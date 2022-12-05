Read full article on original website
Boynton Beach Police Officer Dennis Castro Killed In Crash
Castro Was Officer Of The Year, Honored For Selfless Work Across Palm Beach County. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boynton Beach Police Officer Dennis Castro was killed early Saturday morning in a one-car crash. While the investigation continues, the Department announced mid-day Saturday that […]
cbs12.com
Fatal Brightline crash in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Ignoring railroad signs proved fatal Friday night. On Dec. 9, Layfun Moore Jr., 36, was driving eastbound on Washington Avenue in Lake Worth. At the same time, a Brightline passenger train was travelling northbound, approaching the intersection of Washington Avenue. According to the Palm...
Click10.com
Police: Man arrested after fatally shooting Fort Lauderdale woman at bus stop
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police have arrested a man on Friday in connection with fatally shooting a woman last month in downtown Fort Lauderdale, authorities said. According to Fort Lauderdale Police Spokeswoman Casey Liening, the suspect was identified as 22-year-old Daril Matthews. Dawn Unruh, 59, was killed in the...
cw34.com
Home invasion suspects from out of town charged with stealing safe that contained $736,000
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — There’s a second arrest after a home invasion in which robbers stole a safe that had about $736,000 in cash. That violent incident happened more than nine months ago, back in February, near West Palm Beach. The home was south of Forest Hill Boulevard, between Jog Road and Military Trail.
cbs12.com
Puppy mill, shootings, and kittens: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. 'Operation Blue's Clues:' Puppy mill shut down in Vero Beach. After a months-long investigation, deputies said they were able to shut down a puppy mill and arrest two people involved. The Indian River...
Boynton Beach driver killed in Brightline crash
A Brightline train hurtled straight through a 36-year old driver as he attempted to skirt around the guardrails Friday evening, throwing his car off the tracks and killing him. At approximately 6:30 p.m., Layfun Moore Jr., of Boynton Beach, drove past stopped traffic and around the flashing railroad warning arms as a northbound Brightline train approached, according to the Palm Beach County ...
Off-duty Boynton Beach Police officer dies in car crash
Boynton Beach Police Officer Dennis Castro, a 14-year veteran of the department, died early Saturday morning from injuries sustained in a single-car accident, the department said. Castro was off duty at the time. The department declined to say where the accident occurred or release any other details about the crash.
Boynton driver tries to beat Brightline train, is struck and killed
LAKE WORTH BEACH —A 36-year-old Boynton Beach man was killed Friday evening when his vehicle was struck by a Brightline train on Washington Avenue in Lake Worth Beach, according to police. The deceased, Layfun Moore Jr., drove his 2017 Cadillac XTS past stopped traffic and around lowered railroad arms...
Fatal shooting near St. Mary's Medical Center leads to arrest of Riviera Beach man
WEST PALM BEACH ― A 39-year-old man is facing a charge of first-degree murder after authorities alleged that he recently shot and killed a man in West Palm Beach and then fled as police pursued him. Reginald Davilman of Riviera Beach also is facing one count of being a...
wflx.com
Hit-and-run driver arrested after bicyclist killed in West Palm Beach
Police in West Palm Beach said a driver is in custody after a bicyclist was hit and killed Friday evening. The incident occurred in the 8900 block of Okeechobee Boulevard near Sansbury Way just after 5 p.m. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said paramedics pronounced the bicyclist dead at the...
One-car accident claims SUV driver near Shoppes of Ibis in WPB
WEST PALM BEACH — An early morning crash claimed the life of an SUV driver Saturday after he struck a utility pole on Northlake Boulevard and the vehicle burst into flames, city police said. West Palm Beach police received a call at 3:50 a.m. Saturday from a vehicle-monitoring subscription...
Man struck, killed by Brightline train in Lake Worth Beach
A 36-year-old Boynton Beach male driver was struck and killed by a Brightline train Friday night in Lake Worth Beach, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and the Sheriff's Office said.
Remains of woman found in Palm Beach Gardens canal
Police in Palm Beach Gardens said human remains were found Thursday evening, prompting an investigation.
cbs12.com
House catches fire after homeowner was attacked by unknown assailant, authorities say
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — An attack led to a house fire in Stuart, authorities said. Martin County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the fire around 3 p.m. Luckily, firefighters managed to contain the fire into one area of the home. Authorities said the fire was set after the...
Click10.com
Arrest made in case of West Park shooting that left 3 dead
WEST PARK, Fla. – Authorities announced an arrest in the case of a triple shooting that occurred earlier this year. The fatal shooting happened on Sept. 12 in West Park on the 4100 block of Southwest 21st Street. Three people were killed, including a teenager. After receiving reports of...
Palm Beach Police investigating suspected migrant landing, 13 in custody
PALM BEACH — Town police are investigating a suspected migrant landing along a beach in Palm Beach on Friday morning. Thirteen people, 12 of which are from Haiti with one from Ukraine, were in custody after witnesses said they arrived off the coast in a 25-foot fishing boat at about 7:45 a.m. and fled toward the shore on the 2700 block of South Ocean Boulevard, about one-third of a mile north of the Lake Worth Beach bridge, Palm Beach Police said.
Sheriff's office points to retaliatory shootings for increase in violence
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said that two deputies were unhurt after they were fired upon while following a vehicle in Fort Pierce on Wednesday night.
Student in custody after gun found in backpack at Fort Lauderdale middle school, police say
A student who was found with a gun at a Broward County middle school Friday afternoon has been taken into custody, according to police. About 3:30 p.m., William Dandy Middle School, located at 2400 NW 26th St., was placed on a Code Red lockdown, and officers found the student with a gun, Casey Liening, a spokesperson for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, said in an email. Liening said ...
October fatal shooting outside Riviera Beach apartment ends in murder charge
RIVIERA BEACH — A 37-year-old man is facing charges in an October shooting death at a Riviera Beach apartment complex. A grand jury this month indicted Joetavius Jackson of Riviera Beach on charges of first-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm after authorities arrested him last month in Suwanee County, about 70 miles north of Gainesville.
