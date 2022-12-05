ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Cumbria coalmine: backlash grows as steel industry plays down demand

Senior steel industry figures have rejected claims that their demand for coal has driven the government’s divisive decision to sanction the first new UK coalmine for 30 years. Levelling up secretary Michael Gove’s decision to approve the mine at Whitehaven in Cumbria last week has already faced a backlash...
Infamy, infamy … the Brexit legions have still got it in for Sunak

Classical scholars must surely see parallels between the embarrassing sequence of prime ministerial changes in the British government this year and events in AD68-69 in the ancient Rome so beloved of Boris Johnson. AD68-69 was the year of the four emperors. First there was Galba, murdered by soldiers of his...
Is Dominion’s $1.6bn defamation lawsuit a death blow for Murdoch and Fox News?

Rupert Murdoch rarely has to answer for the alternative realities presented by his hugely profitable US cable network, Fox News. Its conspiratorial claims of a parade of cover ups from the 2012 Benghazi attack to the climate crisis and Covid-19 have been lapped up by Fox viewers and scorned by much of the rest of America, and then the world moved on. But on Tuesday, the 91-year-old billionaire media mogul will be obliged to answer difficult questions under oath about the inner workings of Fox.
