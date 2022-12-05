ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ambcrypto.com

U.S. lawmakers want State Department to disclose and justify crypto rewards

An amendment proposed by lawmakers in the United States indicates that they want to be kept in the loop when it comes to crypto rewards and payouts facilitated by the U.S. Department of State. The Department of State is an executive branch of the U.S. federal government responsible for the...
ambcrypto.com

Hong Kong to subject crypto exchanges to the same laws governing TradFi

The legislative council of Hong Kong has amended its anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorist financing (CFT) financing system to include virtual/crypto asset service providers. The legislation will create a new licensing regime for crypto asset service providers, which will go into effect on 1 June 2023. The new amendment will...
Rolling Stone

Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Biden Should Be Impeached for Bringing Brittney Griner Home

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for President Joe Biden to be impeached following WNBA star Brittany Griner’s release from Russia in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout.  “Another reason to impeach Biden,” the Georgia congresswoman tweeted. “The President of the United States traded Russian terrorist arms dealer, Viktor Bout, left a U.S. Marine in Russian jail, and brought home a professional basketball player.”  Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” is a former Soviet officer who was convicted in 2011 on several charges including conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to kill Americans,...
Daily Beast

Putin Is Preparing to Flee When Russia Implodes, Ex-Aide Says

Russia’s Vladimir Putin and his cronies already have a plan in place to flee the country once things go sideways, a former aide to the Russian president has claimed. Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin, made the astounding claim on Telegram early Wednesday, citing an unnamed source that he said had “insider” information on the whole affair.
102.5 The Bone

DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'

Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
ambcrypto.com

Eightcap notes increase in crypto derivatives trading

November left its mark on crypto investors worldwide. After leaked Alameda Research’s (FTX’s sister hedge fund) balance sheets revealed billions of dollars’ worth of FTX’s own token FTT was held by the fund. The token was then used to furnish further loans to add to the shock. If FTT was to suddenly drop then both Alameda and FTX could collapse, which it did.
ambcrypto.com

A-Z of Tether’s latest rollout on the Tron network

Tether plans to roll out the Chinese Yuan on the Tron network. Tether’s future plans include rolling out digital versions of existing fiat currencies. Tether, the crypto company that created the USDT stablecoin, announced plans to launch its offshore version of the Chinese Yuan on the Tron network. An evaluation of this rollout from different angles may reveal something interesting about why Tether has opted for this move.
ambcrypto.com

Judge orders Celsius to return $50m crypto to custody account holders

A U.S. bankruptcy judge ordered Celsius to return some coins. Meanwhile, Celsius has asked the judge for permission to sell the $18 million worth of crypto to keep paying its bills. As per a recent Bloomberg report, a bankruptcy judge in the United States involved in the Celsius Networks bankruptcy...

