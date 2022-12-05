The Flash's Final Season Set for February Premiere at The CW

One of the glaring gaps in The CW’s midseason schedule has been filled, by way of a premiere date for The Flash ‘s ninth and final season.

Barry Allen & Co. will be back on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 8/7c, where The Flash will lead into Kung Fu ‘s midseason premiere at 9 pm. As previously announced, Season 9 will consist of 13 episodes.

“ The Flash will be remembered as one of the greatest shows in the history of The CW, and everyone involved in its excellent nine-season run should be very proud,” Brad Schwartz, The CW’s president of entertainment, said in a statement on Monday. “The team has delivered an epic final season, filled with plenty of twists, guest stars and surprises that will delight every fan. Now is the time to catch up and enjoy this fantastic final ride alongside the fastest man alive.”

According to the official synopsis, Season 9 picks up one week after the Reverse Flash was defeated, and Barry and Iris are reconnecting. “But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team… must once again defy impossible odds to save the day,” the logline describes. “A deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen’s heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry and Team Flash will be pushed to their limits, in order to save Central City one last time.”

In late November, The CW unveiled midseason return dates for several of its current series, including the All American and Walker franchises. MIA from that list — and still yet to be announced — were premiere dates for the final seasons of Riverdale and Nancy Drew , along with the Season 3 return of Superman & Lois .

But in the wake of Nexstar’s acquisition of The CW, most of the network’s remaining programming awaits its fate beyond the current TV season. Nexstar CFO and EVP Lee Ann Gliha conceded in November that “we will have some carryover commitment for the CBS (Paramount) and the WBD (Warner Bros. Discovery) programming” in the 2023-24 season, “but it’s minimal at that point.”