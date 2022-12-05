Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
talkbusiness.net
Peco Foods donates $80,000 towards research barn and refitted broiler house
Peco Foods has donated $80,000 to the Arkansas State University College of Agriculture. The funds will be used to remodel a barn and transform the existing structure into a modern broiler house. The project is expected to be completed in two to three months. “We are extremely fortunate to receive...
Kait 8
State police investigating death of Greene County inmate
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – A Paragould man who was convicted of trafficking narcotics in November has died. According to Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks, 46-year-old Marshall Ray Price had died in the hospital. Price was found guilty by a jury on Thursday, Nov. 17, and was sentenced to 10...
New Dollar General Store Opens in Arkansas
Kait 8
Earthquake recorded in Lawrence County
BLACK ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A small earthquake struck Monday in Lawrence County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.0 earthquake at 6:51 p.m. on Dec. 5. It was located 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) north-northwest of Black Rock, or about 30 miles northwest of Jonesboro. The USGS reported the...
neareport.com
Chinese restaurant break-in leads to chase, arrest
Jonesboro, Ark. – An alarm quickly led authorities to arresting a suspect in an attempted break-in early Monday in Jonesboro. Officers responded at 12:37 AM December 5 to the China Buffet, 1137 S. Caraway Road where a glass break alarm had been tripped. Police arrived at the same time as the owners and found a shattered exterior glass window on the north side. A broken alcohol bottle was found at the scene, possibly used in the attempted break-in, police said. Some broken tree limbs were also located nearby.
whiterivernow.com
Missouri woman dies in one-vehicle accident near Imboden
A Missouri woman was killed early Tuesday morning in a one-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 63, north of Imboden, in Lawrence County. Melissa J. Taylor, 52, of Cuba, Mo., died after her 2001 Honda left the highway while negotiating a curve and overturned. The Arkansas State Police preliminary fatality report said the weather was cloudy and the road was wet at the time of the accident, which was listed at 1:08 a.m.
KATV
100 pounds of meth seized in northeast Arkansas drug bust
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force said during the first week of December, it, along with other law enforcement agencies, was able to seize multiple drugs across Northeast Arkansas, our content partner Region 8 News reported. In a news release sent Wednesday, officers worked...
whiterivernow.com
One killed in 18-wheeler accident north of Batesville
One person died in a single-vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler north of Batesville on Highway 167 Tuesday afternoon. Sheriff Shawn Stephens confirmed the fatality to White River Now and urged drivers to use caution around the area, which is directly across from Green’s Tax Service. There has been no...
Kait 8
Police investigate $100K of tires stolen
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police need your help in finding the person responsible for stealing $100,000 of items from a tire store. A Jonesboro police report said the theft happened at Plaza Tire Service, 1404 South Caraway Road, between Oct. 1 and Dec. 6. It said several tires of...
Kait 8
KTLO
Man with charges in 3 counties remains fugitive
A 22-year-old Mountain Home man who has had criminal charges filed against him in Baxter, Fulton and Jackson Counties continues to be listed as a fugitive, according to Arkansas Community Corrections. David (Zack) Peifer was listed as an absconder by the Jackson County probation and parole office in early November.
Kait 8
Earthquake recorded Friday morning
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Friday morning in White County. According to the USGS, the quake happened at 4:50 a.m. on Dec. 2. The magnitude 1.9 quake was centered about 7 miles southwest of Pleasant Plains. It had a depth of...
Kait 8
Kait 8
Police: Child run over during Christmas parade should fully recover
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) – A young child was rushed to the hospital after being run over by a trailer during the Newport Christmas Parade Thursday. According to Newport Police Chief Larry Dulaney, the 7-year-old was on a float throwing candy when he lost his balance and fell under the flatbed trailer.
Kait 8
Police: Woman threatened to trash victim’s reputation over trashed food
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police said a Jonesboro woman threatened her roommate with sexual extortion after the victim threw out her expired food. Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause on Friday to charge 26-year-old Khloe A. Bryant with one count of sexual extortion and one count of harassing communications.
Kait 8
One person injured after morning crash
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - One person is in the hospital after a crash in Sharp County. According to Hardy Police Chief, Scott Rose, a woman was taken to White River Medical Center Sunday morning with injuries caused by a crash on U.S. Highway 63. The crash happened around 10 a.m.
Kait 8
Woman killed in head-on crash
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - An Arkansas woman died when police said her SUV crossed the center line and collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle. The crash happened at 5:49 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, on U.S. Highway 61, four miles south of Holland, Missouri, in Pemiscot County. Missouri State Highway...
KOKI FOX 23
12-year-old girl, man and woman found shot to death while in bed in Arkansas
ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. — A 12-year-old girl, a man and a woman were found shot to death while they were in bed in St. Francis County, Arkansas. According to WHBQ, the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office said the three victims were found shot inside a house in Madison, Arkansas, located near Forrest City.
Kait 8
Body found near highway, suspect arrested
MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s detectives are investigating after a body was discovered beside a Craighead County highway. A driver discovered the victim’s body around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, near the intersection of Highway 18 and Craighead County 510 in Monette. According to Chief Deputy Justin Rolland,...
Kait 8
Paragould police issue warning following violent crime
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Paragould Police Department is urging you to be safe as more crime has plagued the city. In the last couple of weeks, the Friendly City has seen over ten vehicle break-ins, which Sergeant Jason Elms explained happened in different neighborhoods. He urged residents to be...
