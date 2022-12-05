Read full article on original website
Chillicothe Pet License Due
Pet licenses are due for the City of Chillicothe at the end of December. The forms were mailed to Chillicothe residents in their October CMU bill. City officials ask that pet owners fill out the form provided and bring (or mail) it into City Hall along with proof of rabies vaccination and whether their pet is spayed or neutered.
MoDOT Roadwork Continuing
Roadwork on area highways, roads, and bridges continues as weather permits. The Missouri Department of Transportation planned roadwork for the week of December 12th in the local counties includes:. Carroll County. US 24/65 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the bridge over Route 10, Outer Road US 24 and Norfolk Southern...
Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday
One hundred fifteen calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police officers Thursday. Some of the calls include:. 7:26 am, Officers arrested a 60 yr. old Chillicothe resident in the 300 block of N. Washington Street for possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. That person was processed and transported to Caldwell County Detention Center.
Clean Water On County Commission Agenda
Clean Water is on the agenda for the Livingston County Commissioners as they meet Tuesday. The commissioners will meet at 9:30 am in the commission room of the courthouse. 10:00, the commissioner will meet with Green Hills Regional Planning Commission and concerned citizens about Clean Water. Other items on the...
Four Booked For Livingston County
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports four bookings Thursday at area jails. At 7:30 am, 60-year-old William Earl Stoner was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department for alleged possession for a controlled substance. Bond was set at $2,500. At about 9:45 am, 50-year-old Brian Elroy Searle was arrested by Buchanan...
Brookfield Man Arrested In Macon County
A Brookfield man was arrested by State Troopers in Macon County. Fifty-eight-year-old Jerry W Yochim was arrested Thursday at about 12:50 pm for alleged DWI with drugs and driving while suspended – third or more offense. They were processed and released.
Mini-Christmas Tree Entries Accepted Through Saturday
The annual Mini-Christmas Tree decorating contest at the Livingston County Library continues. Entries will be accepted through Saturday. The public is invited to bring their festively decorated mini-Christmas tree to the main Library at 450 Locust Street. Trees should be a maximum of 24 inches tall. The public is invited...
Three Arrests By State Troopers
Three arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Wednesday. In Livingston County at about 11:30 am, Troopers arrested 45-year-old Lee A Hines of Chillicothe for alleged distribution of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a probation and parole warrant. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed.
Four Bookings Wednesday At Area Jails
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports four people booked into the area jails Wednesday. 41-year-old Danielle Nicole Turner was arrested by deputies on a Parole warrant and is held at the Macon County Jail with no bond allowed. 42-year-old George Logan Meindardt was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department for...
Western District Commissioner Moving
A member of the Livingston County Commission will be moving after the start of the new year. Western District Commissioner Dave Mapel confirmed he has sold his house and plans to eventually move to Florida. He says for now he will be living in another property they own that is near their current residence. He says he will continue to service the Western District on the County Commission.
CHS Boys And Girls BBall Grab Wins Over Trenton In Home Opener Double Header
It was the home opener for both the Girls and Boys Basketball teams at Chillicothe on Friday night against Trenton. The Lady Hornets kicked off the night with a dominant 61-20 victory. The Boys squad followed it up with a controlling victory of their own, 53-19. Kayanna Cranmer led the...
Flu Cases Rising In Livingston County
The number of reported flu cases is rising. Ann Burchette from the Livingston County Health Center says there was a considerable jump in the past 2 weeks. Burchette says prevention and protecting yourself and others are recommended. She says vaccination for flu and COVID are recommended.
Troopers Arrest Ludlow Man
A Ludlow man was arrested by State Troopers in Carroll County Friday evening. At about 8:12 pm, Troopers arrested 20-year-old Payden R Brown for alleged possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Chariton County Jail.
Filing for Municipal Election
Filing for the April 4th Municipal Election Continues through December 27th. Two additional names were added to the list of candidates for Chillicothe City offices on Thursday. Jon Maples filed for the City Constable. Dowell Kincaid filed for 1st Ward City Council. For the Chillicothe R-II School Board. Rodney J...
CMS 8th Grade Girls BBall Improves To 9-2 With 30-20 Win Over Hamilton
The Chillicothe 8th Grade Girls Basketball team improved to 9-2 on the season after a nice 30-20 win over Hamilton. Hamilton’s Mady Wilson had 10 first quarter points, but the Lady Hornets made some adjustments and held her scoreless the remainder of the game. Chillicothe was led by Hope...
7th Grade Lady Hornets Move On To Championship Of Cameron Tourn.
The 7th Grade Lady Hornets Basketball team defeated Cameron 40-10 in the first round of the Cameron Tournament on Friday. Ashlynn Daugherty had several steals and led the way with 21 points. Lexy Smith scored 10 points, Emmy Lent four points, Ali Probasco and Matti Darr each added two points, and Brynley Beemer had one point.
Wyatt Brandsgaard Named To Academic All-State Team
Chillicothe High School’s Boys Soccer team had a player receive some great recognition today. Senior Midfielder Wyatt Brandsgaard was named to the 2022 Missouri Soccer Coaches Association Academic All State Team!. Head Coach Tim Cunningham talked about how proud he is of Brandsgaard. “Wyatt is very deserving of this...
