August 2021, heading to Montenegro when they were out on bond following their conviction. After they fled, the couple was sentenced in absentia. Ayvazyan was sentenced to 17 years in prison, while Terabelian was sentenced to six years in prison. They were both convicted in June 2021 of "leading a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain more than $20 million...
Delta flight attendant arrested in Miami alongside boyfriend as he faces federal drug trafficking charges
A pair of Delta flight attendants travelling from Brazil were arrested after a random stop through security in Miami showed that they were in “possession and transportation of narcotics”, the US Customs and Border Protection said.Marcelo Chaves, 44, a flight attendant with Delta, appeared in court on Thursday, just days after he’d been arrested alongside his live-in boyfriend, Ronald Maldonado, 35, where he now faces federal felony drug trafficking charges.Mr Chaves’ boyfriend, who was originally arrested alongside him on Tuesday when the pair were searched at Miami International Airport after arriving on an American Airlines flight from Brazil, is...
Cops: Man arrested after trying to sell $95K stolen ring to Cobb jewelry store
A man who attempted to sell a stolen ring to a Cobb County jewelry store last Friday was arrested, police said.
ABC 15 News
'I felt sick to my stomach': Arizona woman wants action after Zelle scam
PHOENIX — A call from your bank, claiming there are fraudulent charges on your account. It happened to Kari. But the person on the phone wasn't actually with Bank of America, they were a scammer, posing as an employee. However, the phone number matched the number on her bank card, so Kari didn't question the call further.
Man tries to buy 800 gallons of gasoline for $8 but deputies stop him in Harris County
A man in Harris County is behind bars after being caught with 800 gallons of gasoline for which he paid eight dollars. Or tried to, at least.
Elizabeth Holmes, Wife of San Diego Evans Hotels’ Heir, Sentenced to Prison for Theranos Fraud
A California judge sentenced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, wife of San Diego-based Evans Hotels‘ heir William “Billy” Evans, to 11 years and three months in prison for defrauding investors in her now-defunct blood testing startup that was once valued at $9 billion. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila...
Judge Suspects Walmart ‘Pattern of Negligence’ in Vans Lawsuit
Seven months after winning a U.S. court preliminary injunction against Walmart, restricting the Arkansas-based company from selling any more shoes made in the likeness of Vans, the VF-owned skate shoe brand was back in court last week complaining that the nation’s largest retailer isn’t complying with the court’s decision.
Pickup truck driver chased 3 while firing shotgun and spewing slurs, Florida cops say
The driver then tried to flee from police, according to a sheriff’s office.
Suspect Punched a Restaurant Employee Who Stood Up to Him for Being a Bully, Caused Her to Lose Her Right Eye: Cops
A 19-year-old restaurant employee in California who stepped in when she saw a man bullying an intellectually disabled person lost her right eye after the suspect punched her in the face, authorities say. After several weeks of investigation, law enforcement agencies on Monday announced that the alleged culprit, 20-year-old Isaac...
A couple accused of spending $10.5M sent in error by Crypto.com on houses, a car, furniture and gifts face trial for theft
Prosecutors say that Thevamanogari Manivel and Jatinder Singh went on a spending spree after receiving the accidental windfall from the crypto site.
dallasexpress.com
Biden Official Charged with Felony Theft
Sam Brinton, deputy assistant secretary of spent nuclear fuel for the U.S. Department of Energy, has been placed on a leave of absence after being charged with a felony for allegedly stealing a woman’s luggage off an airport carousel. Before being hired in June, Brinton, 35, worked for the...
Violent ‘bank jugging’ robberies on the rise, California police warn
Police are warning the public as a spike in violent "bank jugging" robberies is on the rise across Southern California, especially during the holidays.
thesource.com
Bankroll Freddie Accused of Drug Trafficking, Asks Feds to Return Jewelry Taken During Arrest
Last month, Arkansas-born rapper Bankroll Freddie was arrested in a gun and drug indictment in his home state. He later picked up a RICO indictment after being accused of moving hundreds of kilos of cocaine and marijuana. Freddie, whose name is Freddie Glatney III, cares about the jewelry taken during his arrest.
