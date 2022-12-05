ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Is Dominion’s $1.6bn defamation lawsuit a death blow for Murdoch and Fox News?

Rupert Murdoch rarely has to answer for the alternative realities presented by his hugely profitable US cable network, Fox News. Its conspiratorial claims of a parade of cover ups from the 2012 Benghazi attack to the climate crisis and Covid-19 have been lapped up by Fox viewers and scorned by much of the rest of America, and then the world moved on. But on Tuesday, the 91-year-old billionaire media mogul will be obliged to answer difficult questions under oath about the inner workings of Fox.
ARIZONA STATE
WNCT

American author Michael Shellenberger releases ‘Twitter Files Part 4’

Author Michael Shellenberger on Saturday night released the fourth installment of the “Twitter Files,” an initiative backed by Twitter CEO Elon Musk to shed light on “free speech suppression.” This latest portion of uncovered information regarding Twitter’s content moderation pre-Musk focused on employees’ reactions to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, leading up […]
ABC7 Los Angeles

First Gen Zer elected to Congress details his trouble getting an apartment in DC

As another Gen Zer, Olivia Rodrigo, famously said, "God, it's brutal out here" -- including for Washington, D.C.'s newest, youngest congressman-elect. Maxwell Frost, 25, the first member of Gen Z elected to Congress, wrote on Twitter on Thursday about his frustrations after he said he was denied an apartment as he relocates to the capital, due to having bad credit.
WASHINGTON, DC
ABC7 Los Angeles

New York Times reporters and other staff stage 24-hour strike

More than 1,000 journalists and other workers at The New York Times launched a 24-hour strike on Thursday, a protest over ongoing contract negotiations that marks the first such strike at the company in more than four decades. "It's never an easy decision to refuse to do work you love,...

