Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Commercial pilot over Tennessee reports slow moving donut-shaped objectRoger MarshMemphis, TN
Memphis Family Desperately Searching For Missing Mother Of Twin GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Home to the Biggest Burger in Tennessee, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenMemphis, TN
Arkansas elects the youngest African American in U.S historyCristoval VictorialEarle, AR
18-year old Jaylen Smith becomes the youngest Black mayor in America after winning hometown election in ArkansasJalyn SmootEarle, AR
Related
numberfire.com
Lauri Markkanen (illness) ruled out again Friday for Utah
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen will not play Friday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Markkanen entered the day questionable due to a non-COVID illness after sitting out Wednesday for it. Now, he has once again been ruled out of action. Expect Malik Beasley to get another start on the wing with Markkanen sidelined.
numberfire.com
Utah's Mike Conley (knee) available for Friday's game against Minnesota
Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley (knee) is available for Friday's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Conley will return on Friday night after the veteran was inactive for nine games with a left popliteus strain. In 28.2 expected minutes, our models project Conley to score 28.8 FanDuel points. Conley's projection...
numberfire.com
Chargers' Mike Williams (ankle) upgraded to full practice on Thursday
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) was a full participant at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 14's game against the Miami Dolphins. Williams was upgraded from limited on Wednesday to a full participant on Thursday. The mid-week upgrade puts him on track to be active on Sunday for the first time since Week 11 and just the second time since Week 7. Friday's practice report will provide more information.
numberfire.com
Update: Terance Mann (leg) returns for Clippers Saturday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Terance Mann has returned to Saturday's game against the Washington Wizards. Literally one minute after the team announced he was questionable to return, Mann has been put back on the court. Before exiting, Mann had 2.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (knee) available for Nuggets on Saturday
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray will play Saturday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. This comes as no surprise, as Murray entered the day with a probable tag. He will suit up versus a shorthanded Jazz squad despite a left knee contusion. Our models project Murray for 20.0...
numberfire.com
Week 14 Expert Betting Picks and Predictions
Each and every week throughout the NFL season, the experts at numberFire will bring you their three favorite bets on the board -- one side, one total, and one player prop. They'll share some insight into one of their picks to provide context for their reasoning. For this article, we...
numberfire.com
Tyreek Hill (illness) DNP for Dolphins on Thursday
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (illness) did not practice on Thursday ahead of Week 14's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Hill was added to the injury report with an illness on Thursday and was absent from practice. Assuming he is able to return to practice on Friday, Hill should be good to go against the Chargers. Tomorrow's practice report will provide more information. Jaylen Waddle (leg) was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday.
numberfire.com
Jeff Green (knee) will play Saturday for Nuggets
Denver Nuggets guard/forward Jeff Green will suit up Saturday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. This comes as no surprise, as Green entered the day with a probable tag. He will suit up versus a shorthanded Jazz squad despite a right knee contusion. Our models project Green for...
numberfire.com
Jaden Hardy starting for Mavericks Saturday in place of injured Luka Doncic
Dallas Mavericks guard Jaden Hardy will start Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Hardy has just been recalled from the G-League due to injures on the wing for Dallas. And in his first game back up, he has been tapped for a starting spot on the wing in place of an injured Luka Doncic.
numberfire.com
Portland's Drew Eubanks (hip) available on Saturday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks (hip) is available for Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Eubanks has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Minnesota on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 15.9 minutes against the Timberwolves. Eubanks' Saturday projection includes 6.4 points, 4.5 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Patrick Beverley (knee) starting in Lakers' Friday lineup, Austin Reaves to bench
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (knee) is starting in Friday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Beverley will make his 19th start this season after he was forced to sit one game with right knee soreness. In 25.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Beverley to score 21.7 FanDuel points. Beverley's...
numberfire.com
Alex Caruso (back) questionable to return for Bulls Saturday night
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso is considered questionable to return Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Early in the second quarter, the Bulls have announced that Caruso is questionable to return due to a lower back contusion. Expect more work for Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White at point guard in Caruso's absence.
numberfire.com
Baker Mayfield could make Rams debut Thursday night
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield could start Thursday night against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14, reports Adam Schefter of ESPN. John Wolford (neck) will be a game-time decision on Thursday night, and if he winds up being ruled out, Mayfield is in line to draw the start over Bryce Perkins. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Mayfield joined the Rams on Tuesday night and is already "up to speed" with the offensive game plan. Mayfield struggled mightily with the Carolina Panthers this season, but he would still likely be an upgrade for the offense over Perkins on Thursday night.
numberfire.com
Josh Hart (ankle) available for Portland on Saturday
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Josh Hart (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hart has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Minnesota on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 33.8 minutes against the Timberwolves. Hart's Saturday projection includes 10.7 points, 7.2...
numberfire.com
Update: Tim Hardaway Jr. officially starting for Mavericks Saturday; Jaden Hardy playing off bench
Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. will start Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. The Mavericks put out a few different lineups in the leadup to Saturday's contest, but the official one is now here. Hardaway will remain in the lineup, and Jaden Hardy, who was listed as a starter earlier, will play off the bench.
numberfire.com
Myles Turner (hamstring) questionable for Pacers on Friday
Indiana Pacers forward/center Myles Turner (hamstring) is questionable for Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Turner is dealing with a hamstring injury and is questionable to face Washington on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 32.2 minutes against the Wizards. Turner's Friday projection includes 15.6...
numberfire.com
Justise Winslow (groin) available for Portland on Saturday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow (groin) is available for Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Winslow has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Timberwolves on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 23.9 minutes against Minnesota. Winslow's Saturday projection includes 8.0 points, 5.3 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Update: Jaden Hardy coming off the bench for Dallas on Saturday
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Jaden Hardy is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Hardy was initially listed as a starter, but he will remain on the bench with Tim Hardaway Jr. starting in his place. Hardy's Saturday projection includes 7.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.5...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) will play in Friday's contest versus the Philadelphia 76ers. James will make his return after he sat out one game with an ankle ailment. In 34.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 46.0 FanDuel points. James' Friday projection includes 25.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Clippers' Terance Mann (concussion) questionable on Saturday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Terance Mann (concussion) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Washington Wizards. Mann is in concussion protocol and is questionable to face Washington on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 13.9 minutes against the Wizards. Mann's Saturday projection includes 5.2 points,...
Comments / 0