The Adrian Optimist Club is pleased to honor Students of the Month from the Miami, Ballard, and Adrian schools. Criteria for this honor center on outstanding academic and civic achievement and school spirit. Staff at each of the schools make the selection, and their decision is based on expansion of these criteria. Selection is based on the criteria, but a student stepping up to a particular task will come to play in it. Each student is honored with a certificate of recognition from the Adrian Optimist Club and $20.00 in Adrian Chamber of Commerce “Chamber Bucks”

ADRIAN, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO