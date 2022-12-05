MORIAH | Derrald "Pete" Grass of Moriah, N.Y., passed away Dec. 6, 2022. He was born Oct. 17, 1932, in Schenectady, N.Y., to the late Carl and Bertha Grass. Pete enlisted in the U.S. Navy after high school, serving during the Korean War Era. After serving his country, he attended Paul Smith's College and then went on to be a Teamster truck driver for many years. He always knew he wanted to drive something big.

MORIAH, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO