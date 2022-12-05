The Georgia Bulldogs are in the final stretch of their 2022 season as they look to repeat their National Title from a year ago. During their season, the Bulldogs have been forced to deal with some adversity as far as injuries go. Whether it be key contributors like Kendall Milton, Nolan Smith, Dan Jackson or Jalen Carter, the depth of this Georgia team has been strained in more ways than Kirby Smart would probably like.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO