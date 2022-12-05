LOUISIANA, Mo. — The Louisiana Elks Lodge held the Elks National Foundation Hoop Shoot on November 5th in Louisiana. Participants from 8-13 years competed in the shoot. In the girls 12-13 age group, sisters Trinity and Cyrinity Chatman went head to head with a tie of 20 baskets each in the first round (of 25 shot). It took two tie breaker rounds of 5 shots each before Trinity took first place and Cyrinity second. Other winners were Alexander Weaver (boys 8-9), Hunter Stribling (boys 10-11), Daisy Stribling (girls 8-9) and Kylee Ahart (girls 10-11). All 1st place finishers are invited to take part in the Northeast District Hoop Shoot January 7th in O’Fallon.

LOUISIANA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO