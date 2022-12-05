Read full article on original website
kjfmradio.com
Louisiana’s Christmas decorating contest winners
LOUISIANA, Mo. — Each year the Louisiana Community Betterment Assoc. sponsors a decorating contest for residents and business windows within the Louisiana area. This year, the LCBA was pleased to announce the following winners in both categories. For Residential:. 1st. Place: 1000 Georgia Street. 2nd. Place: 210 Mary’s Drive...
kjfmradio.com
Formerly homeless man aided by NECAC hopes to break stigmas
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — Living out of a pickup truck for a month emboldened Codi Hobson to speak out about stereotypes surrounding people who are homeless in places such as Pike County. The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) helped the 32-year-old Bowling Green man find an apartment. The...
kjfmradio.com
Louisiana offers Mo Mo Christmas ornaments
LOUISIANA, Mo. — Christmas trees are being turned into creature features in Louisiana. The Louisiana Chamber of Commerce is selling Mo Mo the Missouri Monster ornaments. The decorations mark the 50th anniversary of the 1972 sightings of the large, hairy, stinky beast. While there are books, movies and even...
kjfmradio.com
Pike Lincoln Technical Center to receive $400,000 grant
EOLIA, Mo.–The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) has awarded Pike Lincoln Technical Center and several other Missouri Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs with grant dollars. The important funds further support the important work these programs do to ensure all Missouri students are prepared for success upon graduation and further contribute to developing Missouri’s workforce.
khqa.com
Jones and Thone scheduled for preliminary hearing
LOUISIANA, Mo. (KHQA) — The date has been set for the preliminary hearings for both William Jones and Alexis Thone. Jones and Thone were both arrested in October of this year on drug trafficking charges. The former police chief in Louisiana, Missouri was held in the Lincoln County Jail...
kjfmradio.com
Elks Hoop Shoot Contest winners
LOUISIANA, Mo. — The Louisiana Elks Lodge held the Elks National Foundation Hoop Shoot on November 5th in Louisiana. Participants from 8-13 years competed in the shoot. In the girls 12-13 age group, sisters Trinity and Cyrinity Chatman went head to head with a tie of 20 baskets each in the first round (of 25 shot). It took two tie breaker rounds of 5 shots each before Trinity took first place and Cyrinity second. Other winners were Alexander Weaver (boys 8-9), Hunter Stribling (boys 10-11), Daisy Stribling (girls 8-9) and Kylee Ahart (girls 10-11). All 1st place finishers are invited to take part in the Northeast District Hoop Shoot January 7th in O’Fallon.
kjfmradio.com
Update on suspended operations at Pike County Jail
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — The following is a report provided by Pike County Sheriff Stephen Korte:. At the County Commission’s regular scheduled meeting yesterday (8 Dec 2022), they authorized me to begin advertising an increase to the starting wages for jail staff. This is ahead of the completion of the 2023 budget. This is an effort to recruit and retain jail staff. The new wage is $17.00 an hour, along with retirement and health benefits. It is hoped that this increase may prevent or shorten a possible suspension in jail operations.
kjfmradio.com
NECAC hires weatherization specialists
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) recently hired three additional weatherization crew members. Scott Curry is a 2020 graduate of Bowling Green High School who has construction and carpentry experience. Kyle Kirkpatrick is a 2003 graduate of Bowling Green High School. He has experience in construction and as a corrections officer. Randy Malcom is a 1997 graduate of Louisiana High School who has maintenance experience and electrical training.
kjfmradio.com
Routes in Pike County to close for culvert replacements
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — Weather permitting, MoDOT crews will be performing culvert replacements on Routes in Pike County. See below for locations and additional information:. Route UU- December 13-15, the road will be closed at U.S. Route 54 to County Road 134 between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Route...
wlds.com
Jacksonville Man Arrested for Discharging Firearm Within City Limits
A Jacksonville man was arrested after West Central Joint Dispatchers received a call of possible shots fired early Wednesday morning. Police responded to the 900 block of East State Street at approximately 5:30 Wednesday morning after a caller told dispatch that someone in the area had just yelled to call the police and that they thought they had heard a gunshot.
KOMU
Two minor earthquakes reported in western Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY - Two minor earthquakes were reported in western Monroe County over the past four days. According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), a magnitude 2.4 earthquake was reported Saturday around 2:19 a.m., about 3 miles southwest of Madison. It had a depth of about 656 feet. A magnitude...
Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum
(The Center Square) – A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted in nonbinding resolutions to leave Illinois and form a new state. Residents in three more counties – Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County – voted in favor of...
