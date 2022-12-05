ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine

The Flash's Final Season Set for February Premiere at The CW

By Rebecca Iannucci
TVLine
TVLine
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0abZwr_0jYBfHM300

One of the glaring gaps in The CW’s midseason schedule has been filled, by way of a premiere date for The Flash ‘s ninth and final season.

Barry Allen & Co. will be back on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 8/7c, where The Flash will lead into Kung Fu ‘s midseason premiere at 9 pm. As previously announced, Season 9 will consist of 13 episodes.

The Flash will be remembered as one of the greatest shows in the history of The CW, and everyone involved in its excellent nine-season run should be very proud,” Brad Schwartz, The CW’s president of entertainment, said in a statement on Monday. “The team has delivered an epic final season, filled with plenty of twists, guest stars and surprises that will delight every fan. Now is the time to catch up and enjoy this fantastic final ride alongside the fastest man alive.”

According to the official synopsis, Season 9 picks up one week after the Reverse Flash was defeated, and Barry and Iris are reconnecting. “But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team… must once again defy impossible odds to save the day,” the logline describes. “A deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen’s heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry and Team Flash will be pushed to their limits, in order to save Central City one last time.”

In late November, The CW unveiled midseason return dates for several of its current series, including the All American and Walker franchises. MIA from that list — and still yet to be announced — were premiere dates for the final seasons of Riverdale and Nancy Drew , along with the Season 3 return of Superman & Lois .

But in the wake of Nexstar’s acquisition of The CW, most of the network’s remaining programming awaits its fate beyond the current TV season. Nexstar CFO and EVP Lee Ann Gliha conceded in November that “we will have some carryover commitment for the CBS (Paramount) and the WBD (Warner Bros. Discovery) programming” in the 2023-24 season, “but it’s minimal at that point.”

More from TVLine
Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

The Amazing Race Season 34 Finale Recap: And the Winners Are...

The Amazing Race has crowned a new set of champions. At the top of Wednesday’s Season 34 finale, the Final 3 teams — Derek and Claire, Emily and Molly, and Luis and Michelle — start their final leg in Lynchburg, Tenn., a small town just outside of Nashville. As Claire mentions, it’s “the only leg that matters,” and the pressure is on. At the Jack Daniels distillery, they’re tasked with labeling and packing bottles of booze in order to get their next clue. After some precise sticker-ing, Emily and Molly are first out the door, but Derek and Claire are right behind...
TVLine

Legendary Cancelled After 3 Seasons as HBO Max Purge Continues

HBO Max has dropped the ball, cancelling the voguing competition series Legendary after three seasons, TVLine has confirmed. This is HBO Max’s second unscripted cancellation in two days, following Monday’s axing of FBoy Island. It’s also the latest in a long list of HBO Max casualties triggered by the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, joining original series Made for Love, Raised by Wolves and Gordita Chronicles and the Batgirl movie (we have a full roundup of the bloodletting here.) Premiering in May 2020, Legendary pitted more than a half-dozen voguing houses against each other via a series of balls. Dashaun Wesley was the Master of Ceremonies,...
TVLine

The Voice Finale: Season 22's Winner Is Obviously, Probably, Maybe Gonna Be…

This time last year, it was as easy to predict the winner of The Voice as it was to guess that spring would follow winter. But Season 22 has proven to be a whole other animal. Jaws dropped on Tuesday, when Team Blake Shelton’s fine-but-not-phenomenal Bryce Leatherwood and Brayden Lape made the Final Five, and Team John Legend’s demonstrably more skilled Kim Cruse and Parijita Bastola were eliminated along with Team Gwen Stefani’s last remaining member, powerhouse Justin Aaron. Bryce and Brayden didn’t even have to sing for the Wildcard Instant Save with Team Legend showstopper Omar Jose Cardona. (Read the...
TVLine

Chicago Med EPs Preview Challenges Ahead of Ethan and April's Wedding

Yes, Chicago Med‘s Ethan and April are getting hitched in this Wednesday’s fall finale, but the lead-up to the big day is not without its hiccups. The episode (airing at 8/7c on NBC) marks longtime series regular Brian Tee’s final one as Dr. Ethan Choi, and the seeds for his exit were planted in the Season 8 premiere, when Yaya DaCosta reprised her role as Ethan’s ex April. The two then resumed their romantic relationship, and by the Nov. 16 installment, their friends and colleagues had received surprise invitations to their wedding. Ethan explained to Dr. Charles that his dad’s death...
TVLine

Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux's Watergate Series Sets HBO Premiere: Watch the Star-Packed Trailer

HBO’s full-of-famous-faces take on the Watergate scandal will hit your screen in March 2023. White House Plumbers, starring Woody Harrleson (Cheers, True Detective) as former CIA officer E. Howard Hunt and Justin Theroux (The Leftovers) as former FBI agent G. Gordon Liddy, will follow Nixon’s men as they fumble their way into bringing down the presidency “they were zealously trying to protect,” per the official logline. The five-episode limited series’ cast also includes: Lena Headey (Game of Thrones), Domhnall Gleeson (The Patient), Ike Barinholtz (The Mindy Project), Kathleen Turner (The Kominsky Method), Judy Greer (Reboot), Kiernan Shipka (Mad Men), David Krumholtz (Numb3rs),...
TEXAS STATE
TVLine

SVU's 'Rollisi' Gets Married in Kelli Giddish's Final Episode — Read Recap!

At long last, Law & Order: SVU‘s Dominic “Sonny” Carisi and Amanda Rollins are husband and wife. Celebratory zeppole all around! Unfortunately, the blessed union of ‘Rollisi’ also marks Kelli Giddish‘s last SVU episode. So it’s a bittersweet affair for the couple’s fans — as well as for Capt. Benson, who spends part of the episode in or near tears and the other part going deep on her feelings for Stabler.  Read on for the highlights of “And a Trauma in a Pear Tree.” We open on Rollins and Carisi in bed, their alarm going off. They cuddle and talk about the case of...
TVLine

Chicago Fire Bosses Talk Bringing Back [Spoiler] to 'Wreck Some Lives'

Warning: The following contains spoilers from Wednesday’s Chicago Fire. Proceed at your own risk! Here comes trouble! On Wednesday’s Chicago Fire fall finale, an incident between Carver and a city employee during a rescue call sparked an IAD investigation. But even more shocking than the grenade that detonated at the end of the episode, leaving Carver and Stella’s lives in jeopardy, was who strode into Firehouse 51 earlier in the hour to question Carver: It was Violet’s disgraced former paramedic partner Emma (played by Caitlin Carver), who is now somehow working for IAD! (With an episode title like “Nemesis,” maybe we should...
TVLine

SVU’s Kelli Giddish Shares the (Surprising) Reason Behind Her Exit

The day after her final Law & Order: SVU episode aired, Kelli Giddish is speaking out about what precipitated her exit from NBC’s long-running procedural. “My side of things is just that it’s time in the Rollins storyline,” Giddish tells our sister site Variety. “I felt like where it was heading, and where it headed last night, just seemed the right place to leave it right now.” She adds: “I am so excited about things going on in my personal life and kind of the mirroring of what’s going on in my personal life and in Rollins’, there’s a lot of joy to...
TVLine

Bob McGrath, Sesame Street Veteran of Nearly Five Decades, Dead at 90

Bob McGrath, Sesame Street actor, singer, musician and children’s author, died Sunday. He was 90 years old. His family confirmed the news on Facebook writing, “Hello Facebook friends. The McGrath family has some sad news to share. Our father Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.” McGrath was one of the original and longest-standing human stars of Sesame Street, appearing on the show from 1969-2017. He starred in a total of 460 episodes over the course of 47 seasons, serving as an educator and musician. He performed many of the show’s original songs including “People...
TVLine

Daredevil: Born Again: Disney+ Marvel Series Adds Michael Gandolfini to Cast

Michael Gandolfini, who starred as a young Tony Soprano in the Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark, might be headed to Marvel next. The actor has reportedly been cast in the upcoming Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again, according to our sister site Deadline. No character details have been released so far. Born Again, which is being written and executive-produced by writing duo Matt Corman and Chris Ord (Covert Affairs), will see Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio reprise their respective Daredevil roles as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. Cox starred as the titular superhero in Netflix’s Daredevil for three seasons until its...
TVLine

The Resident Fall Finale Sneak Peek: Nic's Dad Returns to Chastain — But Can He Ever Reconcile With Conrad?

Sure, time heals all wounds — but The Resident‘s Kyle Nevin might need an eternity to make things right with his former son-in-law. TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at tonight’s fall finale of the Fox drama (8/7c), in which Corbin Bernsen reprises his role as the late Nic Nevin’s father. We last saw Kyle in the harrowing Season 5 episode “The Long and Winding Road,” where Nic ultimately died of a head injury, and a heartbroken Kyle blamed Conrad for not trying harder to save Nic. As the clip above confirms, Kyle and Conrad haven’t had any contact since that day,...
TVLine

Friday Night Lights Reunion! Taylor Kitsch to Star in Netflix Western Drama American Primeval From Peter Berg

Clear eyes, 10-gallon hats, can’t lose. Taylor Kitsch has booked another project with Friday Night Lights executive producer Peter Berg: Netflix’s American Primeval, which the streaming site announced Tuesday. The limited series is a historical drama that, per the official logline, “is a raw, adventurous exploration of the birth of the American West. The violent collisions of cultures, religions and communities as men and women fight and die for control of this new world — for a land they truly believe is their destiny.” The description continues: “The ensemble tells a story of the sacrifice all must pay when they choose to enter a...
TVLine

Surface Renewed for Season 2

Sophie and James’ long-kept secrets will continue to unravel: Apple TV+ has renewed Surface for Season 2, the streamer announced Friday. “I am thrilled to continue this journey and dive deeper into the tension and mystery of Surface with this brilliant team,” star and executive producer Gugu Mbatha-Raw said in a statement. “I love playing Sophie and I can’t wait for fans and new audiences to join us as she enters the dangerous new world of her past in Season 2.” Added creator Veronica West: “I can’t wait for people to see how the show evolves as we explore an emboldened, fearless...
TEXAS STATE
TVLine

OITNB's Brad William Henke Dead at 56

Brad William Henke, the NFL player-turned-actor who portrayed prison guard Desi Piscatella on Orange Is the New Black, has died at the age of 56. “Brad was an incredibly kind man of joyous energy,” Henke’s manager Matt DelPiano said in a statement. “A very talented actor, he loved being a part of this community….and we loved him back. Our thoughts are with his wife and family.” Henke reportedly died in his sleep on Tuesday, Nov. 29. A specific cause of death was not released. In addition to Orange Is the New Black, Henke’s extensive TV resume included roles on Nash Bridges, Lost, Justified and The Stand, among dozens of other small screen credits. Before launching his career in Hollywood, Henke played for the Denver Broncos (including Super Bowl XXIV in 1990), but he retired from the NFL in 1994 after sustaining various injuries. More from TVLinePerformer of the Week: Jenna OrtegaThe Peripheral Season 1 Finale Recap: Unlikely Alliances Take Shape, as Flynne Scrambles to Save Her WorldLopez vs. Lopez Gets Full-Season OrderBest of TVLineThe Best of Betty White, 1922-2021Mary Tyler Moore's Most Memorable TV RolesAlan Thicke's Memorable TV Roles
TVLine

Kirstie Alley Dies: Ted Danson Remembers His Cheers Leading Lady

Ted Danson is paying tribute to his former Cheers leading lady Kirstie Alley, whose death from cancer was announced on Monday. “I was on a plane today and did something I rarely do. I watched an old episode of Cheers,” Danson said in a statement to our sister site Deadline. “It was the episode where Tom Berenger proposes to Kirstie, who keeps saying no, even though she desperately wants to say yes. Kirstie was truly brilliant in it. Her ability to play a woman on the verge of a nervous breakdown was both moving and hysterically funny. She made me laugh...
TVLine

Gossip Girl Returns: Get the Story Behind Monet's 'Satisfying,' Overdue Power Grab in Season 2 Premiere

Monet de Haan’s ascension to power has been one of Gossip Girl‘s more frustrating slow burns, but the fandom’s collective patience is finally rewarded in the show’s second season premiere, which ends with a fiery declaration of war. In the first of two episodes now streaming on HBO Max, Julien’s decision to rethink her future as an influencer comes as a slap in the face to Monet, whose tireless efforts were largely responsible for the success of her personal brand. Her attempt to humiliate Julien at the debutante ball is a colossal failure, one that ends with Camille telling Monet she’s embarrassed...
TVLine

Wolf Pack: Paramount+ Releases First Clip of New Series From Teen Wolf EP

Ahead of Wolf Pack‘s Jan. 26 premiere, Paramount+ has released a new clip from the absolutely-not-a-Teen–Wolf-spinoff. The sneak peek, which debuted Sunday during CCXP in São Paulo, Brazil, is now available to watch above. Based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, Wolf Pack “follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature and drives it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills,” according to Paramount+’s official release. “Wounded in the chaos, the boy and girl are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two other teenagers...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TVLine

The Resident's Fall Finale Delivers a Major Romantic Moment — EP Explains Why [Spoiler] Was 'Inevitable'

The Resident‘s Cade Sullivan might not know it yet, but her relationship with Conrad Hawkins just changed quite drastically. During Tuesday’s fall finale — an eventful hour for all involved — Cade went out of town, fibbing to beau Conrad that she was heading to a girls’ weekend when she was really visiting her father in rehab. Meanwhile, back in Atlanta, Conrad grew closer than ever to Billie, for whom he’s recently started to harbor romantic feelings. Conrad, already sentimental from an unexpected reunion (and reconciliation, yay!) with Nic’s father Kyle, had to confront some more big emotions after saving Billie...
TVLine

The Voice's Loss of Blake Shelton May Actually Be Good for the Show

“Oh no!” was the general reaction when The Voice announced that, at the end of the upcoming Season 23, Blake Shelton would be leaving behind his revolving seat. But now “OK” is kinda what I’m thinking. Am I the only one? For sure, the country superstar’s mischief will be missed. But the same way that companies can be “too big to fail,” he might be “too popular to fail.” Case in point: When Carson Daly announced on Tuesday the first four singers who’d be advancing to Season 22’s Finals Monday (at 8/7c on NBC), not a single one of Shelton’s remaining...
TVLine

Cheers' Kirstie Alley Dead at 71

Kirstie Alley, who won an Emmy for playing Rebecca Howe on Cheers and starred in several other sitcoms, has died at the age of 71. “We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” her children True and Lillie said in a statement shared to Alley’s official Twitter account. “She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was...
TVLine

TVLine

56K+
Followers
9K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy