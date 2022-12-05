ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
That's My Jam Sneak Peek: SNL's Melissa Villaseñor Is 'Uptown Funk'-y as Miley, Dolly and Others

By Matt Webb Mitovich
 5 days ago
Miley, Dolly and others all (sorta) get “Uptown Funk”-y in this sneak peek from a holiday edition of the Jimmy Fallon-hosted That’s My Jam variety show.

Airing this Monday, Dec. 5 at 10/9c, That’s My Jam ‘s special holiday episode features a quartet of Saturday Night Live alumni  — Melissa Villaseñor, Fred Armisen, Rachel Dratch and Ana Gasteyer — in a night of especially festive music-based games, performances and musical impressions.

In the sneak peek above, Villaseñor gives the Wheel of Musical Impressions a spin, and finds herself having to serve up an entire medley of mimicry while singing “Uptown Funk.”  Did Villaseñor understand the assignment? Press play above and weigh in.

That’s My Jam’ s holiday special will also debut some new Season 2 games, including Turn the Beat Around – “musical charades” set on two, huge spinning vinyls (that’s what we used to call “records,” Billy) where guests have to dance out clues for a song name — and More Than a Feeling, a new spin on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon ‘s Can You Feel It game.

The SNL vets will also play Undercover Covers, Wheel of Impossible Karaoke and Doombox in the holiday-themed episode.

